Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
5 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, closed executive session for school board training, Superintendent’s Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo
6 p.m. — City of Butler Unsafe Building Committee, Butler City Hall Council Chamber.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, 1600 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
5:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
