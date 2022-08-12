PREP FOOTBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa, USA, 7:30 a.m.
Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester City, USA, 10 a.m.
Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan, CBSSN, 12:30 p.m.
Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at FC Barcelona, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
GOLF
DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland: Third Round, Golf Channel, 8 a.m.; Final Round, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; NBC, 3 p.m.
USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash., Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga, FS1, 12:30 and 6 p.m.; FS2, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. New Zealand, Group B, Alajuela, Costa Rica, FS2, 12:50 p.m.
FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Spain, Group A, San Jose, Costa Rica, FS2, 9:50 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Little League Softball World Series, Greenville, N.C., ESPN2, 1 and 4 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Atlanta at Miami (Game 1), MLB Network, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, WBNO-FM 100.9, 2:50 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WLW-AM 700, WSCR-AM 670, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WBET 1230 AM and 99.7 FM, WCSR-FM 92.1, 6:45 p.m.
NY Yankees at Boston, Fox, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at LA Angels (Joined in Progress), MLB Network, 10 p.m.
TENNIS
Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals, Tennis Channel, 1 and 6 p.m.
USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships: Semifinals, San Diego, CBSSN, 3 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON FOOTBALL
Kansas City at Chicago, NFL Network, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Buffalo, NFL Network, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, NFL Network, 9 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PFL Playoffs Main Card: Welterweights & Heavyweights, Cardiff, Wales, ESPN, 2 p.m.
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, San Diego, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz (Bantamweights), San Diego, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MEN’S IIHF HOCKEY
World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Austria, Group B, Edmonton, Canada, NHL Network, 2 p.m.
World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, NHL Network, 6 p.m.
World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group B, Edmonton, NHL Network, 10 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS1, 3 p.m.
NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan., FS1, 4:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., USA, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Playoffs, Round of 10, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS1, 8 p.m.
FIA Formula E World Championship: The Hanna Bank Seoul E-Prix, Round 16, Seoul, South Korea, CBSSN, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill., ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill., ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL
British Columbia at Calgary, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
BOXING
WBO Top Rank: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa (Junior-Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN, 10 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Sydney, FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
