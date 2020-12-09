KENDALLVILLE — While the new streetscape downtown along Main Street is meant to be easy on the eyes, the city also wants visitors to be able to enjoy with their ears, too.
Whether for a public announcement system at downtown festivals or events or for piping in music during the holidays, Kendallville is pricing a speaker system for the Main Street corridor.
On Wednesday, Kendallville Redevelopment Commission President Lance Harman presented an initial quote from All Pro Systems of Fort Wayne to buy and install a new audio system in the downtown.
All Pro works in tandem with Fort Wayne's Sweetwater and Harman presented a price for a 19-speaker system that would be hung on the new downtown streetlight poles and wired to provide audio to the full Main Street corridor.
"All the speakers will be put on the new poles we have," Harman said. "They're all set up to do that, then the command center would be located at the corner of William and Main and plugged in and used in any way we want to use it, for Christmas music, holiday music, Fourth of July stuff, car shows, anything downtown."
The portable command center would also have a microphone and could be used for announcement during parades or events and even potentially by downtown performers.
Downtown Albion has a speaker system around the courthouse square that it uses for events and plays Christmas music around the holidays.
Harman presented a quote from All Pro but after discussion, board members decided to see if the city could obtain some additional quotes to compare prices — especially since the commission has recently made a point of downtown business owners trying to acquire three quotes for work they want to do when applying for facade grants.
Harman said he'll seek out some additional prices for similar systems ahead of January's meeting.
And speaking of requiring downtown building owners to get three quotes for facade grant work — commission members opted not to make any significant changes to their grant program policy.
Last month, board members got into a spirited debate about whether the city should enforce a hard requirement that applicants get three quotes when seeking 50/50 facade grants.
Harman had taken a more hard-line approach on the topic, stating that he felt like it wasn't an overbearing request and that building owners could get three prices if they made a concerted effort. Commissioner member Kristen Johnson, who is also the executive director of the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, had argued for more flexibility, explaining that owners really struggle to get quotes for some types of work.
On Wednesday, Harman backed off his stricter interpretation, explaining that he still wants applicants to try to get three quotes but that the board could still allow exceptions if someone is having a hard time.
Other commissioner members wanted to try to get some way to quantify the attempts that were made and suggested that applicants list the names of contractors they tried to contact but either didn't get quotes from or didn't get a response from.
Harman also reiterated his insistence that applicants attend the meeting so that they can answer questions about their project or their attempts made to get quotes so the board can make more informed decisions.
After showing some divisions at the November meeting, board members unanimously agreed to follow that route — ask for three quotes, require applicants to attend the meeting and list the attempts they made to get prices if they fall short of obtaining three.
