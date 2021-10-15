PREP FOOTBALL

Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.

East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.

Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.

Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, 1070thefan.com, 9:30 p.m.

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain, Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C., Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas, Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, FS2, 8 a.m.

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 12:30 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, USA, 10 a.m.

Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UCF at Cincinnati, ABC, noon

Rutgers at Northwestern, BTN, noon

Auburn at Arkansas, CBS, 1 p.m.

Yale at UConn, CBSSN, noon

Florida at LSU, ESPN, noon

Nebraska at Minnesota, ESPN2, noon

Tulsa at South Florida, ESPNU, noon

Oklahoma St. at Texas, Fox, noon

Michigan St. at Indiana, FS1, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, WJR-AM 760, noon

Purdue at Iowa, WKJG (1380 AM, 100.9 FM), 2:30 p.m.; ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Georgia, CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Baylor, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at W. Michigan, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Wyoming, FS2, 3:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Colorado

Utah St. at UNLV, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi St., ESPN, 7 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas St., ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Washington St., ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Army at Wisconsin, BTN, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, Fox, 8:30 p.m.

Air Force at Boise St., FS1, 9 p.m.

Arizona St. at Utah, ESPN, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at Nevada, CBSSN, 10:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Indian Wells-ATP Semifinals, Doubles Finals; WTA Doubles Finals, Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Arizona at Buffalo, NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, NHL Network, 7 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBC, 3 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 2, Fox, FS1, 4:20 p.m.

N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 1, TBS, 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Wisconsin at Michigan, BTN, 4:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, Semifinals, Phoenix, Showtime, 10 p.m.

