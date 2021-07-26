Auto Racing AMS’ Saturday program canceled
FREMONT — The Angola Motorsport Speedway racing program scheduled for Saturday night was canceled due to extremely wet grounds.
The second modified mixer of the season with $1,500 going to the feature race winner will highlight the program this coming Saturday at AMS. It will be the Chris Beebe Memorial that will run in honor of Randy and Sandra Pippenger.
Saturday will also have the first race of the late models’ High Banks Triple Play. The 50-lap feature winner will win $1,000. This will be a 2-in-1 show, featuring Santa Claus and his helpers during the Christmas in July event.
High Schools PH announces first fall practices
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights High School athletic director Brent Byler announced the first practices for the Panther fall sports teams.
The first practice for girls golf will be on Friday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. A parent meeting will follow in coach Allison Hall’s classroom at Prairie Heights Middle School, starting at 5:30 p.m.
All other fall sports at PH start practice on Monday.
Volleyball will have two practice sessions on Monday at the school’s main gym, from 7-9 a.m. and from 6-8 p.m. Enter the building at door No. 5. Boys tennis will practice from 7-9:30 a.m. at the school’s tennis courts. Co-ed soccer will have its first practice from 5-7 p.m. at the school’s soccer field.
The first football practice will last from 3-8:30 p.m. Monday at the high school practice football field. The first cross country practice will go from 4-6:30 p.m. at the track at Hubert Cline Field. For cheerleading, enter door No. 5 for the first meeting at the school’s cafeteria, then practice will run from 5-7 p.m.
All athletes must have a completed Indiana High School Athletic Association physical form prior to practicing.
Fremont sets first fall practices
FREMONT — Fremont High School has its first practices set for its fall sports teams over the next several days.
All FHS athletes are reminded that in order to be able to practice on the first official day of practice, all necessary paperwork must be completed and turned in. All that paperwork can be found at the Important Forms link on the athletic page of Fremont Community Schools website, www.fcs.k12.in.us.
The first girls golf practice will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Bella Vista Golf Course in Coldwater, Michigan.
The first practices for other sports will be on Monday.
Boys tennis will have its first practice from 9-11 a.m. at the school’s tennis courts. Volleyball will have two practices on Monday at the school’s gymnasium, from 9-11 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. Cross country will meet at the team building and practice from 6-8 p.m.
Football will practice from 4-7 p.m. at the team building and the football field at Max Mitchell Sports Complex.
Direct questions to the FHS athletic office by calling 495-1241.
Youth Soccer NE Indiana league starts on Sunday
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — In its 21st year, the Northeast Indiana Soccer League is a great option for potential soccer players in Steuben and LaGrange counties and in the surrounding areas.
Students ages 4-14 are eligible to join this league. The first practice will be held on Aug. 15. Youth ages 4-7 will begin practice at 2 p.m., and children ages 8-14 will start practice at 3 p.m.
The second practice will be on Aug. 18 from 5-6 p.m.
Matches will be played on Sundays during September and October at Prairie Heights High School near the soccer field.
There will be co-ed teams with players in four age divisions. There will be a night of practice each week on Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m.
Interested students and parents can obtain a registration form online at phsoccer.net or by contacting league president Craig Burkholder. Walk-ins are welcome Aug. 15 and 18.
Parents or other interested persons will be needed to help coach the teams. Prior soccer knowledge is not necessary to coach, but that would be helpful.
Additional inquiries can be directed to Burkholder by phone at 668-1615 or by email at cburky1@gmail.com.
