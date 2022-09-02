FREMONT — After two weeks of race programs were canceled due to inclement weather, Angola Motorsport Speedway was busy last Saturday night.
The feature race winners were Tommy Cook in the late models, Jason Timmerman in the modifieds, Zach Henderson in the street stocks and Ashley Chalfant in the front wheel drives.
The heat race winners in the late models were Randy Cook and Tony VanAllen. Tony Dager was second in the feature with Jeremy Wallen placing third.
The modified heat race winners were Russ Miller, Todd Gearhart and Al Berry. VanAllen was third in the feature, finishing behind the runner-up John Gatton Jr.
The heat race winners in the street stocks were Henderson and Lenny Logan. Then in the main, Scott Whetzel was second and Ryan McIntyre placed third.
The heat race winners in the front wheel drives were Chris Howard, Warren Barrand and Tony Barcus. In the feature race, Derek Simon finished second with Chris Heintzelman third and Chip Heintzelman fourth.
AMS’ Tribute Weekend begins today with the track’s four weekly divisions in action. Then Tom Koenig will perform live music.
Sunday will be highlighted by 71-lap street stock feature in honor of the late Jeff Shelmadine and Blaine Miller.
There will also be the third race of the late model Triple Play with a 50-lap feature and the third race of the Modified Mixer with a 50-lap main. A special 30-lap feature will be held in the front wheel drives division.
Racing starts at 7 p.m. today and 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, go online to raceangola.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.