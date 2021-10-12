TODAY
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Class 2A Regional Semifinal
DeKalb at Mishawaka Marian, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Regional Semifinal
Westview at Argos, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men at Olivet’s MIAA Jamboree (The Medalist), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Men, Hope at Trine, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Calvin, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Class 2A Regional Semifinal
West Noble vs. Bremen at Mishawaka Marian, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Regional Semifinal
Caston at Westview, 6 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Sectional first-round matches
Class 4A at Carroll
DeKalb vs. East Noble, 6 p.m.
FW Snider vs. FW Northrop, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A at Lakeland
West Noble vs. Tippecanoe Valley, 6 p.m.
NorthWood vs. Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A at Angola
FW Bishop Luers vs. Angola, 6 p.m.
Garrett vs. Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A at Central Noble
Central Noble vs. Westview, 6 p.m.
Churubusco vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A at FW Blackhawk
FW Blackhawk vs. Fremont, 6 p.m.
Bethany Christian vs. Elkhart Christian, 7:30 p.m.
