AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced seven people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Oct. 4 and 5.
Kolten James Rodman of the 4200 block of C.R. 38, Auburn, was sentenced to six years in prison, all suspended except three years, for sexual misconduct with a minor under age 16, a Level 4 felony. He was placed on probation for three years. He received credit for 89 days served while the case was pending.
David Bryan Parker of the 200 block of East Covell Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Timothy E. Hahn of the 1100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except eight days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for eight days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 357 days and his driving license was suspended for 30 days.
Joshua E. Baker of the 100 block of South Duesenberg Drive, Auburn, received a 180-day suspended sentence and one year of probation for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jacob T. Delong of the 9400 block of North Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, was fined $50 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Barbara J. Reis of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 363 days and her driving license was suspended for 80 days.
Willie M. Jones of the 1100 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 161 days.
