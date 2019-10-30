With a $150,000 commitment from the Capital Improvement Board, plans for a small grocery store downtown have been set in motion.
On Oct. 24 the board voted in favor of providing funds for the project after listening to a presentation detailing specific plans.
The store will be about 2,800 square feet and will be located at street level on the southeast corner of the 202 Metro building, said Tony Brita, who is the representative of the building’s owner, Ash Realty Group. Ash Realty is serving as landlord for this project.
“It is the coveted grocer downtown,” he said.
The project was conceived and will be owned by INGUARD, a 15-year-old company headquartered in Wabash. The total cost of the project is expected to be around $1 million, Brita said. The $150,000 funded by the CIB will be applied to the cost of tenant improvements, furniture, fixtures and equipment. INGUARD owns a grocery store in Wabash.
The owners have not yet settled on a name for the store, but it will have a distinct focus on healthy food, locally sourced when possible.
“The store will source from distributors the same as Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and Fresh Market,” Brita said. “The focus is on healthy, organic, natural. You could expect to see products similar to Fresh Market.”
Memberships to the grocery store will be offered, but membership is not required to buy from the store. “Any retail consumer can buy all offerings at the store,” Brita said. “Membership affords members discounts and other benefits associated with health and health and wellness results and challenges amongst the community of members.”
The store’s membership program is sponsored by INGUARD and Fitbit. Members will be able to participate in health challenges and win prizes.
Aside from food the store will sell daily necessities, such as paper products, soap, shampoo and other hygiene items.
Brita said a hot bar will be available for those who want to carry out dinner, for example, on their way home from work.
Parking is still being discussed, but one possibility is carving out a space or two on Harrison Street for pickup. Other options include the PNC surface lot or the Skyline garage. Walking is also an option that will be encouraged.
Brita also noted that people staying in nearby hotels might appreciate a store they can walk to when they want something a little more than what is offered in the hotel shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.