WOMEN’S SOCCER

FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City, CNBC, 6:30 a.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United, USA, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League: Norwich City at Aston Villa, CNBC, 10 a.m.

Premier League: Burnley at Watford, USA, 10 a.m.

Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Third Round, PGA Catalunya Resort — Stadium Course, Girona, Spain, Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico, Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas, Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

MEN’S IIHF HOCKEY

U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany, NHL Network, 8:30 a.m.

U-18 World Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany, NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

FISHING

Sport Fishing Championship: The Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Grand Isle & Lake Venice, La., CBSSN, 9 a.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware, FS1, 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware, FS1, 1:30 p.m.

AMA Supercross: Round 16, Denver, NBC, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md., BTN, noon

Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis, BTN, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Maryland at Michigan, ESPNU, noon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Florida at LSU, ESPN2, noon

Minnesota at Michigan, BTN, 4 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, noon

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Boston College at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Miami at Georgia Tech, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Mississippi at Arkansas, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Diego, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 1 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Harvard at Yale, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

The Drake Relays: From Des Moines, Iowa, CBSSN, 2 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Penn Relays: From Philadelphia, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Cleveland at Oakland, WBNO-FM 100.9, 3:45 p.m.

LA Angels at Chicago White Sox, FS1, WMVP-AM 1000, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at NY Mets, FS1, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, WLW-AM 700, 8 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WSCR-AM 670, 7 p.m.

Detroit at LA Dodgers, WBET-AM 1230, WCSR-FM 92.1, 9:45 p.m.

USFL FOOTBALL

Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala., Fox, 4 p.m.

Birmingham vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala., Fox, 8 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

The Iverson Classic All-America Game: Team Loyalty vs. Team Honor, Bartlett, Tenn., CBSSN, 4 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (Bantamweights), Las Vegas, ESPN, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

U.S. International Team Trials: Finals, Greensboro, N.C., CNBC, 6 p.m.

BOXING

Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez (Junior-Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN, 10 p.m.

