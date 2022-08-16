PREP GIRLS GOLF

East Noble at Angola, 4:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Fremont (Lake James), 4:45 p.m.

Columbia City at DeKalb (Bridgewater), 5 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Garrett, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Lakeland at Wawasee, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Wawasee at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

East Noble at Carroll, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Angola at Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.

