ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made over the weekend by law enforcement officers. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Mattnew W. Bielinski, 21, of the 200 block of Londonderry Lane, Getzville, New York, arrested on West Maumee Street at McKinley Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Dustin A. Diehm, 36, of the 10000 block of East U.S. Highway 20, LaGrange, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 425W on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Amara M. Goins, 21, homeless, arrested on Gilmore Street at North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Christian Hidalgo, 22, of the 400 block of North West Street, arrested on Williams Street at East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kedreionna M. Humphrey, 23, of the 900 block of Drexel Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 6300 block of North C.R. 300W, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Ted A. Johnson, 32, of the 6500 block of Oak Grove, Burlington, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony contempt of court.
• Andrew P. Kennerk, 24, of the 200 block of West Maumee Street, arrested on Northcrest Drive at North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Christopher E. Knight, 58, of the 100 block of North C.R. 1050W, arrested on U.S. 20 at Interstate 69 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Michelle K. Lorenz, 42, of the 200 block of South Field Street, Litchfield, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Ashley M. Stoner, 36, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested on I-69 at the 350 mile marker on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Michael L. Tokar II, 29, of the 700 block of East Nye Highway, Charlotte, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 800S at S.R. 327, Hudson, on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated.
• Derrick J. Trowbridge, 27, homeless, arrested on Gilmore Street at North Wayne Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Logan C. Wood, 25, of the 3300 block of North S.R. 127, arrested on Wayne Street at Gilmore Street on a charge of felony possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
