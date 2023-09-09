LIGONIER — West Noble's football team scored on four of its first five possessions and kept Angola at a distance Friday in a 42-28 win in a Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division game on Charger Hill.
The Chargers (4-0, 1-0 NECC Big) led 21-0 after one quarter and 28-7 at the half.
The Hornets got back in the game with two rushing touchdowns by sophomore quarterback Hawkins Hasselman in the third quarter. The second score came from Hasselman from 10 yards out in the final seconds of the quarter, followed by senior tight end Lane King leaping over traffic in the end zone to catch a Hasselman pass for two points to bring AHS within 28-21.
But that Hornet momentum was taken away in just under 22 seconds of game time when West Noble senior quarterback Drew Yates broke loose for a 69-yard touchdown run 13 seconds into the fourth quarter. Nefty Silva kicked his fifth of six extra points to put the Chargers up 35-21.
Junior Seth Pruitt added his fourth touchdown of the game a little over four minutes later to put the game away for West Noble.
Pruitt ran 21 times for 165 yards and scored on runs of 2, 26, 6 and 5 yards.
Yates had eight rushes for 118 yards, and also completed 6-of-9 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. His TD pass went for 45 yards to his sophomore brother Xavier Yates with 4 minutes, 15 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Chargers outgained Angola 347-231 in total offense and had to overcome eight penalties for 75 yards. The Hornets only had one penalty for five yards.
Hasselman rushed 20 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 8-of-12 passes for 43 yards.
Gavin Willis and Korbin Roan each had a rushing touchdown for Angola (0-4, 0-1). Willis had 20 carries for 90 yards. Brayden Duke added six receptions for 31 yards.
Indianapolis Park Tudor 40,
Fremont 3
At Max Mitchell Sports Complex in Fremont, the Panthers led 20-0 at the half on their way to winning their fourth straight game to start the season.
Vito Kregel kicked a field goal for the Eagles (1-3) in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.