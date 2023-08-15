TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Churubusco at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Angola at East Noble, 5 p.m.
Garrett at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
West Noble at Wawasee, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
East Noble at Fremont, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Bishop Dwenger at Angola, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Wawasee at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
Angola, Leo and Hamilton’s Bella Rivera at Garrett, 5 p.m.
Central Noble, Fremont at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Prairie Heights at Goshen Invitational (Shanklin Park), 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Churubusco at North Side, 4:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Bishop Dwenger, 4:30 p.m.
Northridge at Angola, 5 p.m.
Central Noble at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Angola at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
East Noble at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Westview at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Tippecanoe Valley, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Elkhart Christian, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
East Noble at Angola, 6 p.m.
Westview at Goshen, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Carroll, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Elkhart Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
FW North Side at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Bremen at Central Noble, 6:30 p.m.
