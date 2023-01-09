PREP SWIMMING
DeKalb and Eastside at Norwell, 5:30 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Churubusco at Westview, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Bishop Luers, 6:30 p.m.
Eastside at Leo, 6:30 p.m.
Goshen at DeKalb, 6:45 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wayne at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, First Round
Churubusco at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Garrett, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
DeKalb at Carroll, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Trinity Greenlawn, 6 p.m.
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, First Round
Churubusco at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Fremont at Garrett, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Warsaw at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.
