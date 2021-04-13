AUBURN — Judge Monte Brown sentenced a Utah man to three years of incarceration for sexual misconduct with a minor during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
Colton Eidenier of 1503 N. 210W F205, St. George, Utah, pleaded guilty to the Level 4 felony as part of a plea agreement.
Brown sentenced Eidenier to six years of incarceration, with three years to serve and three years suspended, and placed him on probation for three years.
The court heard that Eidenier was 22 at the time of the offense and the victim was 15.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe said the case was filed in 2018. In 2019, Eidenier was arrested in Utah on similar charges involving a different victim, Blythe added.
Blythe argued that Eidenier was at a high risk of reoffending and said an eight-year sentence would be appropriate.
Eidenier’s attorney, John Watkins, said Eidenier had endured a very difficult childhood and was placed in foster care from 2010-2015. As a result of the childhood trauma, he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, the court heard.
Watkins asserted that the contact between Eidenier and the victim was consensual and that the victim’s mother had encouraged and facilitated the relationship.
Referring to the case in Utah, Watkins said the victim was age 16, and the incident would not be a crime in Indiana.
Watkins said Eidenier has accepted responsibility for his actions and understands that he should not have engaged in a relationship with the victim.
Watkins asked Brown to impose a suspended sentence except for time already served while the case was pending.
Blythe said he was surprised by the “victim blaming” and noted that consent could not be given when the victim was 14 or 15.
