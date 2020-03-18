Thursday, March 19

Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.

Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Town Council, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m.

Monday, March 23

Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.

Orland Town Council, Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.

Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Redevelopment commission, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24

Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, March 25

Steuben County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 26

Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.

Friday, March 27

Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.

