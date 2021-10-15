PREP FOOTBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, 1070thefan.com, 9:30 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain, Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C., Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas, Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING
British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, FS2, 8 a.m.
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 12:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, USA, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UCF at Cincinnati, ABC, noon
Rutgers at Northwestern, BTN, noon
Auburn at Arkansas, CBS, 1 p.m.
Yale at UConn, CBSSN, noon
Florida at LSU, ESPN, noon
Nebraska at Minnesota, ESPN2, noon
Tulsa at South Florida, ESPNU, noon
Oklahoma St. at Texas, Fox, noon
Michigan St. at Indiana, FS1, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, WJR-AM 760, noon
Purdue at Iowa, WKJG (1380 AM, 100.9 FM), 2:30 p.m.; ABC, 3:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Georgia, CBS, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.
BYU at Baylor, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at W. Michigan, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at Wyoming, FS2, 3:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Colorado
Utah St. at UNLV, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi St., ESPN, 7 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas St., ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
Stanford at Washington St., ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
Army at Wisconsin, BTN, 8 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, Fox, 8:30 p.m.
Air Force at Boise St., FS1, 9 p.m.
Arizona St. at Utah, ESPN, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at Nevada, CBSSN, 10:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Indian Wells-ATP Semifinals, Doubles Finals; WTA Doubles Finals, Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Arizona at Buffalo, NHL Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Pittsburgh, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBC, 3 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 2, Fox, FS1, 4:20 p.m.
N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 1, TBS, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wisconsin at Michigan, BTN, 4:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, Semifinals, Phoenix, Showtime, 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.