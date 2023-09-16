WEST LAFAYETTE — Producer sentiment fell in August, as the Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer index dipped 8 points to a reading of 115.
The Current Conditions Index fell 13 points to a reading of 108 and the Future Expectations Index also declined, down 5 points in August to a reading of 119. When asked about their top concerns for their farming operations in the next 12 months, producers continue to point to higher input prices (34% of respondents) and rising interest rates (24% of respondents).
Even though crop prices weakened significantly this summer, only one in five producers (20% of respondents) chose declining commodity prices as one of their top concerns.
Harvest is getting underway in the Corn Belt and drought is affecting Midwest river levels. In a new article entitled “Déjà vu: Low Mississippi River Levels and Rising Barge Rates May Affect Grain Markets Again this Fall,” Nathan Thompson discusses low water levels on the Mississippi River and the resulting impact on barge freight rates along with corn and soybean basis.
His analysis indicates there is considerable downside basis risk at river terminals. Take a look at the article for a review of how low river levels affected corn and soybean basis last year and what could happen this fall if river levels don’t rise. You can also examine updated regional, ethanol plant and soybean processor basis data in the Center’s Crop Basis Tool.
Interested in farm succession planning? Reporting on results from a recent survey of farmers, graduate student Margaret Lippsmeyer, Michael Langemeier and colleagues posted a new article entitled Factors Impacting Succession Planning.
Their research reveals a strong correlation between farms’ use of recommended business practices and having a written succession plan in place. They also conclude that well managed farms don’t wait until retirement age approaches to develop a written succession plan.
