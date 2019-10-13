The Lady Spartans defeated Woodlan 25-12, 25-22, 25-18 Tuesday, Oct. 8. Stat leaders were Sierra Suozzi with 5 aces, Lexi Durnell with 2 blocks and 12 kills, Hannah Gaither with 15 assists and Kaitlyn Peters with 28 digs.
The Spartans are gearing up for sectional play this weekend. Homestead drew the bye at Huntington North and will play the winner of the host Vikings and New Haven on Saturday at 11 a.m. The title game will be played at 7 p.m.
On the other half of the bracket, Columbia City and Wayne compete Thursday at 7 p.m. The winner faces South Side at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Spartans are 17-14 heading into sectional action. New Haven is 21-8, the only other team in the sectional with a winning record.
