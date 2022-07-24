Molly Abel, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue
Molly Abel, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue Honor
Maybellene Babb, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - 1st Grade — Blue
Maybellene Babb, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - 1st Grade — Blue
Sofia Babb, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue
Sofia Babb, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - 2nd Grade — Blue
Sofia Babb, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 2nd Grade — Blue
Kolton Bailey, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Alfalfa — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Kolton Bailey, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Mixed Hay — Blue Champion, Honor Grand Champion
Kord Bailey, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Alfalfa — Blue Honor
Kord Bailey, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Mixed Hay — Blue Honor
Kord Bailey, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Heavyweight 2 — 2
Kord Bailey, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/ Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 6 — 3
Kord Bailey, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 2 — 2
Kord Bailey, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Lightweight 3ercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 2 — 1
Kord Bailey, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation
Kyanne Bailey, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 3
Kyanne Bailey, Horse and Pony Western, Western Riding/Jr (grades 3-7) — White 3
Kyanne Bailey, Goats Boer Goat Does, Western RidingCommercial Does/Commercial Does - Mediumweight 3/Jr (grades 3-7) — 2
Kyanne Bailey, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/ Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 6 — 4
Kyanne Bailey, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Int (grade 6-8) — Blue 1 Champion
Kyanne Bailey, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Int (grade 6-8) — 1
Kyanne Bailey, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Intermediate Boer Goat Showmanship (grade 6-8) — Participation
Kyanne Bailey, Horse and Pony Western, Versatility/Horse — Red 2
Kyanne Bailey, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 11 & over — 5
Kyanne Bailey, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 1
Kyanne Bailey, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue
Kyanne Bailey, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Int (grade 6-8) — White 3
Brenneke Balzer, Mini 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show - 1st Grade — Blue 1
Remington Balzer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Yearling Dry Doe — Red 2
Remington Balzer, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 4 & 5) — 4 Participation
Remington Balzer, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Mediumweight 1 — White 3
Allison Barker, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 2 — 3 10 year 4-H Member
Allison Barker, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level D, Floral Display — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Allison Barker, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue
Allison Barker, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 1 — Participation
Allison Barker, Swine Swine Barrows, Tamworth Barrows/Tamworth Barrows - Show Class 1 — 3
Allison Barker, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue
Allison Barker, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level D — Red
Allison Barker, Swine Swine Gilts, Duroc Gilts/Duroc Gilts - Show Class 1 — 3
Benjamin Barker, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level D — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Benjamin Barker, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue
Benjamin Barker, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue Honor
Kylee Barker, Horse and Pony Western, Western Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 1
Kylee Barker, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr (grades 3-5) — 3
Kylee Barker, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Kylee Barker, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Jr (grades 4-5) — White 3
Kylee Barker, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue Honor
Kylee Barker, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Junior Boer Goat Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation
Kylee Barker, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 5 — Blue Champion
Kylee Barker, Beef Cattle Heifers, Noble County Born & Raised — Champion
Kylee Barker, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 3 — 3
Kylee Barker, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 5 — Blue Honor
Kylee Barker, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Intermediate Beef Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Reserve Champion Intermediate Beef Showman
Kylee Barker, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 11 & over — 6
Laramie Barker, Mini 4-H Boer Goat Show, Boer Goat Show - 2nd Grade — Blue
Laramie Barker, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 2nd Grade — Blue
Laramie Barker, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - 2nd Grade — Blue
Laramie Barker, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 2nd Grade — Blue
Reid Barker, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Senior Beef Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Champion Senior Beef Showman
Reid Barker, Beef Cattle Heifers, Chi-Angus — Champion Reserve Grand Champion
Reid Barker, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 2 — 4
Reid Barker, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Intermediate — Blue
Reid Barker, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue
Reid Barker, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Intermediate Boer Goat Showmanship (grade 6-8) — Participation
William Barker, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level C — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
William Barker, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue Honor
William Barker, Swine Swine Barrows, Yorkshire Barrows/Yorkshire Barrows - Show Class 2 — 4
William Barker, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue
William Barker, Swine Swine Showmanship, Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8)/Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8) - Show Class 1 — Participation
Beau Bauman, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue
Beau Bauman, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 2nd Grade — Participation
Emily Bauman, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - Kindergarten — Blue
Emily Bauman, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - Kindergarten — Participation
Lana Bauman, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Prints — Blue
Nora Bear, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Equitation/Horsemanship — 1
Nora Bear, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Gelding — BlueLight 4
Nora Bear, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 10 & under — Blue 1 Champion
Nora Bear, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Pleasure — 1
Nora Bear, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Jr (grades 4-5) — Blue 1
Nora Bear, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Jr (grades 3-5) — 5
Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Sr (grade 9-12) — Red 2
Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 4
Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Western Riding/Sr (grades 8-12) — Red 2
Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 2
Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Sr (grades 8-12) — White 3
Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Versatility/Horse — White 3
Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr (grades 8-12) — 5
Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Sr (grade 9-12) — 2
Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Sr (grade 9-12) — 1
Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Sr (grade 9-12) — 3
Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Sr (grade 9-12) — 3
Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/ Int (grade 6-8) — 1
Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Int (grade 6-8) — 3
Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Int (grade 6-8) — 3
Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 6
Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Versatility/Horse — Blue 1
Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Jr (grades 3-7) — Blue 1
Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Int (grade 6-8) — 6
Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 3
Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Western Riding/Jr (grades 3-7) — Red 2
Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Int (grade 6-8) — Red 2
Adara Bell, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 3 — 3
Adara Bell, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — Reserve Champion Hampshire Market Lamb
Adara Bell, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 3 — 2
Adara Bell, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue Honor
Adara Bell, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Premier Sheep Showmanship — Champion Premier Sheep Showman
Adara Bell, Sheep Market Lambs, Black Face Cross Market Lamb/Black Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 2
Adara Bell, Sheep Market Lambs, Natural Color Market Lamb/Natural Color Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — Reserve Champion Natural Color Market Lamb 10 Year 4-H Member
Adara Bell, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Premier Boer Goat Showmanship — Participation
Amelia Bloomfield, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - Kindergarten — Blue
Amelia Bloomfield, Mini 4-H Wildlife, Wildlife - Kindergarten — Blue
Claire Bloomfield, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue
Jaron Bobay, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 12 — Blue Champion
Jaron Bobay, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 8-12 — Blue
Jaron Bobay, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level D — Blue
Jaron Bobay, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Advanced — Blue Honor
Madelynn Bottles, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Champion, Honor
McKale Bottles, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Olivia Boyd, State Projects Veterinary Science (VS), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Mallory Bremer, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Pleasure — 6
Mallory Bremer, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 10 & under — 5
Mallory Bremer, State Projects Cat Poster or Display (CP), Intermediate — Blue Honor
Mallory Bremer, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Int (grade 6-8) — 7
Mallory Bremer, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Prints — Blue
Mallory Bremer, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Mallory Bremer, County Only Projects Gift Wrapping, Gift Wrapping, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor
Riley Bremer, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Prints — White
Riley Bremer, State Projects Cat Poster or Display (CP), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Zayne Brockman, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Self Group/Black/Senior Buck — Blue 1
Zayne Brockman, State Projects Health (HT), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Zayne Brockman, State Garden Tomato Plate (TM ), Tomatoes, Small cherry or pear — Blue
Zayne Brockman, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue
Zayne Brockman, Rabbit & Cavy Harlequin, Magpie/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Champion
Zayne Brockman, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Cucumbers, Dill pickling — Blue Honor Grand Champion
Zayne Brockman, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Squash, Zucchini or cocozelle — Blue Honor Reserve Grand Champion
Zayne Brockman, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Kohlrabi — Blue
Zayne Brockman, State Garden Tomato Plate (TM ), Tomatoes, Red, Market — Blue
Audrey Brumbaugh, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Heavyweight 1 — 1 Champion Grand Champion
Audrey Brumbaugh, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Premier Boer Goat Showmanship — 3rd Place Premier Boer Goat Showman
Audrey Brumbaugh, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level D — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Audrey Brumbaugh, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 8-12 — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Levi Bunting, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Blue/Senior Doe — Red 2
Levi Bunting, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue
Levi Bunting, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level B — Red
Logan Bunting, Mini 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show - 1st Grade — Blue 1
Logan Bunting, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 1st Grade — Blue
Logan Bunting, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 1st Grade — Blue
Logan Bunting, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 1st Grade — Participation
Londyn Bunting, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor
Londyn Bunting, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Junior Buck — Red 2
Londyn Bunting, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level A — Red
Joshua Burkhardt II, Mini 4-H Robotics, Robotics - 2nd Grade — Blue
Joshua Burkhardt II, Mini 4-H Models, Models - 2nd Grade — Blue
Cullen Burton, Rabbit & Cavy Britannia Petite, Black/Senior Buck — Blue 1
Cullen Burton, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Bantam — Blue
Cullen Burton, Rabbit & Cavy French Lop, Solid/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion Grand Champion
Cullen Burton, Rabbit & Cavy English Lop, Solid/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion
Cullen Burton, Rabbit & Cavy Britannia Petite, Broken/Junior Doe — Blue 1
Cullen Burton, Rabbit & Cavy Britannia Petite, Broken/Senior Doe — Red 2
Devin Campbell, Dog Obedience, Class 1A Obedience — 4
Harper Carmien, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - Kindergarten — Blue
Harper Carmien, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - Kindergarten — Blue
Harper Carmien, Mini 4-H Dairy Show, Dairy Show - Kindergarten — Participation
McKynzie Carmien, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Calf — 2
McKynzie Carmien, Dairy Cattle Holstein, 5 Year Old and over Cow — 2
McKynzie Carmien, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue
McKynzie Carmien, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman
McKynzie Carmien, State Projects Consumer Clothing (CC), Beginner — Blue Honor
McKynzie Carmien, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Summer Yearling Heifer — 3
McKynzie Carmien, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 4 — 1
McKynzie Carmien, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 3 — Reserve Champion Heavyweight Dairy Feeder Steer
McKynzie Carmien, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 4
McKynzie Carmien, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 2
McKynzie Carmien, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Junior Dairy Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — 2
McKynzie Carmien, Dairy Cattle Holstein, 2 Year Old Cow — 1
Reece Carmien, Mini 4-H Electric, Electric - 2nd Grade — Blue
Reece Carmien, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue
Reece Carmien, Mini 4-H Dairy Show, Dairy Show - 2nd Grade — Participation
Avery Cather, Rabbit & Cavy Lionhead, Ruby Eyed White/Junior Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion
Avery Cather, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 3 — 6
Avery Cather, Rabbit & Cavy Lionhead, Seal/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Champion
Avery Cather, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Black & White Salon Print) — Blue
Avery Cather, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Creative-Experimental Digital Salon Print — Red
Avery Cather, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Junior Buck — Blue 1
Avery Cather, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Salon Print — Blue
Quinn Cather, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - Kindergarten — Blue
Avri Chester, Rabbit & Cavy Netherland Dwarf, Tan Group/Otter — Participation
Avri Chester, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 1 — 4
Avri Chester, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Intermediate Boer Goat Showmanship (grade 6-8) — Participation
Lakota Chester, Mini 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show - 1st Grade — Blue 1
Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — 10
Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — 9
Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking — Red 2
Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-3 years (milking) — Red 2
Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Yearling Dry Doe — Red 2
Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Yearling Dry Doe — 7
Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Mother/Daughter Dry (daughter dry) — 5
Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 4 & 5) — Blue 1 Champion Junior Dairy Goat Showman
Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Intermediate Doe — Blue 1
Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Intermediate Doe — White 3
Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Yearling Dry Doe — 5
Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Yearling Dry Doe — 4
Lucy Chester, Mini 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show - 2nd Grade — Blue 1
Elizabeth Christlieb, State Projects Fashion Revue (FR), Grade 8-12, Suit or Coat — Blue Champion Selected for State Fair
Elizabeth Christlieb, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Suit or Coat — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Cheyenne Clouse, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 2nd Grade — Participation
Easton Clouse, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 1st Grade — Participation
Easton Clouse, Mini 4-H Draft Animal Show, Draft Animal Show - 1st Grade — Blue
Easton Clouse, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 1st Grade — Blue
Everlie Clouse, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - Kindergarten — Participation
Everlie Clouse, Mini 4-H Draft Animal Show, Draft Animal Show - Kindergarten — Blue
Hayden Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Haflinger Halter — 2
Hayden Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Single Draft Pony Ground Drive/Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — Champion
Hayden Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Jersey Wooly, Broken Group/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Champion
Hayden Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Pony Hitch/Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — 1
Hayden Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal Showmanship, Junior Showmanship (Grades 4-7) — 3rd Place Junior Draft Animal Showman
Hayden Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Tan Group/Otter/Senior Doe — White 3
Hayden Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Old English Game Bantam/Any other variety Hen — Blue
Hayden Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Pony Ground Drive /Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — 1
Hayden Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Broken/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion
Hayden Clouse, Pigeon Utility Breeds, Runt Old Cock — Blue Honor
Hayden Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Flying Roller Old Cock — Blue Honor
Hayden Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Racing Homer, Any Other Color Old Hen — Blue
Hayden Clouse, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue
Hayden Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Racing Homer, Any Other Color Old Cock — Blue
