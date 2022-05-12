PREP GIRLS TENNIS
NECC Tournament at Angola, 4:30 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
NECC Boys Meet at Fairfield, 4:45 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Concordia at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Central Noble at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside at Leo, 5:30 p.m.
Huntington North at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Whitko at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Garrett and Westview at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Fremont and Prairie Heights at Churubusco (Eel River), 4:45 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
East Noble at Concordia, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Columbia City, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA Division III Angola Regional
First round, North Central (Ill.) vs. Penn State-Behrend, 2 p.m.
First round, Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Trine, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine’s Noah Acker (5,000-meter run), Lydia Randolph (10,000) and Joseph Packard (10,000) and Huntington’s Kent Yoder (5,000) at Saint Francis (Ill.) Fighting Chance Invitational, 1 p.m.
Trine at Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) Harrison Dillard Twilight, 2 p.m.
