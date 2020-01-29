Girls Basketball PH loses to Concord
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Concord 54-40 Tuesday night in the regular season finale for both teams.
The Minutemen (15-7) never trailed in the non-conference contest and shot 50% from the floor (20-40).
The Panthers (9-13) suffered their sixth straight loss. Alexis German had 19 points, three assists and three rebounds for PH. Kennedy Kugler had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals.
