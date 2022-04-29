WOMEN’S SOCCER
FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City, CNBC, 6:30 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United, USA, 7:30 a.m.
Premier League: Norwich City at Aston Villa, CNBC, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Burnley at Watford, USA, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Third Round, PGA Catalunya Resort — Stadium Course, Girona, Spain, Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico, Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas, Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
MEN’S IIHF HOCKEY
U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany, NHL Network, 8:30 a.m.
U-18 World Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany, NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.
FISHING
Sport Fishing Championship: The Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Grand Isle & Lake Venice, La., CBSSN, 9 a.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware, FS1, 10:30 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware, FS1, 1:30 p.m.
AMA Supercross: Round 16, Denver, NBC, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md., BTN, noon
Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis, BTN, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Maryland at Michigan, ESPNU, noon
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Florida at LSU, ESPN2, noon
Minnesota at Michigan, BTN, 4 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, noon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Boston College at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 1 p.m.
Miami at Georgia Tech, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Mississippi at Arkansas, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Diego, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 1 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Harvard at Yale, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
The Drake Relays: From Des Moines, Iowa, CBSSN, 2 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Penn Relays: From Philadelphia, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Cleveland at Oakland, WBNO-FM 100.9, 3:45 p.m.
LA Angels at Chicago White Sox, FS1, WMVP-AM 1000, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at NY Mets, FS1, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, WLW-AM 700, 8 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WSCR-AM 670, 7 p.m.
Detroit at LA Dodgers, WBET-AM 1230, WCSR-FM 92.1, 9:45 p.m.
USFL FOOTBALL
Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala., Fox, 4 p.m.
Birmingham vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala., Fox, 8 p.m.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
The Iverson Classic All-America Game: Team Loyalty vs. Team Honor, Bartlett, Tenn., CBSSN, 4 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (Bantamweights), Las Vegas, ESPN, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
U.S. International Team Trials: Finals, Greensboro, N.C., CNBC, 6 p.m.
BOXING
Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez (Junior-Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN, 10 p.m.
