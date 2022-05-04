PREP BASEBALL
Central Noble at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Huntington North, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Blackhawk Christian, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Norwell, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Central Noble at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Westview at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
Garrett at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
New Haven at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Concordia, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Edon (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Prairie Heights at Central Noble, 4:45 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Churubusco at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.
East Noble at Norwell, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Huntington North, 5 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Whitko, 5 p.m.
Goshen at Westview, 5 p.m.
Prairie Heights at FW South Side, 5:30 p.m.
Wayne at Fremont, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Angola at Prairie Heights (Cedar Lake), 4:45 p.m.
West Noble at Fremont (Lake James), 5 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MIAA Tournament (at Trine)
First round, Alma vs. Trine, 11 a.m.
First round, Calvin vs. Hope, 1 p.m.
Elimination game between first-round losing teams, 3:30 p.m.
Winner’s bracket semifinal between first-round winners, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine in MIAA Outdoor Championships at Albion, noon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Hope, 4 p.m.
