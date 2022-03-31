The home-cooked daily specials at a downtown Auburn bar are a secret treasure.
Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 3 a.m., The Four Crowns offers a variety of specials each day from chicken teriyaki stir fry with rice to mac and cheese with BBQ meatballs to gyros, every day offers a special treat or choose from the bar menu of burgers, fish sandwiches and appetizers. Menu items are available all day and specials while they last.
Why not try the 12-inch cheese or pepperoni pizza, Monday tacos or good homemade soup to answer your hunger needs?
Located in the historic Auburn Hotel building in downtown Auburn, cold beer is on tap or other bar service, people can play pool and other games while enjoying the company of friends or hearing live bands on the weekends.
Carryout service is available by phoning 925-9805 or dine-in. Check their FB page for daily specials at The Four Crowns, 103 East Ninth Street, Auburn.
