WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Todd Young, R-Ind.; Tina Smith, D-Minn.; Mike Braun, R-Ind.; and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, recently re-introduced the Conservation and Innovative Climate Partnership Act to support farmers seeking to adopt conservation and innovative climate practices on their farms.
This bill would bridge the divide between the innovative research taking place at land-grant institutions and those who farm for a living by helping family farms adopt climate friendly strategies like planting cover crops and using no-till practices.
“Hoosier farms feed our families and are integral to our supply chains. Every farmer faces unique decisions in their farm management, and pressure from the federal government to cut carbon emissions can place stress on the good work already underway,” Young said.
“My Conservation and Innovative Climate Partnership Act gives farmers access to the latest tools and research in order to be successful while keeping American soil productive and healthy.”
“Strong farm programs that encourage sustainable conservation and climate practices help farmers maintain productive operations for generations to come,” Smith said. “They also help us reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. This bill will help connect farmers with the information and resources they need to adopt climate smart practices.”
“Purdue University applauds Indiana Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun along with their co-sponsors for introducing the Conservation and Innovative Climate Partnership Act. Engaging with the community through the Purdue Extension is one way we meet our critical land grant mission, providing research-based information and modern technologies to Indiana farmers, consumers and families.
“This legislation will enable even more partnerships between Purdue and local farmers to increase the use of conservation and innovative, science-based climate practices,” said Purdue University President Dr. Mung Chiang.
The Conservation and Innovative Climate Partnership Act would do the following:
• Enable partnerships between land-grant institutions and local farmers to increase uptake of conservation and innovative climate practices;
• Allow farmers to voluntarily adopt practices that suit their individualized needs;
• Require land-grant institutions to partner with a non-profit, state, or federal entity;
• Allow the partnership to conduct a variety of activities to support farming communities like workshops, distribution of digital materials, and tests to measure the effectiveness of conservation and climate smart practices; and
• Provide $13 million in funding for 4-year grants, with a maximum grant of $400,000.
Bill supporters include Purdue University, Indiana Corn Growers Association, Indiana Soybean Alliance, Indiana Farm Bureau and The Nature Conservancy.
