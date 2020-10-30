Arrests logged Wednesday, Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Wednesday and Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jeromy R. Baker, 33, of the 100 block of Lane 200AB Lake Charles, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Ronald W. Custer, 57, of the 4000 block of Southwest Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Haley D. Fitch, 30, of the 5000 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Austin A. Gaiski, 22, of the 4000 block of West C.R. 100S, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on a felony charge of possession of marijuana and misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Danyele E. Ramos, 44, of the 3000 block of South Robyn Drive, Pleasant Lake, arrested on C.R. 50 at S.R. 120 on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
