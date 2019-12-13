LIGONIER — West Noble’s girls basketball team started both halves well, but had to withstand a Churubusco surge early in the fourth quarter in order to win the Northeast Corner Conference contest 45-36 Friday.
“I was excited about the beginning of both halves. I liked the intensity we played with,” Chargers coach Dale Marano said.
Jazmyn Smith and Taytlynn Forrer each hit a three-pointer to give the Chargers a 6-0 lead and prompted first-year Eagle coach Kellene Pepple to call a time out.
The Eagles (4-6, 1-3 NECC) did not let the game get away from them despite turning the ball over a lot. They only trailed 19-13 at the half.
Then West Noble (5-5, 2-2) went on a quick 8-0 run to start the second half. Lilly Mast scored the first six points of that run, then Smith capped the run by making two free throws to put the Chargers up 27-13.
Once again, the Eagles did not fade away, which is an encouraging sign for a team that has struggled the last three years. Churubusco hustled and had contributions from many to draw close in the fourth quarter.
A Mariah Hosted layup off an Eagle takeaway got Churubusco within six at 37-31 with about 7 minutes, 20 seconds left in regulation time.
West Noble extended the lead to 10, but the Eagles rallied again. A bucket by Molly Geiger made it a five-point game at 41-36 with 3:35 to play. But Churubusco did not score again.
“You have to give ’Busco credit. We had a chance to break them a couple of times and we didn’t,” Marano said. “We have to find that killer instinct. We’re not executing and we’re not as consistent offensively as we need to be.
“I believe in this team. We’re ironing out some wrinkles and it’s been a slow process. Lilly (Mast) is what makes us runs and has been a stabilizing figure.”
Mast had 14 of her 20 points in the first half for West Noble. Smith had 10 points and Tori Franklin scored six.
Junior Audrey Huelsenbeck paced the Eagles with 10 points. Seven different girls scored for the visitors, including six points each for Hosted and Brooke Konger. Churubusco had 12 bench points.
Pepple was more concerned about her team’s play defensively. There were too many breakdowns for her liking, and the game got too loose when the Eagles attempted to comeback.
“We have to get in the gym and keep working,” Pepple said. “We’ll get better.”
Churubusco won the junior varsity game 38-33. The Eagles had 10 points from Heather Wade, nine from Brooke Konger and eight points from Kena Hamman.
Madison Yates had 15 points and Hailey Moser scored eight for the Chargers.
