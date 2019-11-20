The Festival of Trees, one of the region’s most anticipated holiday traditions, will be held this year from Nov. 27-Dec. 4 at the Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. in Downtown Fort Wayne.
Back by popular demand, the festival includes a Thanksgiving Day screening of the classic holiday movie “White Christmas,” starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney.
Lobbies of the Embassy Theatre and Indiana Hotel are transformed into a wonderland of decorated trees under the theme of Holiday Memories. This year marks the festival’s 35th celebration. Guests will tour the theater as they view 60 decorated trees as well as animated holiday windows. Admission includes a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and festive entertainment on the theater stage, including performances featuring the Grande Page Pipe Organ as well as community choirs and dance troupes.
Breakfast with Santa is a featured event at the Festival that sells out every year. Seatings are at 9 a.m. Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Cost for that event is $20 per person (reservation required, limited seating). For tickets, call the Embassy box office at (260) 424-5665.
Founded in 1984, the Festival of Trees supports ongoing operational and restoration efforts for the Embassy Theatre Foundation. The festival is the organization’s largest annual fundraising event. Tickets are $8/adult, $4/youth ages 4-12, children 3 and under free (ticket required). Purchase tickets at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy Theatre (260-424-6287), on the events page of the Embassy website as well as ticketmaster.com (800-745-3000).
Hours and events
Wednesday, Nov. 27 (6-9 p.m.)
• 35th Annual Festival of Trees Opening Night
• Downtown Fort Wayne’s Night of Lights
• Debut of Animated Holiday Windows
• Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in Santa Land
• Grande Page Pipe Organ featuring Douglas Schultz, Grant Nill and Cletus Goens
Thursday, Nov. 28 (4-8 p.m.)
• Enjoy the tradition of the Festival after Thanksgiving dinner, a special treat for out-of-town guests. See Irving Berlin’s holiday classic screening of “White Christmas” at 5 p.m.
• Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in Santa Land
• Grande Page Pipe Organ featuring Grant Nill and Cletus Goens
Friday, Nov. 29
• 9:30-11:30 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa ($20 per person). Sponsored by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union and menu provided by Shigs In Pit. Storytime and a personalized Santa experience that sells out every year. Limited seating. Paid reservations required.
• 12-8 p.m.: The 35th Annual Festival of Trees continues. Nearly 60 decorated and themed trees! Youth performances on stage. Kids can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. Register to win show tickets and other goodies.
• Entertainment:
12 p.m.: Ellie Paige Dance Academy
1 p.m.: Purdue Fort Wayne Saxophone Quartet
2 p.m. Fred Astaire Dance
3 p.m.: DancinKids Dance Studio
4 p.m.: K. Monique’s Studio of Dance
5 p.m.: Amaneceres De Mexico Dance
6 p.m.: Summit City Music Theatre
7 p.m.: Fire and Ice
Saturday, Nov. 30
• 9:30-11:30 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa ($20 per person). Sponsored by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union and menu provided by Shigs In Pit. Storytime and a personalized Santa experience that sells out every year. Limited seating. Paid reservations required.
• 12-8 p.m.: The 35th Annual Festival of Trees continues. Nearly 60 decorated and themed trees! Youth performances on stage. Kids can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. Register to win show tickets and other goodies.
Entertainment:
12 p.m.: Dance NY Style Studio of Dance
1 p.m.: Beacons of Light Dance
2 p.m.: En Croix Ballet
3 p.m.: Julie’s School of Dance
4 p.m.: Ratio Dance
5 p.m.: Tiffany & Co. Studio Dance
6 p.m.: Dancing Dons
7 p.m.: SheeKriStyle Academy of Dance
Sunday, Dec. 1
• 9:30-11:30 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa ($20 per person). Sponsored by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union and menu provided by Shigs In Pit. Storytime and a personalized Santa experience that sells out every year. Limited seating. Paid reservations required.
• 12-8 p.m.: The 35th Annual Festival of Trees continues. Nearly 60 decorated and themed trees! Youth performances on stage. Kids can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. Register to win show tickets and other goodies.
Entertainment:
12 p.m.: Starz Dance Academy
1 p.m.: Starz Dance Academy
2 p.m.: Center Stage Academy of Dance
3 p.m.: Pulse Dance Academy
4 p.m.: Northeast School of Dance
5 p.m.: Fort Wayne Dance Collective
6 p.m.: Fort Wayne Youtheater
7 p.m.: Dyson Dance Studio
Monday, Dec. 2
(9 a.m.-1 p.m. & 5-9 p.m.)
The 35th Annual Festival of Trees continues. Nearly 60 decorated and themed trees! Youth performances on stage. Kids can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. Register to win show tickets and other goodies.
• Entertainment:
9 a.m.: Grande Page Pipe Organ featuring Cletus Goens
10 a.m.: Grande Page Pipe Organ featuring Trebor Trahin
11 a.m.: North Side High School Show
12 p.m.: Grande Page Pipe Organ featuring Trebor Trahin
5-9 p.m.: Community Sing-along with the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir
•Tour the Festival of Trees before and after 6 p.m. performance
Tuesday, Dec. 3
(9 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Saint Anne Communities Senior Day, open to all ages.
The 35th Annual Festival of Trees continues. Nearly 60 decorated and themed trees! Youth performances on stage. Kids can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. Register to win show tickets and other goodies.
• Entertainment:
9 a.m. – Grande Page Pipe Organ featuring Trebor Trahin
10 a.m. – Carroll High School Choir
11 a.m. – Canterbury Middle School Orchestra
12 p.m. – Grande Page Pipe Organ featuring Trebor Trahin
Wednesday, Dec. 4
(9 a.m.-1 p.m.)
FINAL DAY: The 35th Annual Festival of Trees continues. Nearly 60 decorated and themed trees! Youth performances on stage. Kids can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. Register to win show tickets and other goodies.
• Entertainment:
9 a.m.: Concordia High School Choir
10 a.m.: Wayne Trace High School Choir
11 a.m.: Grande Page Pipe Organ featuring Trebor Trahin
12 p.m.: Kinetic Revelation Academy of Dance and the Arts
