Police arrest seven people on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jerry L. Bowers, 52, of the 500 block of Oakwood Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Caitlin M. Counterman, 31, of the 3100 block of South C.R. 600W, Pleasant Lake, arrested on C.R. 600W at U.S. 20 on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Travis K. Dixon, 30, homeless, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony battery against a public safety official engaged in duty.
• Joshua D. Drinnon, 39, of the 1500 block of Strapford Drive, Adrian, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Matthew A. Johns, 34, of the 11000 block of C.R. 15, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested in the in the 700 block of East Maumee Street at Clyde Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor theft and on a fugitive warrant.
• Jesus A. Mendoza, 53, of the 10000 block of Sagebrush Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 347 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Austin J. Mentz, 30, of the 100 block of Harrison Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
