AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department investigated a hit-and-run accident reported Tuesday at 6:12 p.m.in the 100 Block of West 15th Street .
A woman told police that someone backed into her car between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. She had no information on the suspect vehicle.