Hayden Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Chocolate/Senior Buck — Blue 1
Hayden Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Chocolate/Junior Doe — Blue 1
Hayden Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Pony Cart /Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — 3
Hayden Clouse, Pigeon Fancy Breeds, Modena, Schietti Old Cock — Blue
Hayden Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Pony Team Hook to Sled/Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — 1
Hayden Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Heavy — Blue Honor
Hayden Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Team Hook to Sled/Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — 1
Hayden Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Any Other Variet Clean Legs Old Hen — Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Hayden Clouse, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue
Hayden Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, All other Combs Clean Legged Bantam/Non-bearded white crested black Polish Hen — Blue
Hayden Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Feather Legged Bantams/Bearded white Silkie Pullet — Blue
Hayden Clouse, Pigeon Fancy Breeds, Owl Old Cock — Blue
Hayden Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Noble County Born & Raised Exhibition Poultry — Blue Honor
Hayden Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Jersey Wooly, Agouti Group/Senior Buck — Blue 1
Hayden Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Jersey Wooly, Agouti Group/Senior Doe — White 3
Hayden Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Silver Marten, Black/Junior Buck — Blue 1 Champion
Hayden Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Exotics - Guineas — Blue Honor, Champion
Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal Showmanship, Premier Showmanship — Reserve Champion Premier Draft Animal Showman
Maysie Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Satin, Siamese Sable/Senior Doe — Blue 1
Maysie Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Noble County Born & Raised Exhibition Poultry — Blue Honor
Maysie Clouse, Pigeon Fancy Breeds, Owl Old Cock — Blue Honor
Maysie Clouse, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue
Maysie Clouse, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 8-12 — Blue
Maysie Clouse, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Showmanship — Champion Showman
Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Team Hook to Sled/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1
Maysie Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Heavy — Blue
Maysie Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Satin, Broken/Junior Doe — Blue 1
Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Pony Team Hook to Sled/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1
Maysie Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Flying Roller Old Hen — Blue
Maysie Clouse, Pigeon Fancy Breeds, Modena, Schietti Old Cock — Blue
Maysie Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam/Black Wyandotte Hen — Blue Honor
Maysie Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Single Comb, Other Than Game Bantam/Single Comb Rhode Island Red Hen — Blue
Maysie Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Single Comb, Other Than Game Bantam/Barred Plymouth Rock Hen — Blue
Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Pony Cart/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 2
Maysie Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Flemish Giant, Sandy/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion Grand Champion, 10 Year 4-H Member, Graduating 4-H Member
Maysie Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Flemish Giant, Sandy/Senior Doe — Red 2 10 Year 4-H Member, Graduating 4-H Member
Maysie Clouse, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP), Advanced — Blue
Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Horse Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 4
Maysie Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Racing Homer, Any Other Color Old Cock — Blue
Maysie Clouse, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue 10 Year 4-H Member
Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Halter — 2
Maysie Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Racing Homer, Any Other Color Old Hen — Blue Honor, Champion
Maysie Clouse, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Advanced (CK) — Blue
Maysie Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Flemish Giant, Fawn/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Reserve Grand Champion, 10 Year 4-H Member, Graduating 4-H Member
Maysie Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Flemish Giant, Fawn/Senior Doe — Red 2 10 Year 4-H Member, Graduating 4-H Member
Maysie Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Flemish Giant, Fawn/Senior Doe — Blue 1 10 Year 4-H Member, Graduating 4-H Member
Maysie Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Flemish Giant, Fawn/Senior Doe — White 3 10 Year 4-H Member, Graduating 4-H Member
Maysie Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Flying Roller Old Cock — Blue
Maysie Clouse, Alpaca Alpaca, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Costume — 1
Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Pony Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — Reserve Champion
Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Pony Hitch/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1
Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Single Draft Pony Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — Reserve Champion
Maysie Clouse, Alpaca Alpaca, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Obastacle — 5
Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Haflinger Halter — Champion Reserve Grand Champion
Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Haflinger Halter — 3
Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Single Draft Pony Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — Champion
Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Pony Hitch/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1
Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Pony Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — Champion Grand Champion
Teegan Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Old English Game Bantam/Any other variety Hen — Blue
Teegan Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Broken/Junior Doe — Blue 1
Teegan Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Flying Roller Old Cock — Blue
Teegan Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Racing Homer, Any Other Color Old Hen — Blue
Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Halter — 3
Teegan Clouse, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue
Teegan Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Racing Homer, Any Other Color Old Cock — Blue
Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Horse Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 2 Reserve Champion Reserve Grand Champion
Teegan Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Bantam — Blue
Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Pony Cart/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — Grand Champion
Teegan Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Single Comb, Other Than Game Bantam/Single comb white Leghorn Cock — Blue Honor
Teegan Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy French Lop, Solid/Junior Doe — Blue 1
Teegan Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam/Black Wyandotte Cock — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal Showmanship, Senior Showmanship (Grades 8-12) — Champion Senior Draft Animal Showman
Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Pony Team Hook to Sled/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1
Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Team Hook to Sled/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1
Teegan Clouse, Pigeon Fancy Breeds, Owl Old Hen — Blue
Teegan Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Goose, Medium — Blue
Teegan Clouse, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue
Teegan Clouse, Pigeon Fancy Breeds, Owl Old Cock — Blue Honor
Teegan Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Noble County Born & Raised Exhibition Poultry — Blue Champion Noble County Born & Raised Exhibition Poultry, Honor
Teegan Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Satin, Himalayan/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion
Jacob Coats, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Continental Large Fowl/Non-bearded white crested black Polish Cock — Blue Honor
Jacob Coats, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl/Plymouth Rock/Barred Hen — Blue
Jacob Coats, State Projects Poultry Poster or Display (PP), Intermediate (PP) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Jacob Coats, Poultry Poultry Showmanship, Intermediate (Grades 6-8) Showmanship — Blue Champion Intermediate Poultry Showman
Jacob Coats, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Mediterranean Large Fowl/Single comb white Leghorn Hen — Blue
Jacob Coats, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair
Jacob Coats, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Jacob Coats, State Projects Cat Poster or Display (CP), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Jacob Coats, State Projects Small Engines (SE), Intermediate (SE) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Jacob Coats, Poultry Egg Judging, Egg Judging — Blue Reserve Champion
Braxton Conley, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 1st Grade — Participation
Braxton Conley, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 1st Grade — Blue
Braxton Conley, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 1st Grade — Blue
Colton Conley, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - Kindergarten — Blue
Colton Conley, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - Kindergarten — Participation
Lillian Conley, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Black/ 6/8 Doe — Red 2
Lillian Conley, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue Honor
Stella Conley, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue
Stella Conley, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Black/ 6/8 Doe — Blue 1
Stella Conley, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Black/Junior Buck — Blue 1
Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Produce of Dam (2 daughters of the same dam) — 5
Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Mother/Daughter Dry (daughter dry) — 6
Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Mother/Daughter Wet (in milk) — White 3
Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Three Best Does — 7
Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 6-8) — White 3 3rd place Intermediate Dairy Goat Showman
Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — Red 2
Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Junior Doe — 4
Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking — White 3
Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-3 years (milking) — White 3
Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Blue 1
Brady Crick, Swine Swine Barrows, Spots Barrows/Spots Barrows - Show Class 2 — 2 Reserve Champion Spot Barrow
Brady Crick, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 2 — Participation
Brady Crick, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1 10 year 4-H Member
Gage Crick, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 4 — 3
Gage Crick, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 3 — 1
Gage Crick, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 4 — 2
Gage Crick, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 2 — Participation
Giada Culler, County Only Projects Maple Syrup, Maple Syrup, All Divisions — Blue Champion, Honor
Giada Culler, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Agouti Group/Castor/Senior Buck — Blue 1
Giada Culler, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Intermediate — Blue
Lily Dafforn, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 4 — 1 Champion Reserve Grand Champion
Lily Dafforn, Goats Boer Goat Does, Junior Does-3 months of age to under 6 months of age — 1 Champion Grand Champion Breeding Boer Goat Doe
Lily Dafforn, Goats Boer Goat Does, Junior Does-3 months of age to under 6 months of age — 3
Lily Dafforn, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Meat Pen — 6
Lily Dafforn, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue Honor
Lily Dafforn, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Black/Senior Buck — Blue 1
Lily Dafforn, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level D, Floral Display — Blue
Lily Dafforn, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue Selected for State Fair Alternate
Lily Dafforn, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue
Lily Dafforn, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Senior Doe — White 3
Lily Dafforn, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Broken/Senior Buck — Blue 1
Lily Dafforn, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation
Ellie Davidsen, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue
Madilynn Davis, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Crossbred Steers — Champion Crossbred Steer 10 Year 4-H Member
Madilynn Davis, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 4 — 2 Reserve Champion
Madilynn Davis, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 1 — 1
Madilynn Davis, Beef Cattle Heifers, Shorthorn Plus — Reserve Champion
Madilynn Davis, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Simmental Steers/Simmental Steers - Show Class 1 — 1
Madilynn Davis, Beef Cattle Beef Feeder Calves, Beef Feeder Calves/Beef Feeder Calves - Show Class 2 — 3
Madilynn Davis, Beef Cattle Beef Feeder Calves, Beef Feeder Calves/Beef Feeder Calves - Show Class 1 — 1
Mya Davis, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue
Mya Davis, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue Honor
Mya Davis, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue
Mya Davis, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, English Large Fowl/Black Australorp Hen — Blue Honor
Mya Davis, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Junior Buck — Red 2
Mya Davis, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Junior Doe — Blue 1
Mya Davis, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Senior Buck — BlueLight 4
Mya Davis, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Senior Doe — Red 2
Mya Davis, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level D — Blue
Mya Davis, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Broken/Senior Doe — Blue 1
Alayna DeLong, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 1 — Participation
Alayna DeLong, State Projects Tractor Safety Education (TP), Level D — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Alayna DeLong, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 2
Alayna DeLong, Swine Swine Barrows, Chester White Barrows/Chester White Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Chester White Barrow
Alayna DeLong, State Projects Health (HT), Advanced (HT) — Blue
Alayna DeLong, State Projects Wildlife (WI), Advanced (WI) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Alayna DeLong, Swine Swine Barrows, Landrace Barrows/Landrace Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Landrace Barrow
Alayna DeLong, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Alayna DeLong, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Champion, Honor
Alayna DeLong, State Projects Child Development (CD), Level D — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Alayna DeLong, State Projects Small Engines (SE), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Alayna DeLong, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 10 — Blue Champion, Honor
Alayna DeLong, State Projects Geology (GO), Advanced — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair
Alayna DeLong, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 3 — 5
Alayna DeLong, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Advanced — Blue
Alayna DeLong, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Advanced — Blue Champion, Honor
Alayna DeLong, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Premier DS/DFS Showmanship — Participation Premier Dairy Steer Showman
Alayna DeLong, State Projects Forestry (FO), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Tractor Safety Education (TP), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Avalynn DeLong, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 4
Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Child Development (CD), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Health (HT), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor
Avalynn DeLong, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Participation Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman
Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Prints — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Avalynn DeLong, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue
Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Forestry (FO), Intermediate — Blue
Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level B — Blue
Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Dog Poster or Display (DP), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Wildlife (WI), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Avalynn DeLong, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 6 — Blue Champion, Honor
Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Small Engines (SE), Intermediate (SE) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Avalynn DeLong, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor
Avalynn DeLong, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 4
Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Geology (GO), Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair
Brodey Dice, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Brodey Dice, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Intermediate Beef Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Participation
Brodey Dice, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 2 — 1
Brodey Dice, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 3 — 1 Champion
Brodey Dice, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Heavyweight 1 — 2 Reserve Champion
Brodey Dice, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Dorset Advantage Ewe Lamb — Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe
Brodey Dice, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Intermediate Boer Goat Showmanship (grade 6-8) — Reserve Champion Intermediate Boer Goat Showman
Brodey Dice, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship (Grades 6-8) — Participation
Brodey Dice, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 2 — 1 Champion
Brodey Dice, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Natural Colored Ewe Lamb — Reserve Champion Natural Colored Ewe
Brodey Dice, Beef Cattle Heifers, Shorthorn Plus — Champion
Creed Dice, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Rookie Boer Goat Showmanship (Grade 3) — Champion Rookie Boer Goat Showman
Creed Dice, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 3 — 1 Reserve Champion
Creed Dice, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Lightweight 2 — 2 Reserve Champion
Creed Dice, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Rookie Sheep Showmanship (Grade 3) — Champion Rookie Sheep Showman
Creed Dice, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Noble County Born & Raised Steer — Champion Noble County Born & Raised Steer
Creed Dice, Sheep Market Lambs, White Face Cross Market Lamb/White Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — Champion White Face Cross Market Lamb
Creed Dice, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Rookie Beef Showmanship (grade 3) — Champion Rookie Beef Showman
Creed Dice, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level A — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Dailon Dice, Sheep Market Lambs, Black Face Cross Market Lamb / 403021 .02: Black Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — Reserve Champion Black Face Cross Market Lamb 10 Year 4-H Member
