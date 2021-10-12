TODAY

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Class 2A Regional Semifinal

DeKalb at Mishawaka Marian, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Regional Semifinal

Westview at Argos, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine men at Olivet’s MIAA Jamboree (The Medalist), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Men, Hope at Trine, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Calvin, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Class 2A Regional Semifinal

West Noble vs. Bremen at Mishawaka Marian, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Regional Semifinal

Caston at Westview, 6 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Sectional first-round matches

Class 4A at Carroll

DeKalb vs. East Noble, 6 p.m.

FW Snider vs. FW Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A at Lakeland

West Noble vs. Tippecanoe Valley, 6 p.m.

NorthWood vs. Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A at Angola

FW Bishop Luers vs. Angola, 6 p.m.

Garrett vs. Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A at Central Noble

Central Noble vs. Westview, 6 p.m.

Churubusco vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A at FW Blackhawk

FW Blackhawk vs. Fremont, 6 p.m.

Bethany Christian vs. Elkhart Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.