Right now, a lot of us are experiencing social distancing and self-quarantining in a number of ways, whether you’re working from home or simply driving to work and then back home and doing nothing else.
But although each of us is experiencing this uniquely, I think it’s safe to say that we all are getting a little bored at this point.
I’ve been seeing a lot of things circulate on social media of gigantic projects you can do with your kids or ways you can maximize productivity in your PJs.
I’ll be honest. I don’t think you’re going to write the next Great American Novel while just trying to make sure your kids’ eLearning is done and your family gets fed.
So instead of beating yourself up over not being productive enough or not cleaning your entire house every day, it’s probably healthier to take this time at home to actually take a well-deserved break.
Think about it — nobody is ever doing anything. You don’t have to fear missing out on things. Leisure time is yours for the taking.
Though many of you have probably already done a lot of these things, I would challenge you to do them again or more often.
Go for a walk
I’ve seen a few people say that they “can’t go outside” during the coronavirus pandemic, and that’s simply not true.
You can still practice social distancing while not being home, and one of the best ways to do that is by going for a walk through your neighborhood or along a trail.
As long as you stay six feet away from other people, you should be golden.
I think getting outside a little more than some of us have been would do wonders to reduce our collective anxiety over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, I haven’t heard a lot of talk about how nice it’s been outside lately. Remember Wednesday? Absolutely gorgeous.
We’d be nuts to not take advantage of rare days like those, where it’s not raining, humid or too chilly to get outside.
Pick up a hobby
If you read my column, you have probably heard about how much I believe in people having hobbies.
And I don’t mean a side hustle, like something you can make money from by selling. A true hobby, where you do it in your leisure time just because it’s something you enjoy.
Right now, it might be a great time to pick up that guitar you never learned how to play, or to break out the knitting needles and yarn and keep your hands busy.
Learning a new hobby might be something great to do with your kids, too, or even learn from them.
For example, when was the last time you held a paintbrush, and not one to paint the shed? Your kiddo has probably painted for fun way more recently than you.
Chances are, doing something small or completing a task like this is going to make you feel more accomplished and satisfied than you normally would sitting around the house all day.
Learn to make cleaning products
Though I don’t recommend cleaning your entire house from top to bottom every day to ignore anxiety, I know my home definitely needs a little spring cleaning.
One thing you can do to feel more in control of your life in the unsettling time we live in is to know exactly what you’re putting onto your counters and surrounding your family with.
I’m talking about shaking up the products you use to clean your home.
I’m not necessarily in the chemicals-are-bad camp, but I’ve found that the products I’ve learned to make at home clean better and help me breathe better than commercial cleaners.
Some simple recipes I have include ones for a general purpose cleaner, one for degrease and soap scum (which works better than 409, in my opinion) and a linen spray.
Each of these is scented with essential oils, which I use just to get a nice scent. Use a citrus oil, like lemon or grapefruit, for extra grease-cutting power.
The general purpose cleaner consists of a tablespoon of dish soap and a cup of water, plus five drops of essential oil.
The degreaser uses one cup of vinegar and a tablespoon of dish soap. Honestly, I dilute my vinegar with a little water and add about seven drops of citrus essential oil.
Not only does the citrus make the cleaner work better, but it also masks the stinky vinegar pretty well.
My linen spray is a cup of water, a tablespoon of rubbing alcohol or plain vodka and 15 drops of lavender essential oil. This works just like a Febreze fabric refresher spray.
I’d recommend you find recipes online for your own cleaning products, but beware of what you’re reading.
I’d stray away from any recipe using ammonia, since it has few uses and can be deadly when mixed with some other household cleaners, like chlorine bleach or hydrogen peroxide.
Chat with friends
Remember that friend from back home who you really, really meant to hang out with over the holidays but just couldn’t find the time?
Well, you probably both have time now.
I know this sounds silly as a quarantine activity, but now is a great time to take the leap and reach out to a friend you haven’t heard from in a while.
We could all use social interaction, and it’s a good time to check up on each other, too.
Also, this could be much more than a phone call. When calling friends from far away, I try to set up a deliberate time to FaceTime or Skype, so it feels more in-person and genuine.
There’s only so many conversations you can have with your dog, so don’t be scared to reach out and make that connection.
Play video games
Look, I know some of us have probably been doing a lot of this, but just in case you need more suggestions, I thought I’d bring it up.
I also prefer playing video games to watching TV when I can. I feel like they keep my mind more engaged and help me not fall asleep on the couch, throwing off my routine.
There’s two big releases for video games right now: “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” and “Doom Eternal.”
Fans of classic shoot-em-ups will definitely recognize the “Doom” moniker, which has been around since 1993. The reboot is still a first-person shooter, but not with the same 2D graphics as the original title.
This game is rated M, though, so it’s not recommended anyone under 17 play or watch.
“Animal Crossing,” however, is appropriate for all ages, and actually encourages families to play together on their own island village.
I’ve been playing this game since its release last week, and I have to say, it’s very relaxing and definitely helps me destress when the weight of everything gets to be too much.