Dailon Dice, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Premier Sheep Showmanship — Reserve Champion Premier Sheep Showman
Kaylee Dice, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Lauren Dickinson, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 2 — 4
Lauren Dickinson, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Black/ 6/8 Doe — White 3
Lauren Dickinson, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level D, Floral Display — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Lauren Dickinson, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue
Lauren Dickinson, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/ 6/8 Doe — Red 2
Lauren Dickinson, Rabbit & Cavy Netherland Dwarf, Tan Group/Smoke Pearl Marten/Senior Buck — Blue 1
Lauren Dickinson, Rabbit & Cavy Netherland Dwarf, Tan Group/Otter/Junior Buck — Blue 1
Lauren Dickinson, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue
Lauren Dickinson, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue
Harper Diehm, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 3 — Blue Honor
Harper Diehm, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Prints — Blue
Jagar Diehm, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue
Jagar Diehm, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Intermediate — Blue
Jeorgia Diehm, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - 2nd Grade — Blue
Jeorgia Diehm, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 2nd Grade — Blue
Scarlet Diehm, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - Kindergarten — Blue
Scarlet Diehm, Mini 4-H Dinosaurs, Dinosaurs - Kindergarten — Blue
Grady Donley, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 1 — 4
Hunter Donley, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 6 — 2 10 year 4-H Member
Hunter Donley, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Advanced — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair
Aidan Dreibelbis, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Red
Alex Dreibelbis, State Projects Geology (GO), Intermediate — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Alex Dreibelbis, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Intermediate — Red
Alex Dreibelbis, Poultry Egg Judging, Egg Judging — Blue
Alex Dreibelbis, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level B — Blue
Alex Dreibelbis, State Garden Herb (HB), Lavender — Red
Alex Dreibelbis, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Beans, snap, green, or wax — Blue
Alex Dreibelbis, State Garden Garden Education (GE), Level A — Blue Honor
Alex Dreibelbis, Poultry Cage Decorating Contest, Cage Decorating — Blue
Alex Dreibelbis, State Projects Electric (EL), Level 4 — Blue
Alex Dreibelbis, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue
Alex Dreibelbis, Poultry Poultry Showmanship, Intermediate (Grades 6-8) Showmanship — White 3rd Place Intermediate Poultry Showman
Alex Dreibelbis, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl/Rhode Island Red/Single Comb Hen — Blue
Alex Dreibelbis, State Garden Herb (HB), Rosemary — Blue Honor Reserve Grand Champion
Alex Dreibelbis, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Squash, Straight or gooseneck (summer squash) — Blue
Elizabeth Dreibelbis, State Projects Needle Craft (NC), Advanced — Blue Champion, Honor
Elizabeth Dreibelbis, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue
Elizabeth Dreibelbis, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue
Elizabeth Dreibelbis, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Formal Wear — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Elizabeth Dreibelbis, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Asiatic Large Fowl /Light Brahma Hen — Blue
Elizabeth Dreibelbis, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue
Elizabeth Dreibelbis, State Projects Fashion Revue (FR), Grade 8-12, Formal Wear — Blue Reserve Champion Selected for State Fair Alternate
Elizabeth Dreibelbis, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, English Large Fowl/Buff Orpington Hen — Blue
Elizabeth Dreibelbis, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Red
Elizabeth Dreibelbis, Poultry Cage Decorating Contest, Cage Decorating — Blue
Elizabeth Dreibelbis, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Prints — Blue
Elizabeth Dreibelbis, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level D — Blue
Elizabeth Dreibelbis, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue
Katherine Dreibelbis, Poultry Egg Judging, Egg Judging — Blue
Katherine Dreibelbis, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Free Choice — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Katherine Dreibelbis, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Prints — Blue Honor
Katherine Dreibelbis, Poultry Cage Decorating Contest, Cage Decorating — Blue Reserve Champion
Katherine Dreibelbis, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Prints — Blue
Katherine Dreibelbis, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Katherine Dreibelbis, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue
Katherine Dreibelbis, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Katherine Dreibelbis, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue
Katherine Dreibelbis, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue
Katherine Dreibelbis, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl/Wyandotte/Golden Laced Hen — Blue
Katherine Dreibelbis, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level C — Blue
Katherine Dreibelbis, State Projects Fashion Revue (FR), Grade 8-12, Free Choice — Blue Reserve Champion Selected for State Fair Alternate
Lilian Dunkel, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Lilian Dunkel, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue
Zachary Dunkel, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue Honor
Allison Earnhart, Swine Swine Gilts, Spots Gilts/Spots Gilts - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Spot Gilt
Allison Earnhart, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 1 — 3
Allison Earnhart, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 6 — 4
Allison Earnhart, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 1 — 5
Allison Earnhart, Swine Swine Carcass, Carcass Gilts/Carcass Gilts - Show Class 1 — 2 Reserve Champion Carcass Gilt on Foot
Allison Earnhart, Swine Swine Showmanship, Rookie Swine Showmanship (Grade 3)/Rookie Swine Showmanship (Grade 3) - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Rookie Swine Showman
Allison Earnhart, Swine Swine Gilts, Poland Gilts/Poland Gilts - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Poland Gilt
Allison Earnhart, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor
Allison Earnhart, Swine Swine Gilts, Duroc Gilts/Duroc Gilts - Show Class 1 — 1
James Earnhart, Swine Swine Gilts, Duroc Gilts/Duroc Gilts - Show Class 1 — 2
James Earnhart, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Simmental Steers/Simmental Steers - Show Class 2 — Reserve Champion Simmental Steer
James Earnhart, County Only Projects Barbecue, Barbecue, Grades 9-12, Level 3 — Blue Champion, Honor
James Earnhart, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Senior Beef Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Reserve Champion Senior Beef Showman
James Earnhart, Swine Swine Barrows, Hampshire Barrows/Hampshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Hampshire Barrow
James Earnhart, Swine Swine Carcass, Carcass Barrows/Carcass Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Carcass Barrow on Foot
James Earnhart, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 2 — Participation
James Earnhart, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 3 — 2
James Earnhart, Swine Swine Gilts, Berkshire Gilts/Berkshire Gilts - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Berkshire Gilt
James Earnhart, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 8 — 3
Max Earnhart, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 6 — 3
Max Earnhart, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 3 — 2
Max Earnhart, Swine Swine Gilts, Berkshire Gilts/Berkshire Gilts - Show Class 1 — 2 Reserve Champion Berkshire Gilt
Max Earnhart, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 2 — 1 Reserve Champion Crossbred Gilt
Max Earnhart, Swine Swine Gilts, Hampshire Gilts/Hampshire Gilts - Show Class 1 — 3
Max Earnhart, Swine Swine Carcass, Carcass Gilts/Carcass Gilts - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Carcass Gilt on Foot
Max Earnhart, County Only Projects Barbecue, Barbecue, Grades 6-8, Level 2 — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Max Earnhart, Swine Swine Barrows, Hampshire Barrows/Hampshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 4
Max Earnhart, Swine Swine Showmanship, Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8)/Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8) - Show Class 1 — Participation
Remi Earnhart, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Premier DS/DFS Showmanship — Champion Premier Dairy Steer Showman
Remi Earnhart, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 3
Remi Earnhart, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 3
Remi Earnhart, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Chianina Steers — Champion Chianina Steer Grand Champion Beef Steer
Sadler Earnhart, Swine Swine Barrows, Hereford Barrows — 1 Champion Hereford Barrow
Liam Ellis, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Beginner — Blue
Luke Ellis, Mini 4-H Whales & Dolphins, Whales & Dolphins - 1st Grade — Blue
Jakob Eminger, Swine Swine Barrows, Yorkshire Barrows/Yorkshire Barrows - Show Class 2 — 2 Reserve Champion Yorkshire Barrow
Jakob Eminger, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Heavyweight 2 — 1
Jakob Eminger, Sheep Market Lambs, Oxford Market Lamb/Oxford Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 3
Jakob Eminger, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 1 — Participation
Jakob Eminger, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Premier Boer Goat Showmanship — Champion Premier Boer Goat Showman
Jakob Eminger, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Black Face Cross Ewe Lamb — Champion Black Face Cross Ewe
Jakob Eminger, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Senior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 9-12) — Reserve Champion Senior Sheep Showman
Jakob Eminger, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 2
Jakob Eminger, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 2 — 3
Jakob Eminger, Goats Boer Goat Does, Western RidingCommercial Does/Commercial Does - Mediumweight 3/Jr (grades 3-7) — 1 Champion Grand Champion Boer Goat Commercial Doe
Joey Eminger, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred BaSpots Barrows/Spots Barrows - Show Class 1rrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 2 — 3
Charity Ernsberger, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Participation
Charity Ernsberger, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue
Charity Ernsberger, Rabbit & Cavy Californian, Standard/NOV/Junior Doe — Participation
Charity Ernsberger, Rabbit & Cavy Californian, Standard/NOV/Junior Doe — Blue 1 Champion
Charity Ernsberger, Rabbit & Cavy Dutch, Chocolate/Junior Doe — Blue 1 Participation
Kristopher Ernsberger, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue
Kristopher Ernsberger, County Only Projects Maple Syrup, Maple Syrup, All Divisions — Blue Honor
Kristopher Ernsberger, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Alfalfa — Blue
Kristopher Ernsberger, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue
Kristopher Ernsberger, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Kristopher Ernsberger, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue
Taylor Estep, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue
Chloe Etter, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/ 6/8 Boar — Blue 1
Chloe Etter, Dog Obedience, Class 1A Obedience — 7
Chloe Etter, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — 9
Chloe Etter, Rabbit & Cavy Havana, Chocolate/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion
Chloe Etter, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Satin, White/Senior Doe — Blue 1
Sophie Etter, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Satin, White/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion
Sophie Etter, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation
Sophie Etter, Dog Obedience, Class 1A Obedience — 6
Sophie Etter, Rabbit & Cavy American Satin, White/Senior Boar — Blue 1 Champion
Sophie Etter, Rabbit & Cavy English Spot, Black/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Champion
Zane Faulkner, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Junior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation
Zane Faulkner, Sheep Market Lambs, Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb/Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 2
Emma Felger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Jr (grades 3-5) — 4
Jazmine Fischer, State Projects Rabbit Ambassador (RA), Grade 9-10, Senior, Alternate — Blue 1 Selected for State Fair
Jazmine Fischer, Rabbit & Cavy Lionhead, Tortoise/Junior Doe — Blue 1
Jazmine Fischer, Dog Obedience, Class 2A Obedience — Blue 1
Jazmine Fischer, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Prints — White
Jazmine Fischer, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — White
Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Sr (grade 9-12) — BlueLight 4
Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Sr (grade 9-12) — 1
Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Sr (grade 9-12) — 1
Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Equitation/Sr (grades 8-12) — 1
Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Western, Versatility/Horse — BlueLight 4
Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 11 & over — BlueLight 4
Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Sr (grade 9-12) — 1
Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr (grades 8-12) — 3
Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Sr (grades 8-12) — 5
Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Western, Western Pleasure/Sr (grades 8-12) — Blue 1 Champion
Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Pleasure/Sr (grades 8-12) — 1
Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Sr (grade 9-12) — 1
Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony English, X-Rails Equation Over Fences — 1
Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Sr (grade 9-12) — Blue 1
Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 1
Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony English, Hunter Hack — 1
Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Western, Western Riding/Sr (grades 8-12) — BlueLight 4
Charlie Fleshman, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor
Chelsea Fleshman, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 1 — 2
Chelsea Fleshman, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue
Chelsea Fleshman, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue
Breann Fordyce, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue
Cassidy Fordyce, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 2nd Grade — Blue
Cassidy Fordyce, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 2nd Grade — Blue
Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 4
Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Jr (grades 3-5) — White 3
Gracelyn Fordyce, State Projects Dog Poster or Display (DP), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 2
Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 3
Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 4
Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr (grades 3-5) — 6
Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 4
Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Jr (grades 3-5) — 6
Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr (grades 3-5) — 4
Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 5
Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 5
Gracelyn Fordyce, State Projects Veterinary Science (VS), Beginner — Blue
Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race /Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 5
Natalie Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 3
Natalie Fordyce, State Projects Cat Poster or Display (CP), Advanced — Blue Honor
Natalie Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Sr (grade 9-12) — 2
Natalie Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Sr (grade 9-12) — 5
Natalie Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Sr (grade 9-12) — 4
Natalie Fordyce, State Projects Health (HT), Advanced (HT) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Natalie Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Sr (grade 9-12) — 6
Natalie Fordyce, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr (grades 8-12) — 6
Natalie Fordyce, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Sr (grade 9-12) — 5
Natalie Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 1
Oliver Franklin, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 2nd Grade — Blue
Caleb Freed, Sheep Market Lambs, Oxford Market Lamb/Oxford Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 2
Caleb Freed, Sheep Market Lambs, Dorper Market Lamb — Champion
Caleb Freed, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Hampshire Ewe Lamb — Champion Hampshire Ewe Reserve Grand Champion Ewe
Caleb Freed, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Senior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 9-12) — 3rd Place Senior Sheep Showman
Caleb Freed, Sheep Market Lambs, Pen of 2 Market Lambs — 3
Caleb Freed, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue
Caleb Freed, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Lightweight 1 — 2
Caleb Freed, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 9 — Blue Champion, Honor
Caleb Freed, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/ Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 6 — 2
Caleb Freed, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Reserve Champion Senior Boer Goat Showman
Caleb Freed, Sheep Market Lambs, Shropshire Market Lamb/Shropshire Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 3
Emmaline Freed, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 7 — 2
Emmaline Freed, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Mediumweight 2 — 2
Emmaline Freed, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 1 — Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Steer
Emmaline Freed, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 4 — 2
Emmaline Freed, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — 3rd Place Junior Dairy Steer Showman
Emmaline Freed, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Junior Boer Goat Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation
Emmaline Freed, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 3
Emmaline Freed, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue
Emmaline Freed, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 5 — Blue Champion, Honor
Emmaline Freed, Sheep Market Lambs, Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb/Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 3
Emmaline Freed, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level B, Floral Display — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Emmaline Freed, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Emmaline Freed, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Junior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation
Ethan Freed, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Advanced — Blue Honor
Ethan Freed, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue Selected for State Fair Alternate
Ethan Freed, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 1 — Participation
Ethan Freed, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Red
Ethan Freed, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Heavyweight 1 — 4
Ethan Freed, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue
Ethan Freed, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue
Ethan Freed, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 12 — Blue Reserve Champion
