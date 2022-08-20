Indiana Football Champions
2021: 6A — Center Grove. 5A — Indpls. Cathedral. 4A — Mount Vernon (Fortville). 3A — Gibson Southern. 2A — Andrean. 1A — Indpls. Lutheran.
2020: 6A — Center Grove. 5A — Indpls. Cathedral. 4A — Indpls. Roncalli. 3A — Indpls. Chatard. 2A — Western Boone. 1A — Covenant Christian.
2019: 6A — Carmel. 5A — New Palestine. 4A — Evansville Memorial. 3A — Indpls. Chatard. 2A — Western Boone. 1A — Lafayette Central Catholic.
2018: 6A — Warren Central. 5A — New Palestine. 4A — FW Dwenger. 3A — West Lafayette. 2A — Western Boone. 1A — Pioneer.
2017: 6A — Ben Davis. 5A — Columbus East. 4A — East Central. 3A — Evansville Memorial. 2A — Southridge. 1A — Pioneer.
2016: 6A — Carmel. 5A — Westfield. 4A — Indpls. Roncalli. 3A — FW Concordia. 2A — Indpls. Ritter. 1A — Linton-Stockton.
2015: 6A — Center Grove. 5A — FW Snider. 4A — FW Dwenger. 3A — Indpls. Chatard. 2A — Monrovia. 1A — Lafayette Central Catholic.
2014: 6A — Ben Davis. 5A — Indpls. Cathedral. 4A — New Palestine. 3A — Tri-West Hendricks. 2A — Rensselaer. 1A — North Vermillion.
2013: 6A — Warren Central. 5A — Indpls. Cathedral. 4A — Columbus East. 3A — Andrean. 2A — Indpls. Ritter. 1A — Tri-Central.
2012: 5A — Lawrence Central. 4A — Indpls. Cathedral. 3A — Indpls. Chatard. 2A — FW Luers. 1A — Lafayette Central Catholic.
2011: 5A — Carmel. 4A — Indpls. Cathedral. 3A — Indpls. Chatard. 2A — FW Luers. 1A — Lafayette Central Catholic.
2010: 5A — Fishers. 4A — Indpls. Cathedral. 3A — Indpls. Chatard. 2A — FW Luers. 1A — Lafayette Central Catholic.
2009: 5A — Warren Central. 4A — Evansville Reitz. 3A — West Lafayette. 2A — FW Luers. 1A — Lafayette Central Catholic.
2008: 5A — Center Grove. 4A — Indpls. Cathedral. 3A — Bellmont. 2A — Heritage Christian. 1A — Indpls. Ritter.
2007: 5A — Carmel. 4A — Evansville Reitz. 3A — Indpls. Chatard. 2A — FW Luers. 1A — Sheridan.
2006: 5A — Warren Central. 4A — Indpls. Cathedral. 3A — Indpls. Chatard. 2A — Harding. 1A: Sheridan.
2005: 5A — Warren Central. 4A — Lowell. 3A — NorthWood. 2A — Jimtown. 1A — Sheridan.
2004: 5A — Warren Central. 4A — Indpls. Roncalli. 3A — Andrean. 2A — Tri-West Hendricks. 1A — Seeger.
2003: 5A — Warren Central. 4A — Indpls. Roncalli. 3A — Indpls. Chatard. 2A — Tri-West Hendricks. 1A — Indpls. Ritter.
2002: 5A — Ben Davis. 4A — Indpls. Roncalli. 3A — Indpls. Chatard. 2A — FW Luers. 1A — Southwood.
2001: 5A — Ben Davis. 4A — Jasper. 3A — Indpls. Chatard. 2A — FW Luers. 1A – Southern Wells.
2000: 5A — Penn. 4A — East Noble. 3A — Heritage Hills. 2A — Evansville Mater Dei. 1A — Adams Central.
1999: 5A — Ben Davis. 4A — Indpls. Cathedral. 3A — Indpls. Roncalli. 2A — FW Luers. 1A — Lafayette Central Catholic.
1998: 5A — Bloomington South. 4A — Indpls. Cathedral. 3A — Indpls. Chatard. 2A — Jimtown. 1A — Sheridan.
1997: 5A — Penn. 4A — Griffith. 3A — Indpls. Chatard. 2A — Jimtown. 1A — Pioneer.
1996: 5A — Penn. 4A — Indpls. Cathedral. 3A — Zionsville. 2A — North Montgomery. 1A —Tri-West Hendricks.
1995: 5A — Penn. 4A — FW Wayne. 3A — SB St. Joseph’s. 2A — North Montgomery. 1A — Carroll (Flora).
1994: 5A — Castle. 4A — East Central. 3A — Indpls. Roncalli. 2A — Bremen. 1A — North White.
1993: 5A — Bloomington South 33. 4A — Hobart. 3A — Indpls. Roncalli. 2A — West Lafayette. 1A — North Miami.
1992: 5A — FW Snider. 4A — Lafayette Harrison. 3A — Indpls. Cathedral. 2A — FW Luers. 1A — Sheridan.
1991: 5A — Ben Davis. 4A — Hobart. 3A — FW Dwenger. 2A — Indpls. Scecina. 1A — Jimtown.
1990: 5A — Ben Davis. 4A — Franklin Central. 3A — FW Dwenger. 2A — Indpls. Scecina. 1A —South Decatur.
1989: 5A — Carmel. 4A — Hobart. 3A — Hammond Noll. 2A — FW Luers. 1A — Bremen.
1988: 5A — Ben Davis. 4A. 4A — Goshen. 3A — Indpls. Roncalli. 2A — Western Boone. 1A — Sheridan.
1987: 5A — Ben Davis. 4A — Hobart. 3A — Zionsville. 2A — Rochester. 1A — Sheridan.
1986: 5A — Carmel. 4A — DeKalb. 3A — Indpls. Cathedral. 2A — Whitko. 1A — South Putnam.
1985: 5A — Warren Central. 4A — Brownsburg. 3A — Indpls. Roncalli. 2A — FW Luers. 1A — Eastern Hancock.
1984: 4A — Warren Central. 3A — Brownsburg. 2A — Indpls. Chatard. 1A — Sheridan.
1983: 4A — Penn. 3A — FW Dwenger. 2A — Indpls. Chatard. 1A — Fountain Central.
1982: 3A — Castle. 2A — Franklin Central. 1A — Oak Hill.
1981: 3A — Carmel. 2A — Franklin Central. 1A — Hamilton Southeastern.
1980: 3A — Carmel. 2A — Franklin Central. 1A — Sheridan.
1979: 3A — Columbus East. 2A — Blackford. 1A — Tippecanoe Valley.
1978: 3A — Carmel. 2A — Goshen. 1A — Lawrenceburg.
1977: 3A — Portage. 2A — Plymouth. 1A — Indpls. Ritter.
1976: 3A — Merrillville. 2A — Mishawaka Marian. 1A — Lafayette Central Catholic.
1975: 3A — Valparaiso. 2A — Mishawaka Marian. 1A — Lawrenceburg.
1974: 3A — Indpls. Washington. 2A — Blackford. 1A — Garrett.
1973. 3A — SB Washington. 2A — Greenfield Central. 1A — Mishawaka Marian.
