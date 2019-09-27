FREMONT — The Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association is once again keeping its District 2 athletic director of the year honor in northeast Indiana.
Fremont’s Roger Probst was recently named the District 2 Athletic Administrator of the Year.
“It’s humbling, for sure,” Probst said. “To get something like this from tons of ADs who I have a lot of respect for and are just as deserving, it becomes pretty special.”
The last two IIAAA Athletic Administrators of the Year have come from District 2, West Noble’s Tom Schermerhorn last year and LaVille’s Will Hostrawser from 2018.
Probst is one of six nominees from each of the IIAAA’s six districts for the state’s Athletic Administrator of the Year. That will be voted on during the IIAAA’s 52nd annual state conference March 21-24, 2020, in Indianapolis.
Probst is in his 12th year as Fremont’s athletic director, smoothly making the transition from teaching and coaching to administration. He was the Eagles’ baseball coach for 24 season, compiling a record of 352-294 with four sectional championships, regional titles in 1998 and 1999, and a semistate final appearance in 1999.
Probst has served Fremont High School since 1980, when he was hired right out of Purdue University to teach social studies and coach at the high school and middle school.
Probst was nominated to IIAAA District 2 Athletic Administrator of the Year award by second-year Prairie Heights High athletic director and former FHS tennis coach Brent Byler. The criteria for nomination is to be an active member of the IIAAA and demonstrate outstanding contribution to interscholastic athletics, community and professional organizations.
“I am proud to have nominated Roger,” Byler said in an email Thursday night. “One of my greatest honors was having Roger be my mentor through the IHSAA (Indiana High School Athletic Association) as I took on my role as the AD at Prairie Heights High School.
“I had the pleasure of coaching tennis for Roger in his first 5-plus years as an AD at Fremont High School. Not only is he one of the hardest working individuals I have ever met, but he has the highest level of passion for improving the experience of being a Fremont Eagle student-athlete,” Byler continued. “Roger was a great coach and teacher as well and has been at the foundation of so many great things in the Fremont community...not only as an AD, but as a coach, a teacher, and involved community member.”
Byler was assisted in pushing Probst for the district honor by first-year Angola athletic director Steve Lantz and former Fremont Community Schools superintendent Ben Roederer. Lantz is a Fremont High School graduate who golfed for the Eagles.
Roederer wrote in his recommendation letter to the IIAAA that Probst is administering Fremont athletics by himself at a school of 307 students without a secretary or assistant. He is supervising and mentoring student-athletes and coaches, supervising and setting up facilities, maintaining equipment, overseeing finances, and providing updates on Eagle athletic teams on Facebook and Twitter. He is even managing concession stands, including purchasing items, stocking shelves and staffing those stands for gamenights.
“...the true value from Roger has been the model and service to our students and the Fremont High School community,” Roederer wrote. “Fremont High School would not be the same without a Roger Probst in the northwest corner office.”
Probst said the nomination from Byler, Roederer and Lantz meant as much as receiving the award.
“There’s been some attention to culture,” Probst said. “I’ve worked with some great teachers and great coaches. I’ve worked for Ben for a lot of years and he still does it the right way. Even after he retired, he repainted the baseball restrooms. If you don’t have people buy in, you don’t have that name recognition.”
Under Probst’s watch, Fremont received the IHSAA Sportsmanship Award for the first time meet or exceed certain sportsmanship criteria supplied by the IHSAA during the 2018-19 school year.
Remembering
Marty Brennaman
Probst is a native of Sunman, a southeast Indiana town roughly 45 miles from downtown Cincinnati.
Growing up a Cincinnati Reds baseball fan, Probst listened to the club’s longtime play-by-play voice, Marty Brennaman, who called his last Reds game Thursday afternoon as the team played Milwaukee at Great American Ball Park to end a 46-year career.
Probst recalled listening to Brennaman and partner Joe Nuxhall calling Reds games on the transistor radio late at night while lying in bed and during picnics and family reunions.
“What an icon for Cincinnati Reds fans,” Probst said of Brennaman. “I grew up with him. He brings back a lot of good memories.
“Marty has broadcasted a lot of good teams, including the Big Red Machine. Ever since then, it’s been a pleasure to listen to him.”