Ethan Freed, Swine Swine Barrows, Berkshire Barrows/Berkshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 3
Ethan Freed, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 1 — 2
Ethan Freed, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 5 — 3 10 Year 4-H Member
Ethan Freed, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation
Jacob Freed, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue
Jacob Freed, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Lightweight 1 — 1
Jacob Freed, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 7 — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Jacob Freed, Sheep Market Lambs, Pen of 2 Market Lambs — Champion
Jacob Freed, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship (Grades 6-8) — Participation
Jacob Freed, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level C — Blue
Jacob Freed, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Intermediate Boer Goat Showmanship (grade 6-8) — Participation
Jacob Freed, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Black Face Cross Ewe Lamb — 3
Jacob Freed, Sheep Market Lambs, Natural Color Market Lamb/Natural Color Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 1
Addison Frye, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Int (grade 6-8) — 2
Addison Frye, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Int (grade 6-8) — 5
Addison Frye, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Int (grade 6-8) — 4
Addison Frye, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/ Int (grade 6-8) — 4
Addison Frye, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Intermediate — Blue
Addison Frye, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 5
Allyson Fugate, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 2
Allyson Fugate, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 3
Allyson Fugate, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 2 — 4
Allyson Fugate, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 3 — 3
Allyson Fugate, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman
Allyson Fugate, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue
Jack Gaerte, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - Kindergarten — Blue
Jack Gaerte, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - Kindergarten — Blue
Delaney Gaff, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Noble County Born & Raised Ewe Lamb — Reserve Champion Noble County Born & Raised Ewe
Delaney Gaff, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 3 — 2 Reserve Champion
Delaney Gaff, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 1 — 2
Delaney Gaff, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Senior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 9-12) — Participation
Delaney Gaff, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Hampshire Ewe Lamb — Reserve Champion Hampshire Ewe
Delaney Gaff, Sheep Market Lambs, Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb/Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 2
Delaney Gaff, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 1 — Participation
Delaney Gaff, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Lightweight 3 — 1
Delaney Gaff, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Premier Boer Goat Showmanship — Reserve Champion Premier Boer Goat Showman
Delaney Gaff, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Champion Senior Boer Goat Showman
Delaney Gaff, Sheep Market Lambs, Shropshire Market Lamb/Shropshire Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — Reserve Champion Shropshire Market Lamb
Devyn Gaff, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Premier Boer Goat Showmanship — Participation
Devyn Gaff, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 2 — 2
Devyn Gaff, Swine Swine Barrows, Spots Barrows/Spots Barrows - Show Class 2 — 1 Champion Spot Barrow 5th Overall Barrow, 10 year 4-H Member
Devyn Gaff, Swine Swine Barrows, Yorkshire Barrows/Yorkshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 3
Devyn Gaff, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 4 — 2
Devyn Gaff, Swine Swine Showmanship, Premier Swine Showmanship/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX - Show Class 1 — Participation
Devyn Gaff, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/ Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 6 — 1 Champion Grand Champion
Gavin Gaff, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Salon Print — Blue
Maison Galligher, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 2nd Grade — Blue
Maison Galligher, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 2nd Grade — Blue
Maison Galligher, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - 2nd Grade — Blue
Maison Galligher, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/ 6/8 Boar — Red 2
Maison Galligher, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 2nd Grade — Participation
Maison Galligher, Mini 4-H Photography, Photography - 2nd Grade — Blue
Maison Galligher, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue
Amy Geary, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 3 — Champion Hampshire Market Lamb
Hunter Gibson, State Projects Poultry Poster or Display (PP), Intermediate (PP) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Hunter Gibson, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Broken Group/Senior Buck — Red 2
Hunter Gibson, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Broken Group/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion
Hunter Gibson, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/Junior Boar — Blue 1
Hunter Gibson, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Intermediate — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Hunter Gibson, State Projects Cat Poster or Display (CP), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Hunter Gibson, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue
Hunter Gibson, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Black & White Salon Print) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Hunter Gibson, State Projects Electric (EL), Level 4 — Red
Hunter Gibson, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Tan Group/Otter/Senior Buck — Blue 1
Hunter Gibson, Rabbit & Cavy Dwarf Hotot, Standard/NOV/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion
Hunter Gibson, Rabbit & Cavy Dwarf Hotot, Standard/NOV/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Champion
Hunter Gibson, State Projects Dog Poster or Display (DP), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Hunter Gibson, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Senior Doe — White 3
Hunter Gibson, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Senior Doe — BlueLight 4
Hunter Gibson, State Projects Rabbit Poster or Display (RP), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Hunter Gibson, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Roaster — BlueLight 4
Charlie Gierscher, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Isaak Gierscher, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Ava Gingerich, State Projects Consumer Clothing (CC), Beginner — Blue Honor
Ava Gingerich, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 2 — 3
Ava Gingerich, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 6 — 5
Ava Gingerich, Swine Swine Showmanship, Rookie Swine Showmanship (Grade 3)/Rookie Swine Showmanship (Grade 3) - Show Class 1 — Participation
Ava Gingerich, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does -Lightweight 1 — 3
Ava Gingerich, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred BaSpots Barrows/Spots Barrows - Show Class 1rrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 2 — 2
Ava Gingerich, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Rookie Boer Goat Showmanship (Grade 3) — 3rd Place Rookie Boer Goat Showman
Andee Goodyear, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Showmanship — Participation
Andee Goodyear, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Obstacle — 5
Andee Goodyear, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Costume — 6
Autumn Goodyear, Alpaca Alpaca, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Obstacle — 3
Autumn Goodyear, Alpaca Alpaca, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Costume — 2
Autumn Goodyear, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Showmanship — Champion Showman
Autumn Goodyear, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP), Beginner (LP) — Blue
Kaelyn Graves, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 11 & over — Blue 1 Reserve Champion
Kaelyn Graves, Horse and Pony Western, Versatility/Horse — Red 2
Kaelyn Graves, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr (grades 8-12) — 4
Kaelyn Graves, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Int (grade 6-8) — Blue 1 Champion
Kaelyn Graves, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Sr (grades 8-12) — Red 2
Kaelyn Graves, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Int (grade 6-8) — 5
Kaelyn Graves, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Int (grade 6-8) — Red 2
Ava Green, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Ava Green, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Katherine Griffiths, Swine Swine Showmanship, Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) / 500041.02: Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) - Show Class 2 — Participation
Katherine Griffiths, Sheep Market Lambs, Oxford Market Lamb/Oxford Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 1
Katherine Griffiths, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Southdown Ewe Lamb — Champion Southdown Ewe
Katherine Griffiths, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 1
Katherine Griffiths, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship (Grades 6-8) — 3rd Place Intermediate Sheep Showman
Katherine Griffiths, Swine Swine Barrows, Berkshire Barrows/Berkshire Barrows - Show Class 2 — 1 Champion Berkshire Barrow
Katherine Griffiths, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue
Katherine Griffiths, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 5 (SN) — Blue Honor
Katherine Griffiths, State Projects Veterinary Science (VS), Beginner — Blue Honor
Katherine Griffiths, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue
Katherine Griffiths, State Projects Health (HT), Beginner — Blue
Mary Griffiths, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Natural Colored Ewe Lamb — Champion Natural Colored Ewe
Mary Griffiths, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 4 — Blue Honor
Mary Griffiths, Sheep Market Lambs, Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb/Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — Champion Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb Grand Champion Overall Market Lamb
Mary Griffiths, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 1 — 4
Mary Griffiths, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Junior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation
Mary Griffiths, Sheep Market Lambs, Natural Color Market Lamb/Natural Color Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 2
Mary Griffiths, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor
Mary Griffiths, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 4 — Red
Rachel Griffiths, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 1st Grade — Blue
Rachel Griffiths, Mini 4-H Flowers & Plants, Flowers & Plants - 1st Grade — Blue
Rachel Griffiths, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - 1st Grade — Blue
Rachel Griffiths, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 1st Grade — Blue
Rachel Griffiths, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 1st Grade — Participation
Rachel Griffiths, Mini 4-H Farm Animals, Farm Animals - 1st Grade — Blue
Tatumn Griffiths, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 1st Grade — Participation
Tatumn Griffiths, Mini 4-H Photography, Photography - 1st Grade — Blue
Tatumn Griffiths, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 1st Grade — Blue
Tatumn Griffiths, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - Kindergarten — Blue
Dakoata Guzman, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - Kindergarten — Participation
Dakoata Guzman, Mini 4-H Photography, Photography - Kindergarten — Blue
Owen Hague, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level A — Blue
Owen Hague, State Projects Electric (EL), Level 1 — Blue
Owen Hague, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Beginner — Blue
Owen Hague, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Rookie DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 3) — Reserve Champion Rookie Dairy Steer Showman
Owen Hague, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue
Owen Hague, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 1 — 3
Owen Hague, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 2 — 4
Iris Harmon, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue
Iris Harmon, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 7 — Blue Champion
Iris Harmon, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 7 — Blue Honor
Magnolia Harmon, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 3 — Blue
Magnolia Harmon, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue
Magnolia Harmon, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 3 — Blue Honor
Solena Harmon, Mini 4-H Farm Animals, Farm Animals - 2nd Grade — Blue
Solena Harmon, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - 2nd Grade — Blue
Solena Harmon, Mini 4-H Flowers & Plants, Flowers & Plants - 2nd Grade — Blue
Solena Harmon, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 2nd Grade — Blue
Adalie Harper, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Lilac/Senior Buck — Blue 1
Adalie Harper, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — 5 Participation
Adalie Harper, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Oberhasli/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Oberhasli Milking Doe
Adalie Harper, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Red 1
Adalie Harper, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 2
Adalie Harper, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 2
Adalie Harper, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue
Adalie Harper, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman
Adalie Harper, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Broken/Senior Doe — White 3
Adalie Harper, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Black/Senior Doe — Blue 1
Adalie Harper, State Projects Veterinary Science (VS), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Adalie Harper, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 4
Adalie Harper, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 4
Adalie Harper, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Blue/Senior Buck — Participation
Myles Hartman, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 6
Myles Hartman, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 7
Myles Hartman, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman
Myles Hartman, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 4
Douglas Helton, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Beginner — Red
Douglas Helton, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — 10
Douglas Helton, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/Senior Boar — Blue 1 Champion Grand Champion
Douglas Helton, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Broken Group/Junior Doe — Blue 1
Martha Helton, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue
Martha Helton, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 2nd Grade — Participation
Alexis Herr, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Rookie DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 3) — Participation Rookie Dairy Steer Showman
Alexis Herr, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 4 — 1
Anna Herr, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP), Advanced — Blue Honor
Anna Herr, Dog Obedience, Class 1B Obedience — Red 2
Anna Herr, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Lightweight 2 — White 3
Anna Herr, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Showmanship — Participation
Anna Herr, Alpaca Alpaca, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Costume — 4
Anna Herr, Alpaca Alpaca, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Obastacle — 3
Anna Herr, State Projects Rabbit Ambassador (RA), Grade 9-10, Senior — White 3
Anna Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Florida White, Standard/NOV/Senior Buck — Red 2
Anna Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Florida White, Standard/NOV/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion
Anna Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Florida White, Standard/NOV/Senior Buck — White 3
Anna Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Florida White, Standard/NOV/Senior Doe — Red 2
Anna Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Florida White, Standard/NOV/Senior Doe — 4
Anna Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Florida White, Standard/NOV/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion
Anna Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Florida White, Standard/NOV/Senior Doe — White 3
Izabella Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Britannia Petite, Broken/Senior Doe — Blue 1
Izabella Herr, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Saanen Dry Doe
Izabella Herr, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — 4
Izabella Herr, Alpaca Alpaca, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Obastacle — 4
Izabella Herr, State Projects Rabbit Ambassador (RA), Grade 9-10, Senior — Red 2 Selected for State Fair Alternate
Izabella Herr, Alpaca Alpaca, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Costume — 2
Izabella Herr, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Showmanship — Participation
Izabella Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Himalayan, Chocolate/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion
Izabella Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Himalayan, Chocolate/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion
Izabella Herr, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Mediumweight 1 — 4
Izabella Herr, Dog Obedience, Class 1B Obedience — White 3
Izabella Herr, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Izabella Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Agouti Group/Castor/Senior Doe — Red 2
Izabella Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Britannia Petite, Ruby Eyed White/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion
Izabella Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Britannia Petite, Ruby Eyed White/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion
Landen Herr, Mini 4-H Models, Models - 2nd Grade — Blue
Brantley Hindenlang, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Beginner — Blue Honor
Brantley Hindenlang, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level A — Blue
Klayten Hindenlang, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Intermediate — Blue Honor
Natalee Hochstetler, Poultry Egg Judging, Egg Judging — Blue
Natalee Hochstetler, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/ 6/8 Buck — Red 2
Natalee Hochstetler, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/ 6/8 Buck — Blue 1
Natalee Hochstetler, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/ 6/8 Buck — White 3
Natalee Hochstetler, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/ 6/8 Doe — Blue 1
Natalee Hochstetler, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Grand Champion
Natalee Hochstetler, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Senior Doe — BlueLight 4
Natalee Hochstetler, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Medium — Blue Honor, Champion Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Poulty
Natalee Hochstetler, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level D, Floral Display — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Natalee Hochstetler, Poultry Poultry Showmanship, Senior (Grades 9-12) Showmanship — Blue Champion Senior Poultry Showman
Natalee Hochstetler, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Feather Legged Bantams/Bearded white Silkie Cock — Blue Honor
