FORT WAYNE — Angola’s girls basketball team opened the season with a 61-48 loss to Bishop Luers on Tuesday night.
The Hornets led 10-7 after one quarter, then the Knights (2-0) began to turn the game in their favor in the second.
Luers outscored AHS 17-12 in the second stanza to lead 24-22 at the half. The Knights then busted the game open with an 18-2 run to start the third quarter and take a 42-24 lead.
Angola got within 10 at 51-41 midway through the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.
The Hornets will play in their home opener Friday against DeKalb at Central Gym. The junior varsity game starts the action at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.