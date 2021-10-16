TODAY
COLLEGE CLUB BOWLING
Trine men at C300 Western Shootout in Indianapolis, 9 a.m.
TUESDAY
COLLEGE SOCCER
Men, Adrian at Trine, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Alma at Trine, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE SOCCER
Trine women at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