Natalee Hochstetler, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue
Natalee Hochstetler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Yearling Dry Doe — Red 2
Natalee Hochstetler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Yearling Dry Doe — White 3
Natalee Hochstetler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Milking Doe
Natalee Hochstetler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Blue 1 Champion Nigerian Dwarf Milking Doe
Natalee Hochstetler, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Noble County Born & Raised Exhibition Poultry — Blue Reserve Champion Noble County Born & Raised Exhibition Poultry, Honor
Natalee Hochstetler, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Red 2 Reserve Champion Senior Dairy Goat Showman
Hailey Holbrook, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Horned Dorset Ewe Lamb — Champion Breeding Ewe
Hailey Holbrook, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Formal Wear — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair
Hailey Holbrook, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Crafts (LC), Advanced — Blue
Hailey Holbrook, Sheep Market Lambs, Dorset Market Lamb — Reserve Champion Dorset Market Lamb
Hailey Holbrook, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Black Face Cross Ewe Lamb — 4
Hailey Holbrook, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Hailey Holbrook, Sheep Market Lambs, White Face Cross Market Lamb/White Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 2
Hailey Holbrook, State Projects Fashion Revue (FR), Grade 8-12, Formal Wear — Blue Champion, Honor
Jack Holbrook, Dog Obedience, Class 1A Obedience — Red 2
Adelaide Hopf, Dairy Cattle Jersey, Fall Calf — 2
Adelaide Hopf, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue Honor
Adelaide Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Participation Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman
Adelaide Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 1 — 6
Adelaide Hopf, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Adelaide Hopf, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue Honor
Jonah Hopf, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue
Jonah Hopf, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Yearling Heifer — 5 Dairy Herdsmanship Award
Jonah Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 4
Jonah Hopf, County Only Projects Maple Syrup, Maple Syrup, All Divisions — Blue Champion, Honor
Jonah Hopf, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Winter Yearling Heifer — 3
Jonah Hopf, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Premier Dairy Showmanship — 3 3rd Place Premier Dairy Showman
Jonah Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman
Lily Hopf, Dairy Cattle Brown Swiss, Junior 2 Year Old Cow — 1 Champion Grand Champion Brown Swiss
Lily Hopf, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue
Lily Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Participation Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman
Lily Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 6
Lily Hopf, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue
Paige Hopf, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue
Paige Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 4 — 5
Paige Hopf, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level D, Floral Display — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Paige Hopf, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue
Paige Hopf, Dairy Cattle Jersey, Fall Calf — 3
Paige Hopf, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level D — Blue
Paige Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman
Paige Hopf, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Squire Hopf, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor
Squire Hopf, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Beginner — Blue
Squire Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 7
Squire Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman
Squire Hopf, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue
Squire Hopf, Dairy Cattle Jersey, Senior 3 Year Old Cow — 1 Champion Grand Champion Jersey
Nolan Hosted, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue
Nolan Hosted, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - 2nd Grade — Blue
Tyler Hosted, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - Kindergarten — Blue
Dawson Howey, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Produce of Dam (2 daughters of the same dam) — Blue 1
Dawson Howey, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Premier Dairy Goat Showmanship — Participation
Dawson Howey, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Lightweight 2 — Blue 1 Champion Lightweight Wether
Dawson Howey, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Doe-4 years (milking) — Red 2
Dawson Howey, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Red 2
Dawson Howey, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Blue 1 Champion Toggenburg Milking Doe
Dawson Howey, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Doe-3 years (milking) — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Saanen Milking Doe
Bayleigh Huelsenbeck, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Simmental Steers/Simmental Steers - Show Class 2 — Champion Simmental Steer Reserve Grand Champion Beef Steer, 10 Year 4-H Member
Evan Huelsenbeck, County Only Projects Crops, Corn/Beginner (grades 3-5) — Blue Champion, Honor Reserve Grand Champion
Evan Huelsenbeck, County Only Projects Crops, Wheat/Beginner (grades 3-5) — Blue Champion, Honor Grand Champion
Evan Huelsenbeck, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Alfalfa — Blue Champion, Honor
Evan Huelsenbeck, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Mixed Hay — Blue
Evan Huelsenbeck, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Beginner — Red
Jack Huelsenbeck, Sheep Market Lambs, Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb/Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — Reserve Champion Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb 4th Overall Market Lamb
Jack Huelsenbeck, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Senior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 9-12) — Champion Senior Sheep Showman
Jack Huelsenbeck, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Premier Sheep Showmanship — 3rd Place Premier Sheep Showman
Jack Huelsenbeck, Sheep Market Lambs, Black Face Cross Market Lamb / 403021 .02: Black Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — Champion Black Face Cross Market Lamb
Hunter Hull, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue Champion, Honor 10 Year 4-H Member
Maely Jackson, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 1st Grade — Blue
Delilah Jacobs, Mini 4-H Flowers & Plants, Flowers & Plants - 1st Grade — Blue
Delilah Jacobs, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 1st Grade — Blue
Jensen Jacobs, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - Kindergarten — Blue
Crue Johnson, Mini 4-H Dinosaurs, Dinosaurs - Kindergarten — Blue
Crue Johnson, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - Kindergarten — Participation
Mataya Justice, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 3 — Blue Reserve Champion
Mataya Justice, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 3 — Blue
Mataya Justice, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue
Mataya Justice, State Projects Dog Poster or Display (DP), Beginner — Blue Honor
Mataya Justice, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 3 — Blue
Ryden Justice, Mini 4-H Collecting, Collecting - 1st Grade — Blue
Ryden Justice, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 1st Grade — Blue
Ryden Justice, Mini 4-H Weather, Weather - 1st Grade — Blue
Ryden Justice, Mini 4-H Robotics, Robotics - 1st Grade — Blue
Jackson Kabrich, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-4 years (milking) — Blue 1
Jackson Kabrich, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Roasters — Blue Champion Roasters, Honor
Meagan Kabrich, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Roasters — Blue Reserve Champion Roasters, Honor
Meagan Kabrich, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Senior Doe — White 3
Meagan Kabrich, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — 6
Meagan Kabrich, Poultry Poultry Showmanship, Senior (Grades 9-12) Showmanship — White 3rd Place Senior Poultry Showman
Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Jr (grades 3-7) — BlueLight 4
Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr (grades 3-5) — 1
Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Jr (grades 3-5) — 1
Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Jr (grades 4-5) — BlueLight 4
Nicole Kammerer, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 7 — 3
Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr (grades 3-5) — 4
Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 5
Nicole Kammerer, Swine Swine Showmanship, Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5)/Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) - Show Class 1 — Participation
Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 10 & under — Blue 1
Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Jr (grades 3-5) — 2
Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Jr (grades 3-5) — 6
Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Jr (grades 3-5) — 2
Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Jr (grades 3-5) — 2
Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Western, Western Riding/Jr (grades 3-7) — Blue 1
Colton Kempf, Mini 4-H Photography, Photography - 2nd Grade — Blue
Colton Kempf, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 2nd Grade — Participation
Kara Kempf, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue
Kara Kempf, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 2 — 5
Kara Kempf, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman
Kara Kempf, Swine Swine Barrows, Berkshire Barrows/Berkshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 2
Kara Kempf, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 1 — 2
Kara Kempf, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Salon Print — Blue
Kara Kempf, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Kara Kempf, Swine Swine Showmanship, Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5)/Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) - Show Class 1 — Participation
Kara Kempf, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Prints — Blue
Kaylee Kempf, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue Honor
Kaylee Kempf, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Kaylee Kempf, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Prints — Blue
Kaylee Kempf, Swine Swine Barrows, Yorkshire Barrows/Yorkshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1
Kaylee Kempf, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman
Kaylee Kempf, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 1 — Participation
Kaylee Kempf, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 4 — 4
Kaylee Kempf, Swine Swine Barrows, Berkshire Barrows/Berkshire Barrows - Show Class 2 — 3
Kaylee Kempf, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 1 — 1
Kaylee Kempf, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue
Kaylee Kempf, Swine Swine Gilts, Berkshire Gilts/Berkshire Gilts - Show Class 1 — 3
Robynne Key, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Doe-4 years (milking) — Blue 1 Champion Lamancha Milking Doe
Robynne Key, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — 6 Participation
Violet Key, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Lamancha Milking Doe
Violet Key, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Doe-3 years (milking) — Blue 1
Violet Key, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Mother/Daughter Wet (in milk) — Blue 1
Violet Key, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Heavyweight 2 — Blue 1 Grand Champion Dairy Goat Wether Champion Heavyweight Wether
Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Flowers & Plants, Flowers & Plants - 1st Grade — Blue
Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 1st Grade — Participation
Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 1st Grade — Blue
Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Photography, Photography - 1st Grade — Blue
Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - 1st Grade — Blue
Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - 1st Grade — Blue
Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 1st Grade — Participation
Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 1st Grade — Blue
Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Collecting, Collecting - 1st Grade — Blue
Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Dinosaurs, Dinosaurs - 1st Grade — Blue
Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Boer Goat Show, Boer Goat Show - 1st Grade — Blue
Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 1st Grade — Blue
Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Farm Animals, Farm Animals - 1st Grade — Blue
Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - 1st Grade — Blue
Byron Kimmel, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Radishes (SV) — Blue
Byron Kimmel, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue Honor
Byron Kimmel, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, English Large Fowl/Black Australorp Hen — Blue
Byron Kimmel, State Projects Entomology (EN), 20 Insect Collection (EN) — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair
Byron Kimmel, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Onions, Red, yellow or white — Blue Honor
Byron Kimmel, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Onions, Green — Blue Honor
Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Palomino, Lynx/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Champion
Riley Kimmel, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Riley Kimmel, Goats Boer Goat Does, Junior Does-3 months of age to under 6 months of age — 2 Reserve Champion Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Boer Goat Doe
Riley Kimmel, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Feather Legged Bantams/Non-bearded white Silkie Hen — Blue
Riley Kimmel, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Feather Legged Bantams/Non-bearded white Silkie Cock — Blue
Riley Kimmel, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Continental Large Fowl/Salmon Faverolle Pullet — Blue
Riley Kimmel, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level A — Blue
Riley Kimmel, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 4 — Blue Honor
Riley Kimmel, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl/Wyandotte/Golden Laced Hen — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Riley Kimmel, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue
Riley Kimmel, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Cucumbers, Slicing with seeds — Red
Riley Kimmel, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue Champion, Honor
Riley Kimmel, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Peas, unshelled — Blue
Riley Kimmel, State Projects Veterinary Science (VS), Beginner — Blue Honor
Riley Kimmel, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Riley Kimmel, Beef Cattle Heifers, Red Poll/Red Poll - Show Class 1 — Champion
Riley Kimmel, State Garden Garden Collection (GC), 5 Plate — Blue Honor Grand Champion
Riley Kimmel, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 2 — 2
Riley Kimmel, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Beginner — Blue Honor
Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Chocolate/Senior Doe — Blue 1
Riley Kimmel, State Garden Garden Collection (GC), 4 Plate — Blue Honor Reserve Grand Champion
Riley Kimmel, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Riley Kimmel, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Lightweight 2 — 1 Champion
Riley Kimmel, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Mediumweight 1 — 3
Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Blue/Senior Doe — Blue 1
Riley Kimmel, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Asiatic Large Fowl /Light Brahma Hen — Blue Honor
Riley Kimmel, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 4 — 1 Reserve Champion Duroc Barrow
Riley Kimmel, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Mediterranean Large Fowl/Single comb white Leghorn Hen — Blue Honor
Riley Kimmel, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Red Poll Steers — Champion Red Poll Steer
Riley Kimmel, Goats Boer Goat Does, Junior Does-Under 3 months of age — 1
Riley Kimmel, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 2 — 1
Riley Kimmel, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Junior Boer Goat Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Reserve Champion Junior Boer Goat Showman
Riley Kimmel, Swine Swine Barrows, Chester White Barrows/Chester White Barrows - Show Class 1 — 2 Reserve Champion Chester White Barrow
Riley Kimmel, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Beans, snap, green, or wax — Blue Honor
Riley Kimmel, State Garden Herb (HB), Basil — Blue Honor
Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion
Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Senior Buck — Red 2
Riley Kimmel, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Salon Print — Blue
Riley Kimmel, State Garden Herb (HB), Oregano — Red
Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Broken/Senior Doe — Red 2
Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Broken/Junior Buck — Blue 1 Champion
Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Palomino, Golden/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion
Riley Kimmel, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Peppers, Banana, long, wax, or Hungarian type — Blue Honor
Riley Kimmel, Poultry Poultry Showmanship, Junior (Grades 3-5) Showmanship — White 3rd Place Junior Poultry Showman
Riley Kimmel, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue
Riley Kimmel, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Prints — Blue
Riley Kimmel, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 4 — Blue Honor
Riley Kimmel, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, English Large Fowl/Speckled Sussex Pullet — Blue
Riley Kimmel, State Garden Herb (HB), Dill — Red
Riley Kimmel, State Garden Herb (HB), Thyme — Blue
Riley Kimmel, Swine Swine Showmanship, Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) / 500041.02: Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) - Show Class 2 — 3rd Place Junior Swine Showman
Riley Kimmel, State Garden Herb (HB), Parsley — Blue
Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), Broken Color & Tortoise Shell/Senior Sow — Blue 1
Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), Broken Color & Tortoise Shell/6/8 Sow — Blue 1
Riley Kimmel, State Garden Garden Collection (GC), 3 Plate — Blue Honor Grand Champion
Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Broken/Senior Doe — Red 2
Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Broken/Senior Buck — Blue 1
Riley Kimmel, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Beginner — Blue Honor
Riley Kimmel, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 4 — Blue Honor
Riley Kimmel, Poultry Cage Decorating Contest, Cage Decorating — Blue
Riley Kimmel, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Squash, Zucchini or cocozelle — Blue
Riley Kimmel, Goats Boer Goat Does, Junior Does-6 months of age to under 9 months of age — 1
Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Abyssinian, Brindle/Junior Sow — Blue 1 Champion
Riley Kimmel, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level A, Floral Display — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Riley Kimmel, State Garden Herb (HB), Rosemary — Blue
Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), Dutch/Senior Sow — Blue 1
Riley Kimmel, Swine Swine Gilts, Duroc Gilts/Duroc Gilts - Show Class 2 — 2
Riley Kimmel, Swine Swine Gilts, Duroc Gilts/Duroc Gilts - Show Class 3 — 2
Josiah Kline, State Garden Garden Education (GE), Level A — Blue Honor
Josiah Kline, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Josiah Kline, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Peas, Edible pods (snow peas, etc) — Blue Honor
