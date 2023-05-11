PREP BOYS GOLF
Churubusco and Prairie Heights at Fremont (Lake James), 4:45 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Northeast Corner Conf. Boys Meet at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Central Noble at Columbia City, 5 p.m.
Leo at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Concordia at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Bishop Dwenger, 5:30 p.m
PREP BASEBALL
Eastside at Concordia, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Penn, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Columbia City at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MIAA Tournament at Trine
Semifinal, 10 a.m.
Championship series, game 1, noon
Championship game 2 (if necessary), 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) Harrison Dillard Twilight, 1 p.m.; at Saint Francis (Ill.) Fighting Chance Invite, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.