TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
DeKalb, East Noble, Fremont, Garrett at Concordia Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Central Noble at Marion, noon
Westview Jamboree, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Angola at Westview Jamboree, 10 a.m.
Central Noble at Marion, 10 a.m.
DeKalb at East Noble, 10 a.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Angola at Columbia City, 10 a.m.
Fairfield at Eastside, 10 a.m.
Fremont at Lakewood Park Invitational, 10 a.m.
East Noble at West Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Central Noble, Churubusco at Snider Hokum Karem, 9 a.m.
Garrett at Norwell Invitational, 9 a.m.
MONDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
DeKalb at Columbia City, 5 p.m.
Westview at Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
West Noble at Wawasee, 4:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Oak Farm Montessori at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Wayne at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Goshen at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Jimtown at Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Woodlan, 7:15 p.m.