Josiah Kline, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Onions, Red, yellow or white — Red
Josiah Kline, County Only Projects Crops, Corn/Intermediate (grades 6-8) — Blue Champion, Honor Grand Champion
Josiah Kline, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue
Josiah Kline, State Garden Garden Collection (GC), 4 Plate — Blue Honor Grand Champion
Miriam Kline, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level D — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Miriam Kline, State Garden Herb (HB), Basil — Red
Miriam Kline, State Garden Herb (HB), Thyme — Blue Honor
Miriam Kline, State Garden Herb (HB), Rosemary — Blue
Miriam Kline, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Advanced — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Oliver Kline, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Honor
Oliver Kline, State Projects Electric (EL), Advanced Electric (EL) — Red
Ella Klopfenstein, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Intermediate — Blue
Ella Klopfenstein, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam/Golden Sebright Hen — Blue
Ella Klopfenstein, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Broilers — Blue Champion Broilers, Honor 10 Year 4-H Member
Ella Klopfenstein, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Salon Print — Blue
Ella Klopfenstein, Poultry Cage Decorating Contest, Cage Decorating — Blue
Sophia Klopfenstein, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 2nd Grade — Blue
Sophia Klopfenstein, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - 2nd Grade — Blue
Sophia Klopfenstein, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 2nd Grade — Blue
CC Knox, State Projects Beekeeping (BK), Poster or Display — Blue Selected for State Fair Alternate
CC Knox, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue
TJ Knox, State Projects Soil and Water Science (SW), Beginner — Blue
TJ Knox, State Projects Beekeeping (BK), Single Honey Product — Blue
Addison Konger, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - 2nd Grade — Blue
Addison Konger, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 2nd Grade — Blue
Addison Konger, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 2nd Grade — Blue
Blake Konger, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 10 & under — Red 2
Corbin Konger, Swine Swine Barrows, Hampshire Barrows/Hampshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 3
Corbin Konger, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 3 — 1
Corbin Konger, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 8 — 2
Corbin Konger, Swine Swine Showmanship, Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8)/Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8) - Show Class 1 — Participation
Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 1
Olivia Konger, Sheep Market Lambs, Shropshire Market Lamb/Shropshire Market Lamb - Show Class 3 — 3
Olivia Konger, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Olivia Konger, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship (Grades 6-8) — Participation
Olivia Konger, Sheep Market Lambs, Southdown Market Lamb/Southdown Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 2
Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 2
Olivia Konger, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 6 — Blue Honor
Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Int (grade 6-8) — 4
Olivia Konger, Sheep Market Lambs, Natural Color Market Lamb/Natural Color Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 3
Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 1
Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Int (grade 6-8) — 6
Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 4
Olivia Konger, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue
Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Mare — Red 2 Reserve Champion
Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 11 & over — Red 2
Olivia Konger, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 6 — Blue Honor
Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Int (grade 6-8) — 7
Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 2
Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Int (grade 6-8) — 1
Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 2
Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/ Int (grade 6-8) — 6
Olivia Konger, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 6 — Blue Champion
Owen Konger, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level A — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Owen Konger, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Beginner — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Owen Konger, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 10 & under — BlueLight 4
Owen Konger, Sheep Market Lambs, White Face Cross Market Lamb/White Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 2
Owen Konger, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Owen Konger, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/ Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 2
Gavyn Krehl, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Intermediate Beef Showmanship (grades 6-8) — 3rd Place Intermediate Beef Showman
Gavyn Krehl, Beef Cattle Heifers, Commercial/Crossbred/Commercial/Crossbred - Show Class 2 — Reserve Champion
Gavyn Krehl, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Intermediate — Blue Champion
Gavyn Krehl, Beef Cattle Beef Feeder Calves, Beef Feeder Calves/Beef Feeder Calves - Show Class 3 — Reserve Grand Champion Beef Feeder Calf
Gavyn Krehl, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Market Heifer — Champion Market Heifer
Bryce Krider, Poultry Poultry Showmanship, Junior (Grades 3-5) Showmanship — Red Reserve Champion Junior Poultry Showman
Bryce Krider, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman
Bryce Krider, Rabbit & Cavy Dutch, Blue/Junior Buck — Blue 1 Champion
Bryce Krider, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 3 — 7
Bryce Krider, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue
Bryce Krider, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Goose, Medium — Blue Honor
Bryce Krider, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Noble County Born & Raised Exhibition Poultry — Blue Honor
Grant Krider, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue Honor
Grant Krider, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue Honor
Grant Krider, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl/All Other Breeds and Varieties/Pullet — Blue
Grant Krider, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl/Rhode Island Red/Single Comb Hen — Blue Honor
Grant Krider, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 2 — 2
Grant Krider, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Junior Buck — White 3
Grant Krider, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, All Other Large Fowl/Ameraucana Hen — Blue
Grant Krider, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue Honor
Lance Krider, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman
Lance Krider, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 3 — 1
Lance Krider, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 3
Lance Krider, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Junior 3 Year Old Cow — 1 Champion Reserve Grand Champion Holstein
Lance Krider, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 3 — 2
Lance Krider, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 2
Lance Krider, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue
Lance Krider, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Premier Dairy Showmanship — 2 Reserve Champion Premier Dairy Showman
Cole Lake, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Honor
Grant Lake, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 1
Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 1
Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 1
Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 1
Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Mare — BlueLight 4
Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 1
Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Sr (grades 8-12) — BlueLight 4
Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Premiere — Red 2 Reserve Champion
Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Sr (grade 9-12) — Blue 1 Reserve Champion
Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 2
Lexi LaRowe, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Mediterranean Large Fowl /Single comb white Leghorn Pullet — Blue
Lexi LaRowe, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Light — Blue
Lexi LaRowe, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue Honor
Lexi LaRowe, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl/Rhode Island Red/Single Comb Pullet — Blue
Lexi LaRowe, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level C — Blue
Lexi LaRowe, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue Honor
Lexi LaRowe, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue
Claire Lash, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 7
Claire Lash, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 10 & under — 6
Claire Lash, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/ Int (grade 6-8) — 7
Claire Lash, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Equitation/Jr (grades 3-7) — 1
Claire Lash, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Int (grade 6-8) — 4
Claire Lash, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 2
Claire Lash, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 6
Claire Lash, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 2
Claire Lash, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Int (grade 6-8) — BlueLight 4
Claire Lash, Horse and Pony English, Hunter Hack — 3
Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Jr (grades 3-5) — Blue 1
Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Jr (grades 3-5) — 2
Josie Lattimore, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 4 — 3
Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Jr (grades 4-5) — 7
Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr (grades 3-5) — 5
Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Jr (grades 3-5) — 1
Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Jr (grades 3-5) — 5
Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr (grades 3-5) — 1
Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 11 & over — 7
Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 10 & under — 5
Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 3
Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr (grades 3-5) — 1
Lucy Laur, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-4 years (milking) — Blue 1 Champion Nubian Milking Doe
Lucy Laur, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Junior Doe — Red 2
Lucy Laur, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Light — Blue Honor, Champion Grand Champion Exhibition Poultry
Lucy Laur, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue
Naomi Laur, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue Honor
Naomi Laur, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam/Quail d'Anvers Cock — Blue
Naomi Laur, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam/Quail d'Anvers Hen — Blue
Naomi Laur, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Crafts (LC), Beginner — Blue Champion, Honor
Naomi Laur, Alpaca Alpaca, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Obstacle — 4
Naomi Laur, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Junior Doe — 6
Naomi Laur, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Broken/Senior Doe — White 3
Naomi Laur, Dog Obedience, Class 2A Obedience — White 3
Naomi Laur, Alpaca Alpaca, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Costume — 3
Naomi Laur, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Junior Buck — BlueLight 4
Naomi Laur, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Showmanship — Participation
Nora Laur, Dog Obedience, Class 2A Obedience — 4
Nora Laur, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Obstacle — 2
Nora Laur, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Junior Doe — 5
Nora Laur, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Crafts (LC), Intermediate — Blue Honor
Nora Laur, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Costume — 3
Nora Laur, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue
Nora Laur, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Showmanship — Reserve Champion Showman
Olivia Laur, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Showmanship — Participation
Olivia Laur, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue
Olivia Laur, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Costume — 4
Olivia Laur, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Crafts (LC), Intermediate — Blue Honor
Olivia Laur, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 6-8) — 4 Participation
Olivia Laur, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — 7
Olivia Laur, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Funzies — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Olivia Laur, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Obstacle — 1
Sage Lawrence, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 10 & under — 7
Sage Lawrence, Beef Cattle Heifers, Hereford — Champion
Cutter Lawson, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 5 — 3
Cutter Lawson, Swine Swine Gilts, Hampshire Gilts/Hampshire Gilts - Show Class 1 — 2 Reserve Champion Hampshire Gilt
Cutter Lawson, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 2 — 4
Cutter Lawson, Swine Swine Showmanship, Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5)/Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) - Show Class 1 — Participation
Waylon Lawson, Mini 4-H Archery, Archery - 2nd Grade — Blue
Waylon Lawson, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue
Waylon Lawson, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 2nd Grade — Participation
Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Junior Buck — Blue 1
Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Junior Doe — Red 2
Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion
Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Senior Doe — Red 2
Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion
Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Junior Doe — Blue 1
Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Broken/Senior Doe — Red 2
Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Broken/Junior Buck — Blue 1
Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Broken/Junior Doe — Blue 1
Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation
Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — 7
Abigail Laymon, Dog Obedience, Veterans Obedience — Red 2
Alexander Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Tan Group/Otter/Senior Doe — Blue 1
Alexander Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Ruby Eyed White/Senior Doe — Blue 1
Alexander Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Ruby Eyed White/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion
Alexander Laymon, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Intermediate — Participation
Alexander Laymon, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Alexander Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/Senior Sow — Blue 1
Alexander Laymon, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Obstacle — 6
Alexander Laymon, State Projects Rabbit Ambassador (RA), Grade 7-8, Intermediate — Blue 1 Grand Champion
Alexander Laymon, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 6-8) — 8 Participation
Alexander Laymon, Dog Obedience, Class 2B Obedience — Blue 1
Alexander Laymon, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Costume — 5
Alexander Laymon, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Mediumweight 1 — Blue 1
Alexander Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Chocolate/Senior Doe — Red 2
Alexander Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Agouti Group/Castor/Senior Buck — Red 2
Alexander Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Agouti Group/Castor/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion
Alexander Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy American Satin, White/ 6/8 Sow — Blue 1 Champion Reserve Grand Champion
Alexander Laymon, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Showmanship — Participation
Amillia Laymon, Dog Obedience, Class 2B Obedience — Red 2
Amillia Laymon, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue
Amillia Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Blue 1 Champion Grand Champion
Hailie Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation
Hailie Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation
Hailie Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Jersey Wooly, AOV Group/Senior Buck — Blue 1
Hailie Laymon, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue
Hailie Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/ 6/8 Boar — White 3
Hailie Laymon, Dog Obedience, Class 2A Obedience — Red 2
Hailie Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Jersey Wooly, Broken Group/Senior Buck — Red 2
Hailie Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Californian, Standard/NOV/ Senior Buck — Participation
Hailie Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Meat Pen — BlueLight 4
Hailie Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Jersey Wooly, Agouti Group/Senior Doe — Red 2
Nicholas Laymon, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 2nd Grade — Participation
Nicholas Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/ 6/8 Sow — Blue 1 Champion
Jason Lehman, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Red
Logan Leighty, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 4 — 6
Logan Leighty, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 1 — 5
Logan Leighty, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Beginner — Red
Logan Leighty, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue
Logan Leighty, Swine Swine Showmanship, Rookie Swine Showmanship (Grade 3)/Rookie Swine Showmanship (Grade 3) - Show Class 1 — 2 Reserve Champion Rookie Swine Showman
Brynleigh Leitch, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 1st Grade — Participation
Brynleigh Leitch, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 1st Grade — Blue
Khloe Leitch, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 2nd Grade — Participation
Khloe Leitch, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 2nd Grade — Blue
Nadia Leitch, Sheep Market Lambs, Dorset Market Lamb — Champion Dorset Market Lamb
Nadia Leitch, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship (Grades 6-8) — Participation
Nevia Lemmon, Dog Obedience, Class 1A Obedience — Blue 1
Roark Lemmon, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor
Mitchel Lemon, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 5
Mitchel Lemon, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Yearling Heifer — 4
Mitchel Lemon, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 3 — 4
Mitchel Lemon, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 5
Mitchel Lemon, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 2
Mitchel Lemon, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Calf — 5
Mitchel Lemon, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue Honor
Mitchel Lemon, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Senior Dairy Showmanship (grades 9-12) — 2
Mitchel Lemon, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does -Lightweight 1 — 1
Mitchel Lemon, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue
Mitchel Lemon, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Mitchel Lemon, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 5
Mitchel Lemon, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman
Mitchel Lemon, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation
Carly Liggett, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 1st Grade — Blue
Carly Liggett, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 1st Grade — Blue
Carly Liggett, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - 1st Grade — Blue
Carly Liggett, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - 1st Grade — Blue
Carly Liggett, Mini 4-H Flowers & Plants, Flowers & Plants - 1st Grade — Blue
