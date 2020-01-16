Prep Football IFCA Region 3 All-State team announced
The Indiana Football Coaches Association announced its 2019 region all-star teams, and multiple area players made the cut.
East Noble’s Bailey Parker (QB), Hayden Jones (WR) and Alex Manns (OL) all made the team on offense, as well as DeKalb’s Hoyt Stafford (C) and Tylar Pomeroy, Angola’s Kyle Trick (OL) and Churubusco’s Jake Fulk (RB).
On defense, the Barons’ Landon Miller (ILB), West Noble’s Josh Gross (OLB/SS) and Garrett’s Nolan Hathaway (at-large) were honored.
East Noble defensive coordinator Ryan Robertson was named as an all-state assistant coach for 2019.
College Basketball Trine women defeat Saint Mary’s
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s basketball team defeated Saint Mary’s 66-37 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at the MTI Center Wednesday night.
The Thunder (11-4, 5-1 MIAA) dominated the middle two quarters 36-14 to run away from the Belles (6-9, 3-3).
Trine held Saint Mary’s to 25% shooting from the field (12-48) and forced 23 turnovers from the Belles.
Tara Bieniewicz had 16 points and two blocked shots to lead Trine. Sam Underhill had 10 points, four steals and four rebounds off the bench.
Big run lifts Thunder men to victory
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team won 75-61 over Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Adrian Wednesday night.
The Thunder trailed by as many as eight points early before going on a 24-4 run in the first half.
Langston Johnson had 21 of his game-high 28 points in the first 20 minutes for Trine (9-5, 3-0 MIAA). He also grabbed five rebounds.
Kendallville freshman Brent Cox had 12 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots for the Thunder. Marcus Winters added 10 points, seven assists, six boards and four steals.
Jordan Harris had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (7-7, 1-2). Sophomore Caleb Ballentine, an Eastside High School graduate, played 15 minutes off the bench and grabbed two rebounds.
College Hockey Trine goalie Young honored by NCHA
DULUTH, Minn. — Trine University senior goaltender Brett Young was named the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Men’s Defensive Player of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Young helped the Thunder win three of a possible four points in a weekend home series against Concordia, Wisconsin. Trine beat the Falcons 8-2 last Friday and tied the Falcons at 2 on Saturday and moved into fourth place in the NCHA South Division. That placing is good for making the conference playoffs.
Young, from Livonia, Michigan, made 47 saves and had a .922 save percentage in the two games against Concordia.
On Sunday afternoon in Detroit, the Trine ACHA Division III men’s team rallied from a 2-0 deficit after one period to defeat Lawrence Tech, Michigan, 3-2 on the outdoor rink in Clark Park. The Thunder are 10-6-1.
