PREP BASKETBALL

Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.

East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.

Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.

Girls, Angola at West Noble, Hometown Media on Facebook, 7:25 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula 1, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar: practice, ESPN2, 5:55 p.m.; qualifying, ESPN2, 8:55 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City, NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Serie A: Spezia at Atalanta, CBSSN, 9 a.m.

Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Premier League: West Ham United at Wolverhampton, USA, 10 a.m.

Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

NCAA Men’s and Women’s Division I Championship: From Tallahassee, Fla., ESPNU, 10 a.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 11:30 a.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

NWSL: Washington vs. Chicago, Championship, Louisville, Ky., CBS, noon

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Binghamton at UConn, FS1, noon

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Villanova vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPNEWS, 1 p.m.

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Purdue vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPNEWS, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John’s, FS2, 6 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, FS2, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michigan St. at Ohio St., WJR-AM 760, ABC, noon

Rutgers at Penn St., BTN, noon

UMass at Army, CBSSN, noon

Wake Forest at Clemson, ESPN, noon

Texas at West Virginia, ESPN2, noon

Harvard at Yale, ESPNU, noon

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, Fox, noon

Illinois at Iowa, FS1, 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 2:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland, BTN, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama, CBS, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Navy, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Cincinnati, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, Fox, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas St., FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Auburn at South Carolina, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Utah, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Tennessee, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Utah St., CBSSN, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, Fox, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., FS1, 9 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon St., ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

GOLF

PGA, RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club — Gold Course, Naples, Fla., Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates — Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Golf Channel, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NHL HOCKEY

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, NHL Network, 7 p.m.

CURLING

U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s And Women’s Finals, Omaha, Neb., NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Charlotte at Atlanta, NBAtv, 7:30 p.m.

BOXING

WBO Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Oklahoma State at Minnesota, BTN, 8 p.m.

