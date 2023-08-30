ANGOLA — The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service, in partnership with the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District, will be holding its annual Local Working Group meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Multi-Purpose Room of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St.
The Local Working Group is comprised of various federal, state and local government agencies who provide conservation services to Steuben County residents and is tasked with ranking the critical natural resource concerns within Steuben County.
The public is invited to attend the Local Working Group meeting.
Anyone who would like to take part in this meeting should make a reservation with the Steuben County SWCD by Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 to ensure enough materials are available.
Following the Working Group meeting, the regular meeting of the SWCD board will take place.
The Steuben County SWCD can be reached at 665-3211, ext. 3. Leave a message if staff are not available. Due to the nature of the work performed by District staff, occasionally there are times when no one will be in the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.