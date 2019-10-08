LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Commissioner Larry Miller cast the only no vote Monday morning against a petition asking the LaGrange County Commissioners to vacate a platted public drive on Big Long Lake.
The vacation was brought before the commissioners by attorney Bill Eberhard Jr. who represented the adjacent land owners. Miller said he was frustrated by the petition because it limits the potential development of land near the lake. Miller said those drives were plotted to allow development of homes not directly on the land to still have access to the lake. He also expressed his frustration at the county handing each homeowner a 20-foot piece of landfront real estate.
The commissioners voted 2-1 to vacate the property.
In other business, the commissioners gave IT Director Bob Murphy permission to paint and replace the carpet the former LaGrange County Prosecutor’s offices in the LaGrange County Courthouse Annex building. Murphy and his IT department will be moving into those offices once the work is completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.