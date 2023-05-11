PREP BOYS GOLF

Churubusco and Prairie Heights at Fremont (Lake James), 4:45 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Northeast Corner Conf. Boys Meet at Churubusco, 5 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Central Noble at Columbia City, 5 p.m.

Leo at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Concordia at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Fremont at Bishop Dwenger, 5:30 p.m

PREP BASEBALL

Eastside at Concordia, 5:30 p.m.

Fremont at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

Westview at Penn, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Columbia City at DeKalb, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

MIAA Tournament at Trine

Semifinal, 10 a.m.

Championship series, game 1, noon

Championship game 2 (if necessary), 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine at Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) Harrison Dillard Twilight, 1 p.m.; at Saint Francis (Ill.) Fighting Chance Invite, 1 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.