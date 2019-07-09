We are honored and pleased to welcome you to the 2019 Angola Balloons Aloft. This exceptional event provides a unique opportunity for this region to witness the best balloonists as they showcase their talents. Big or small, the awe of witnessing hot air ballooning, up close and personal, delivers a one-of-a-kind experience.
We want to thank area leaders, coordinators, volunteers and the teams supporting this year’s event for their hard work. It’s those efforts that help to make each year an extraordinary experience, allowing this event to take flight!
Parkview Health is privileged to again support this family-friendly event. As the signature sponsor, we hope your time at this year’s event is filled with wonderment, excitement, and creates lasting memories with your loved ones for years to come. May there be clear skies and we wish everyone an entertaining time.
Mike Packnett
President & CEO
Parkview Health
