PREP GIRLS TENNIS

NECC Tournament at Angola, 4:30 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

NECC Boys Meet at Fairfield, 4:45 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Concordia at Eastside, 5 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

Westview at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Central Noble at Lakeland, 5 p.m.

Churubusco at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

Eastside at Leo, 5:30 p.m.

Huntington North at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

West Noble at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

Whitko at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Garrett and Westview at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.

Fremont and Prairie Heights at Churubusco (Eel River), 4:45 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

East Noble at Concordia, 5 p.m.

DeKalb at Columbia City, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NCAA Division III Angola Regional

First round, North Central (Ill.) vs. Penn State-Behrend, 2 p.m.

First round, Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Trine, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine’s Noah Acker (5,000-meter run), Lydia Randolph (10,000) and Joseph Packard (10,000) and Huntington’s Kent Yoder (5,000) at Saint Francis (Ill.) Fighting Chance Invitational, 1 p.m.

Trine at Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) Harrison Dillard Twilight, 2 p.m.

