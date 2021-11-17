Prep Wrestling Heights wins season opener
COLUMBIA CITY — Prairie Heights started its season Wednesday with a 39-31 dual win over Columbia City.
The Panthers had five pins, including sticks from Matt Levitz (138 pounds), Sam Levitz (145) and Hunter Allen (220).
Winning junior varsity matches for Heights were Joel Smith (132), Riley Cearbaugh (145), Connor Pratt (152) and Jericko Jackson (220).
Prairie Heights 39, Columbia City 31
(* — first match)
106 — Krause (CC) pinned Kresse, 1:11. 113 — Shaffer (PH) pinned Patrick, :11. 120 — Sanderson (CC) dec. Brody Hagewood 5-3. 126 — G. Roberts (PH) won by forfeit. 132 — Brock Hagewood (PH) pinned Garcia, 2:20. 138 — M. Levitz (PH) pinned Huntley, 1:44. 145 — S. Levitz (PH) pinned Herron, 1:17. 152* — Lounsbury (PH) dec. Maggard 7-2. 160 — Reed (CC) pinned Hare, 3:33. 170 — Driver (CC) dec. Sheets 4-1. 182 — Hodges (CC) major dec. Krieger 8-0. 195 — Goree (CC) pinned Kyle, 2:29. 220 — H. Allen (PH) pinned Park, 2:54. 285 — Clifford (CC) dec. Robison 9-5.
Prep Girls Basketball Warriors defeated RedHawks
EMMA — Goshen beat Westview 44-23 on Thursday night.
The Warriors were led in scoring by Allie Springer, who had six points. Hope Bortner had five, and Alexys Antal added four.
Tori Eldridge led the RedHawks with 18 points, and Breyana Cline had 10.
In other area action, Fairfield defeated Churubusco 60-15.
