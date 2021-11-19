PREP BASKETBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
Girls, Angola at West Noble, Hometown Media on Facebook, 7:25 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula 1, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar: practice, ESPN2, 5:55 p.m.; qualifying, ESPN2, 8:55 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City, NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Serie A: Spezia at Atalanta, CBSSN, 9 a.m.
Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Premier League: West Ham United at Wolverhampton, USA, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
NCAA Men’s and Women’s Division I Championship: From Tallahassee, Fla., ESPNU, 10 a.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 11:30 a.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
NWSL: Washington vs. Chicago, Championship, Louisville, Ky., CBS, noon
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Binghamton at UConn, FS1, noon
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Villanova vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPNEWS, 1 p.m.
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Purdue vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPNEWS, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John’s, FS2, 6 p.m.
W. Illinois at DePaul, FS2, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Michigan St. at Ohio St., WJR-AM 760, ABC, noon
Rutgers at Penn St., BTN, noon
UMass at Army, CBSSN, noon
Wake Forest at Clemson, ESPN, noon
Texas at West Virginia, ESPN2, noon
Harvard at Yale, ESPNU, noon
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, Fox, noon
Illinois at Iowa, FS1, 2 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, ABC, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Maryland, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Alabama, CBS, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at Navy, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at Cincinnati, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
UCLA at Southern Cal, Fox, 4 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas St., FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Auburn at South Carolina, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Utah, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Tennessee, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Utah St., CBSSN, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, Fox, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Boise St., FS1, 9 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon St., ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
GOLF
PGA, RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club — Gold Course, Naples, Fla., Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates — Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Golf Channel, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NHL HOCKEY
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, NHL Network, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
CURLING
U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s And Women’s Finals, Omaha, Neb., NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Charlotte at Atlanta, NBAtv, 7:30 p.m.
BOXING
WBO Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Oklahoma State at Minnesota, BTN, 8 p.m.
