ALBION — Thrive Noble County’s annual personal development series, 5 to Thrive, will begin Sept. 11. The deadline to register is Thursday.
The networking event will include community conversations from a variety of hosts. Each presenter will share Noble County’s cultural assets, entrepreneurial opportunities, youth engagement initiatives, opportunities for leadership development, and how to invest time, talent and treasure into the community.
Sessions will take place every other Wednesday morning through Nov. 6 and will be followed by a celebration luncheon.
For more information or to register visit thrivenoblecounty.org/5-to-Thrive or call 260-636-3800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.