Daniel Lloyd, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue
Robert Lloyd, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - 1st Grade — Blue
Shelby Locker, Swine Swine Gilts, Duroc Gilts/Duroc Gilts - Show Class 2 — 1 Reserve Champion Duroc Gilt
Shelby Locker, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 7 — 4
Shelby Locker, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 3 — 3
Shelby Locker, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 3 — 3
Noah Longyear, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 5 — 5
Noah Longyear, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 7 — 3
Noah Longyear, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman
Noah Longyear, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 1 — Participation
Noah Longyear, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 1
Noah Longyear, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation
Addison Lortie, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level A, Floral Display — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Addison Lortie, Beef Cattle Beef Feeder Calves, Beef Feeder Calves/Beef Feeder Calves - Show Class 3 — 2
Addison Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 3
Addison Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 5
Addison Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 4 — Lightweight Champion
Addison Lortie, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Junior Dairy Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — 3rd Place Junior Dairy Showman
Addison Lortie, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue
Addison Lortie, State Projects Needle Craft (NC), Beginner (NC) — Blue Honor
Addison Lortie, Dairy Cattle Jersey, Fall Calf — 1 Champion
Addison Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 2
Addison Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 3 — 3
Addison Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 1
Addison Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Summer Yearling Heifer — 2
Addison Lortie, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 2 — 3
Addison Lortie, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 3 — 4
Addison Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Winter Yearling Heifer — 1
Addison Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Fall Calf — 3
Addison Lortie, Dairy Cattle Brown Swiss, Winter Calf — 1 Champion Reserve Grand Champion Brown Swiss
Addison Lortie, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Addison Lortie, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue Champion, Honor
Boone Lortie, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue Honor
Boone Lortie, Sheep Market Lambs, Southdown Market Lamb/Southdown Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 3
Boone Lortie, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation
Boone Lortie, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation
Boone Lortie, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Junior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — 3rd Place Junior Sheep Showman
Boone Lortie, Sheep Market Lambs, Oxford Market Lamb/Oxford Market Lamb - Show Class 3 — Reserve Champion Oxford Market Lamb
Braden Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 3 — 4
Braden Lortie, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Showmanship (grades 6-8) — 3
Braden Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Yearling Heifer — 2
Braden Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 4
Braden Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Calf — 1
Braden Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Participation Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman
Braden Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, 5 Year Old and over Cow — 1 Champion Grand Champion Holstein, Best Udder Overall, Supreme Champion of All Breeds
Braylee Lortie, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 4 — Blue Honor
Braylee Lortie, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue Honor
Braylee Lortie, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Hampshire Ewe Lamb — 3
Braylee Lortie, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 4 — Blue Honor
Braylee Lortie, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation
Braylee Lortie, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor
Braylee Lortie, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 4 — Blue Reserve Champion
Braylee Lortie, Sheep Market Lambs, Natural Color Market Lamb/Natural Color Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — Champion Natural Color Market Lamb
Braylee Lortie, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Junior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation
Brynn Lortie, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 6 — Blue Reserve Champion
Brynn Lortie, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 6 — Blue Honor
Brynn Lortie, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Dorset Advantage Yearling Ewe — Champion Breeding Ewe
Brynn Lortie, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Brynn Lortie, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation
Brynn Lortie, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 6 — Blue Honor
Brynn Lortie, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Black Face Cross Ewe Lamb — Reserve Champion Black Face Cross Ewe
Brynn Lortie, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship (Grades 6-8) — Reserve Champion Intermediate Sheep Showman
Brynn Lortie, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Brystol Lortie, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Beginner — Blue
Brystol Lortie, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue
Brystol Lortie, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 4 — Blue Honor
Brystol Lortie, Sheep Breeding Ewes, White Face Cross Ewe Lamb — Champion White Face Cross Ewe
Brystol Lortie, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation
Brystol Lortie, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 4 — Blue Honor
Brystol Lortie, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 4 — Blue Champion
Brystol Lortie, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor
Brystol Lortie, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Junior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Reserve Champion Junior Sheep Showman
Callen Lortie, Mini 4-H Boer Goat Show, Boer Goat Show - 1st Grade — Blue
Colten Lortie, Swine Swine Showmanship, Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8)/Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8) - Show Class 1 — 3rd Place Intermediate Swine Showman
Colten Lortie, Beef Cattle Beef Feeder Calves, Beef Feeder Calves/Beef Feeder Calves - Show Class 2 — 5
Colten Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 3
Colten Lortie, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Intermediate Beef Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Participation
Colten Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Reserve Champion Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman
Colten Lortie, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Intermediate Boer Goat Showmanship (grade 6-8) — Participation
Colten Lortie, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows — 4
Colten Lortie, Swine Swine Barrows, Berkshire Barrows/Berkshire Barrows - Show Class 2 — 2 Reserve Champion Berkshire Barrow
Colten Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 3
Colten Lortie, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 2 — 2
Faith Lortie, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 7 — 1
Faith Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 7
Faith Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Fall Calf — 4
Faith Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Winter Yearling Heifer — 2
Faith Lortie, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue
Faith Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 5
Faith Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 4 — 4
Faith Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — 3rd Place Senior Dairy Steer Showman
Faith Lortie, Dairy Cattle Dry Cow, All Ages — 1
Faith Lortie, State Projects Consumer Clothing (CC), Advanced (CC) — Blue Honor
Faith Lortie, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation
Keira Lortie, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation
Keira Lortie, Beef Cattle Beef Feeder Calves, Beef Feeder Calves/Beef Feeder Calves - Show Class 2 — 2
Keira Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Champion Senior Dairy Steer Showman
Keira Lortie, Goats Boer Goat Does, Yearling Does-16 months of age to under 20 months of age — 1 Champion
Keira Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 3
Keira Lortie, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Premier Beef Showmanship — Reserve Champion Premier Beef Showman
Keira Lortie, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Senior Beef Showmanship (grades 9-12) — 3rd Place Senior Beef Showman
Keira Lortie, Beef Cattle Heifers, Commercial/Crossbred/Commercial/Crossbred - Show Class 1 — 2
Keira Lortie, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Advanced (CK) — Blue Honor
Keira Lortie, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Heavyweight 1 — 3
Keira Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 3 — Champion Mediumweight Dairy Feeder Steer
Keira Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 2
Keira Lortie, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 3 — 3
Keira Lortie, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 5 — 2
Mackinley Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Yearling Heifer — 3
Mackinley Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Summer Yearling Heifer — 4
Mackinley Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 7
Mackinley Lortie, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Junior Boer Goat Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation
Mackinley Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman
Mackinley Lortie, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 3 — 4
Mackinley Lortie, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Showmanship (grades 6-8) — 2
Mackinley Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 2 — 2
Mackinley Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Junior 3 Year Old Cow — 2
Mesa Lortie, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Rookie Dairy Showmanship (grade 3) — 1
Mesa Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 4 — 3
Mesa Lortie, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Lightweight 3 — 5
Mesa Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Winter Calf — 1
Mesa Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 3 — 4
Mesa Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Calf — 4
Mesa Lortie, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue
Mesa Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Rookie DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 3) — Champion Rookie Dairy Steer Showman
Mesa Lortie, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Rookie Boer Goat Showmanship (Grade 3) — Reserve Champion Rookie Boer Goat Showman
Cole Lundy, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Participation Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman
Cole Lundy, State Projects Beekeeping (BK), Single Honey Product — Blue Honor
Cole Lundy, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level C (WW) — Blue
Cole Lundy, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 4 — 7
Cole Lundy, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 3
Elly Lundy, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 4
Elly Lundy, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 3
Elly Lundy, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Jr (grades 3-5) — 4
Elly Lundy, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman
Elly Lundy, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Jr (grades 4-5) — 6
Elly Lundy, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Jr (grades 3-5) — Red 2
Elly Lundy, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Jr (grades 3-5) — 7
Elly Lundy, State Garden Herb (HB), Oregano — White
Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Archery, Archery - 2nd Grade — Blue
Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 2nd Grade — Blue
Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Robotics, Robotics - 2nd Grade — Red
Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - 2nd Grade — Blue
Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Electric, Electric - 2nd Grade — Blue
Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 2nd Grade — Blue
Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Collecting, Collecting - 2nd Grade — Blue
Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Farm Animals, Farm Animals - 2nd Grade — Blue
Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Models, Models - 2nd Grade — Blue
Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue
Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - 2nd Grade — Blue
Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Alpaca Poster, Alpaca Poster - 2nd Grade — Blue
David Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Feather Legged Bantams/Any other variety Cock — Blue
David Mains, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level C (WW) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
David Mains, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Advanced — Blue Honor
David Mains, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue
Elisabeth Mains, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Elisabeth Mains, Dairy Cattle Brown Swiss, Winter Yearling Heifer — 1 Reserve Champion
Elisabeth Mains, Alpaca Alpaca, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Obastacle — 1
Elisabeth Mains, Alpaca Alpaca, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Costume — 3
Elisabeth Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, English Large Fowl /Black Australorp Pullet — Blue Honor
Elisabeth Mains, State Projects Beekeeping (BK), Two Honey Products — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Elisabeth Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Funzies — Blue Honor, Champion
Elisabeth Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Exhibition Turkeys — Blue Honor, Champion
Elisabeth Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Feather Legged Bantams/Black Cochin Hen — Blue Honor, Champion
Elisabeth Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Feather Legged Bantams/Bearded white Silkie Hen — Blue
Elisabeth Mains, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Showmanship — 3rd Showman
Elisabeth Mains, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Katherine Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Mediterranean Large Fowl/White face black Spanish Hen — Blue
Katherine Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Continental Large Fowl/Non-bearded white crested black Polish Hen — Blue Honor
Katherine Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Feather Legged Bantams/Partridge Cochin Hen — Blue
Katherine Mains, Alpaca Alpaca, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Obstacle — 1
Katherine Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, English Large Fowl /Black Australorp Pullet — Blue
Katherine Mains, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Mixed Hay — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor Reserve Grand Champion
Katherine Mains, County Only Projects Crops, Wheat/Beginner (grades 3-5) — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor Reserve Grand Champion
Katherine Mains, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP), Beginner (LP) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Katherine Mains, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Beginner — Blue Honor
Katherine Mains, County Only Projects Crops, Corn/Beginner (grades 3-5) — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Katherine Mains, Alpaca Alpaca, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Costume — 4
Katherine Mains, State Projects Computer (CO), Beginner — Blue Champion, Honor
Katherine Mains, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Showmanship — Reserve Champion Showman
Katherine Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, All Other Large Fowl/Ameraucana Hen — Blue
Katherine Mains, Dairy Cattle Brown Swiss, Winter Yearling Heifer — 2
Katherine Mains, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue
Katherine Mains, State Projects Beekeeping (BK), Poster or Display — Blue Selected for State Fair
Joshua Marker, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Premier DS/DFS Showmanship — Participation Premier Dairy Steer Showman
Joshua Marker, State Projects Shooting Sports Education (SS), Advanced — Blue Honor
Joshua Marker, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 2
Joshua Marker, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation
Joshua Marker, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — 8
Joshua Marker, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Meat Pen — Red 2 Reserve Champion Reserve Grand Champion
Joshua Marker, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level C — Selected for State Fair
Joshua Marker, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 3 — Champion Lightweight Dairy Feeder Steer
Joshua Marker, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 3 — Reserve Champion Lightweight Dairy Feeder Steer
Joshua Marker, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 4 — 5
Lily Marks, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 2
Lily Marks, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 3
Lily Marks, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue
Klovor Marner, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 5
Klovor Marner, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 5
Klovor Marner, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Winter Yearling Heifer — 4
Klovor Marner, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman
Klovor Marner, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue Honor
Klovor Marner, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 4 — 2
Klovor Marner, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 2 — 3
Lanie Martin, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Lanie Martin, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue Honor
Lanie Martin, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Separates — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Casyn Mault, Mini 4-H Boer Goat Show, Boer Goat Show - 2nd Grade — Blue
Cora Mault, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Lightweight 3 — 3
Cora Mault, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Prints — Blue Honor
Cora Mault, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Salon Print — Blue Honor
Cora Mault, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 4
Cora Mault, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 3 — 1 Champion
Cora Mault, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 5 — 1 Reserve Champion
Cora Mault, Goats Boer Goat Does, Western RidingCommercial Does/Commercial Does - Mediumweight 3/Jr (grades 3-7) — 3
Cora Mault, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 3
Cora Mault, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 7
Cora Mault, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Reserve Champion Junior Dairy Steer Showman
Cora Mault, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue
Cora Mault, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Intermediate Boer Goat Showmanship (grade 6-8) — 3rd Place Intermediate Boer Goat Showman
Cora Mault, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Junior Beef Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Champion Junior Beef Showman
Cora Mault, Beef Cattle Beef Feeder Calves, Beef Feeder Calves/Beef Feeder Calves - Show Class 2 — 4
Hayden Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Senior Doe — Red 2
Hayden Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Yearling Dry Doe — 3
Hayden Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Senior Doe — White 3
Hayden Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 6-8) — 5 Participation
Hayden Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Lightweight 1 — White 3
