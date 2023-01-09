PREP SWIMMING

DeKalb and Eastside at Norwell, 5:30 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Churubusco at Westview, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Bishop Luers, 6:30 p.m.

Eastside at Leo, 6:30 p.m.

Goshen at DeKalb, 6:45 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wayne at East Noble, 6 p.m.

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, First Round

Churubusco at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at Hamilton, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

Fremont at Garrett, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

DeKalb at Carroll, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Trinity Greenlawn, 6 p.m.

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, First Round

Churubusco at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Fremont at Garrett, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Warsaw at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.

