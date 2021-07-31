In November 2019, I received an email from our International Extension Specialist sharing about another international extension assignment to Trinidad and Tobago, dual-island Caribbean nations just off the coast of Venezuela.
I had to read it twice to realize it was directly addressed to me instead of being a general one to all Ag and Natural Resource Extension Educators. I was chosen as a member of this assignment with five other ANR Educators from across Indiana.
With funding provided by USAID-Partners of the Americas, we cohorts were assigned to a Farmer-to-Farmer project working with Trinidad’s private and public extension systems. During our two-week assignment in person, we were to prepare and teach activities to help enhance Trinidad Extension Agent skills in areas such as extension methodologies, program planning and implementation, monitoring and evaluation, advisory boards, and working with communities.
We were to also spend a year mentoring five or six Trinidadian educators as they worked on their new skills learned. But then COVID-19 changed our plans. As of now, in-person travel to Trinidad is still very limited.
While I was bummed I was not able to travel to Trinidad to teach in-person, a new opportunity presented itself through differing Farmer-to-Farmer assignments working with the Network of Rural Women Producers Trinidad and Tobago (NRWPTT). The NRWPTT is a national umbrella body promoting rural women issues and empowering women to enhance their economic and social well-being through agriculture and agro-processing.
NRWPTT was formed in 1995 and is comprised of 60 members and seven groups. The members of NRWPTT are involved in crop cultivation, animal husbandry, agro-processing, agro-tourism and food preparation. As an organization, they combine their efforts to do marketing and promotion events. They are affiliated with many world bodies, which promote their cause such as IICA, Network of Non-Governmental Organizations for the Advancement of Women.
The first assignment I chose was to teach five two-hour virtual sessions on record keeping once a week from early February to early March 2021. These sessions went through the basics of record keeping to start and then went more in depth in the areas of crop record keeping, financial record keeping, and why record keeping is so important.
Throughout this assignment I had great interaction with an average of 14 Trinidadian and Toboggan ladies per session. My local host was Adanna and she helped relate some of what I was saying to a more local level, as I was more than 3,500 miles from their day-to-day activities. As a result of this assignment, participants learned how to keep better track of crop rotation, pesticide applications, overall yield, expenses, and income. By keeping records, these women had a better understanding of ways to increase yield, lower environmental impact, and track leaks in expenses and ways to increase income.
The biggest challenge I had during this assignment was really the weather and having to work from home with limited rural internet connectivity. During this time we also received an 8-inch snowfall, so it was fun being able to show these women what a good snowfall looked like as it was happening.
From this assignment, I then signed on to complete a second virtual assignment in June 2021 teaching many of the same women about pest and disease identification and treatment for tropical crops. I was lucky to have collaborated with the same local host again, Adanna, as she was very helpful sharing what the biggest pest and disease issues were in Trinidad and Tobago and what they currently do to manage these issues.
I was quite surprised to learn that even though there is this great distance between us, many of the insects and diseases their vegetable crops had were very similar, if not the same, to pests and diseases we try to manage here. Insects included armyworms, cabbage loopers, aphids, leafminers, and mites. Diseases included blossom end rot to tomatoes, early and late blight, bacterial wilt, amongst others.
During the five sessions, we looked at pests and diseases and talked about different methods of control than just reaching for the chemicals each time. By the end of this assignment, several of the participants told me they were already adapting some of the control methods we had discussed.
From these assignments, I learned a lot more about this dual-island nation that I had not known before. We talked about our different holidays and celebrations, how we were all handling life during this COVID-19 pandemic, and our daily lives and events. While it took me a session to really pick up on some of their sayings and words due to their Caribbean accent, it did not take long to fully follow our conversations.
I have truly appreciated both of these virtual experiences this year and hope to actually visit Trinidad and Tobago in person sometime soon to actually see these women I have connected with through this unique international experience.
Elysia Rodgers, ANR Educator, Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service, DeKalb County. The Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service is an Affirmative Action, Equal Opportunity institution.
