Colt Landis Ford was born Jan. 14, 2020 to Jacob and Heather Ford of Auburn, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents include Jeff and Paula Shipe of Waterloo and Tom and Brenda Ford of Hamilton. Great-grandparents include John Shipe of Auburn and Paul and Peggy Miller of Waterloo. He joins siblings Reed and Emma.
New Arrival
Amy Oberlin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Dometic to close its LaGrange plant
- Snow Lake man dies while ice fishing
- Kendallville getting new 70-home subdivision
- One isn't a lonely number for Brielle Carter
- Auto repair business comes back to Fremont
- Massage therapist arrested on rape charge
- Chicago cop who topped 110 mph in Chesterton high-speed chase stripped of powers
- Police arrest suspects for prostitution, robbery warrant
- Kendallville adding new K-9 officer
- Local native plays for Grammy nominee
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- County’s leaders share visions of 2020
- Zent wants to honor vets with highway designation
- Community Corrections Center offers tours Friday
- Boiler, Streit speakers during Fearless Freak Art Show
- Local Sports Briefs
- Thunder host Calvin in MIAA showdown
- Eastside bowlers ready for state tournament
- Snider threes, fast breaks subdue Barons
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.