Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) — Today, Saturday: 8:20 p.m.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — Today, Saturday: 10 p.m.
NCG Cinema, Auburn
Malignant (R) — 11 a.m., 1:40, 4:20, 7, 8:50, 9:45 p.m.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 11:15 a.m., 12:20, 1:20, 2:20, 3:25, 4:25, 5:25, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:35 p.m.
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) — 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 4:10, 6:30 p.m.
Candyman 2 (R) — noon, 2:25, 4:50, 7:15, 9:40 p.m.
Free Guy (PG-13) — 11:05 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7:05, 9:50 p.m.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.