Haylee Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Lightweight 2 — Red 2
Haylee Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Premier Dairy Goat Showmanship — White 3 3rd Place Premier Dairy Goat Showman
Haylee Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Mother/Daughter Dry (daughter dry) — 4
Haylee Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Doe-3 years (milking) — Red 2
Haylee Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Senior Doe — Blue 1
Haylee Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Doe-4 years (milking) — Blue 1 Champion Saanen Milking Doe
Haylee Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Blue 1 Champion Senior Dairy Goat Showman
Everett McClellan, Mini 4-H Robotics, Robotics - 2nd Grade — Blue
Everett McClellan, Mini 4-H Weather, Weather - 2nd Grade — Blue
Bree McComb, Beef Cattle Beef Feeder Calves, Beef Feeder Calves/Beef Feeder Calves - Show Class 2 — Grand Champion Beef Feeder Calf
Bree McComb, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 1 — Participation
Bree McComb, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Senior Beef Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation
Bree McComb, Swine Swine Gilts, Yorkshire Gilts/Yorkshire Gilts - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Yorkshire Gilt 5th Overall Gilt
Bree McComb, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 3 — 1 Champion Crossbred Gilt 4th Overall Gilt
Bree McComb, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 7 — 2
Bree McComb, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 4 — 4
Colt McComb, Mini 4-H Archery, Archery - 2nd Grade — Blue
Faith McCoy, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue
Faith McCoy, County Only Projects Barbecue, Barbecue, Grades 6-8, Level 2 — Blue
Faith McCoy, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue
Aida McDonald, State Garden Herb (HB), Basil — Blue Honor
Aida McDonald, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 9 — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Aida McDonald, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue Honor
Aida McDonald, State Projects Beekeeping (BK), Single Honey Product — Blue
Aida McDonald, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue
Aida McDonald, State Garden Herb (HB), Rosemary — Blue Honor
Eva McDonald, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue
Eva McDonald, State Projects Beekeeping (BK), Single Honey Product — Blue
Eva McDonald, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue Honor
Eva McDonald, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 7 — Blue Champion, Honor
Eva McDonald, State Garden Herb (HB), Oregano — Blue
Eva McDonald, State Garden Herb (HB), Thyme — Blue
Carter McKinley, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Intermediate — Blue
Carter McKinley, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue
Carter McKinley, State Projects Aerospace (AE), Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair
Owen McKinley, Mini 4-H Models, Models - 2nd Grade — Blue
Owen McKinley, Mini 4-H Collecting, Collecting - 2nd Grade — Blue
Owen McKinley, Mini 4-H Sun, Stars & Space, Sun, Stars & Space - 2nd Grade — Blue
Ainsley McNamara, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - 1st Grade — Blue
Ainsley McNamara, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 1st Grade — Participation
Audrey McNamara, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 1 — 5
Audrey McNamara, Swine Swine Showmanship, Rookie Swine Showmanship (Grade 3) — 3 3rd Place Rookie Swine Showman
Audrey McNamara, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level A — Blue
Audrey McNamara, State Projects Wildlife (WI), Beginner — Red
Audrey McNamara, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Rookie Beef Showmanship (grade 3) — Reserve Champion Rookie Beef Showman
Audrey McNamara, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Simmental Steers/Simmental Steers - Show Class 1 — 2
Nathan McNamara, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Honor
Brason Mcneal, State Projects Electric (EL), Level 2 — Red
Brason Mcneal, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Intermediate — Blue Reserve Champion
Claire Melton, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr (grades 3-5) — 5
Claire Melton, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Rookie (showing for the first time ONLY grades 3-4) — White 3
Jovanka Metzger, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Heavyweight 1 — 3
Jovanka Metzger, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 6-8) — 7 Participation
Jovanka Metzger, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 4 — 3
Jovanka Metzger, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Senior Doe — White 3
Jovanka Metzger, Dairy Cattle Jersey, Spring Yearling Heifer — 1
Jovanka Metzger, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Broken/Senior Doe — BlueLight 4
Jovanka Metzger, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Tan Group/Otter/Senior Buck — Red 2
Jovanka Metzger, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking — 4
Coleman Meyer, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman
Coleman Meyer, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 2 — Lightweight Reserve Champion
Coleman Meyer, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 4
Coleman Meyer, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 6
Coleman Meyer, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 8
Derrick Meyer, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 4 — 6
Derrick Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 6-8) — 6 Participation
Derrick Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Lightweight 1 — Red 2
Derrick Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Alpine/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Blue 1
Derrick Meyer, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Participation Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman
Derrick Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Blue 1
Derrick Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — Blue 1
Dillon Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — White 3
Dillon Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Alpine/Doe-3 years (milking) — Red 2
Dillon Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 4 & 5) — White 3 3rd Place Junior Dairy Goat Showman
Drew Meyer, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 1st Grade — Participation
Drew Meyer, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - 1st Grade — Blue
Drew Meyer, Mini 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show - 1st Grade — Blue 1
Drew Meyer, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 1st Grade — Blue
Hayley Meyer, Swine Swine Showmanship, Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5)/Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) - Show Class 1 — Reserve Champion Junior Swine Showman
Hayley Meyer, Swine Swine Gilts, Yorkshire Gilts/Yorkshire Gilts - Show Class 1 — 2 Reserve Champion Yorkshire Gilt
Hayley Meyer, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue
Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — 6
Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — 5
Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Yearling Dry Doe — 4
Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Senior Doe — Red 2
Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Yearling Milking Doe — Blue 1
Hayley Meyer, Swine Swine Barrows, Yorkshire Barrows/Yorkshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 4
Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Oberhasli/Yearling Dry Doe — Blue 1 Champion Oberhasli Dry Doe
Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Get of Sire — 4
Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 4 & 5) — Red 2 Reserve Champion Junior Dairy Goat Showman
Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Produce of Dam (2 daughters of the same dam) — 6
Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Heavyweight 2 — Red 2 Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Goat Wether Reserve Champion Heavyweight Wether
Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Mediumweight 2 — 4
Hayley Meyer, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Satin, Black/Senior Doe — Blue 1
Hayley Meyer, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 5
Hayley Meyer, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 3 — 8
Hayley Meyer, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 4 — Blue Champion, Honor
Abigail Miller, Dog Obedience, Class 1A Obedience — White 3
Angel Miller, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Mare — Blue 1 Champion
Angel Miller, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr (grades 3-5) — 4
Angel Miller, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Equitation/Jr (grades 3-7) — 4
Angel Miller, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 4
Angel Miller, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Pleasure — 5
Reed Miller, Swine Swine Barrows, Berkshire Barrows/Berkshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1
Reed Miller, Swine Swine Barrows, Poland Barrows/Poland Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Poland Barrow
Reed Miller, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 4 — 5
Reed Miller, Swine Swine Barrows, Tamworth Barrows/Tamworth Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Tamworth Barrow
Reed Miller, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 5
Reed Miller, Swine Swine Showmanship, Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8)/Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8) - Show Class 1 — Participation
Brianna Moore, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Salon Print — Blue
Brianna Moore, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue
Brianna Moore, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Daphne Moore, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Beginner — Blue
Daphne Moore, State Projects Veterinary Science (VS), Beginner — Blue Honor
Daphne Moore, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue
Daphne Moore, State Projects Forestry (FO), Beginner — Blue
Daphne Moore, State Projects Health (HT), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Landon Moore, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 2nd Grade — Blue
Landon Moore, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 2nd Grade — Blue
Landon Moore, Mini 4-H Electric, Electric - 2nd Grade — Blue
Landon Moore, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - 2nd Grade — Blue
Landon Moore, Mini 4-H Bugs/Entomology, Bugs/Entomology - 2nd Grade — Blue
Landon Moore, Mini 4-H Collecting, Collecting - 2nd Grade — Blue
Lucy Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — 4
Lucy Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — Red 2
Lucy Moore, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Roasters — Blue
Lucy Moore, State Projects Dog Poster or Display (DP), Intermediate — Blue Honor
Lucy Moore, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Medium — Blue
Natalie Moore, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Medium — Blue
Natalie Moore, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Roasters — Blue
Natalie Moore, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — White
Natalie Moore, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 1 — 1
Natalie Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Red 2
Natalie Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-3 years (milking) — Blue 1
Natalie Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — White 3
Natalie Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — 5
Natalie Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Yearling Dry Doe — Blue 1
Natalie Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Senior Doe — Red 2 Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Dry Doe
Natalie Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion Nigerian Dwarf Dry Doe
Natalie Moore, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Lightweight 2 — 3
Natalie Moore, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, English Large Fowl/Speckled Sussex Hen — Red
Natalie Moore, State Projects Cat Poster or Display (CP), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Natalie Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Produce of Dam (2 daughters of the same dam) — 4
Natalie Moore, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Heavy — Blue
Natalie Moore, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Red
Natalie Moore, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Continental Large Fowl/Salmon Faverolle Hen — Blue
Natalie Moore, State Projects Dog Poster or Display (DP), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Natalie Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Three Best Does — 8
Natalie Moore, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — 3rd Place Senior Boer Goat Showman
Brant Morgan, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Jr (grades 3-7) — White 3
Brant Morgan, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Int (grade 6-8) — 3
Brant Morgan, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 11 & over — BlueLight 4
Brant Morgan, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Int (grade 6-8) — 5
Lilly Moser, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Obstacle — 3
Lilly Moser, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Costume — 1
Lilly Moser, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Crafts (LC), Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor
Lilly Moser, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Showmanship — Champion Showman
Lincoln Moser, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue
Lincoln Moser, Mini 4-H Alpaca Poster, Alpaca Poster - 2nd Grade — Blue
Haley Mueller, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue
Haley Mueller, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 2 — 5
Haley Mueller, Swine Swine Barrows, Tamworth Barrows/Tamworth Barrows - Show Class 1 — 2 Reserve Champion Tamworth Barrow
Haley Mueller, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue
Haley Mueller, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Advanced (CK) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Tyler Mueller, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Champion, Honor
Caroline Mullins, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - Kindergarten — Blue
Caroline Mullins, Mini 4-H Archery, Archery - Kindergarten — Blue
Caroline Mullins, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - Kindergarten — Blue
Caroline Mullins, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - Kindergarten — Blue
Delaney Mullins, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue
Delaney Mullins, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level A — Blue
Delaney Mullins, County Only Projects Maple Syrup, Maple Syrup, All Divisions — Blue Honor
Delaney Mullins, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Blue
Harrison Myers, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 7 — 4
Harrison Myers, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Jr (grades 4-5) — 5
Harrison Myers, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr (grades 3-5) — 6
Harrison Myers, Horse and Pony Western, Western Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 4
Harrison Myers, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 11 & over — Blue 1
Harrison Myers, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr (grades 3-5) — 2
Harrison Myers, Swine Swine Showmanship, Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5)/Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) - Show Class 1 — Participation
Harrison Myers, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Jr (grades 3-5) — 6
Harrison Myers, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr (grades 3-5) — 2
Layla Myers, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 3 — 5
Kyndal Mynhier, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Sr (grades 8-12) — Blue 1
Kyndal Mynhier, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Sr (grade 9-12) — 2
Kyndal Mynhier, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Sr (grade 9-12) — 2
Kyndal Mynhier, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Sr (grade 9-12) — White 3
Kyndal Mynhier, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Sr (grade 9-12) — 4
Kyndal Mynhier, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr (grades 8-12) — 1
Kyndal Mynhier, Horse and Pony Western, Versatility/Horse — Blue 1
Kyndal Mynhier, Horse and Pony Western, Western Riding/Sr (grades 8-12) — Blue 1
Kyndal Mynhier, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 2
Starlette Oliver, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 2nd Grade — Blue
Starlette Oliver, Mini 4-H Photography, Photography - 2nd Grade — Blue
Starlette Oliver, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - Kindergarten — Blue
Starlette Oliver, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - 2nd Grade — Blue
Treasure Oliver, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - Kindergarten — Blue
Treasure Oliver, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - Kindergarten — Blue
Treasure Oliver, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - Kindergarten — Blue
Treasure Oliver, Mini 4-H Wildlife, Wildlife - Kindergarten — Blue
Delaney Ott, Beef Cattle Heifers, Shorthorn — Champion
Delaney Ott, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 4 — 1 Champion Crossbred Barrow, Champion Mediumweight Crossbred Barrow Reserve Grand Champion Barrow
Delaney Ott, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 2 — 1 Champion Duroc Barrow Grand Champion Barrow
Delaney Ott, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Intermediate Beef Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Champion Intermediate Beef Showman
Delaney Ott, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 2 — Reserve Champion Senior Swine Showman
Warner Ott, Swine Swine Barrows, Yorkshire Barrows/Yorkshire Barrows - Show Class 2 — 1 Champion Yorkshire Barrow 3rd Overall Barrow
Warner Ott, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Premier Beef Showmanship — Champion Premier Beef Showman
Warner Ott, Swine Swine Showmanship, Premier Swine Showmanship/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX - Show Class 3 — 3rd Place Premier Swine Showman
Warner Ott, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Crossbred Steers — Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer
Weston Ott, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 4 — 4
Weston Ott, Beef Cattle Heifers, Commercial/Crossbred/Commercial/Crossbred - Show Class 1 — Champion Grand Champion
Weston Ott, Swine Swine Showmanship, Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8)/Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8) - Show Class 1 — Reserve Champion Intermediate Swine Showman
Kennedy Owen, Mini 4-H Electric, Electric - 1st Grade — Blue
Kennedy Owen, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - 1st Grade — Blue
Kirsten Owen, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level C, Floral Display — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Kirsten Owen, County Only Projects Gift Wrapping, Gift Wrapping, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue
Savannah Owen, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Prints — Blue
Savannah Owen, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Alice Palmer, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, English Large Fowl/Black Australorp Hen — Blue
Alice Palmer, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Alice Palmer, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Old English Game Bantam/Black-breasted red Cockerel — Blue
Alice Palmer, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Continental Large Fowl/Welsummer Pullet — Blue Honor
Alice Palmer, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 11 — Red
Alice Palmer, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Feather Legged Bantams/Mille Fleur d'Uccle Cockerel — Blue
Alice Palmer, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue Honor
Alice Palmer, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Light — Blue
Alice Palmer, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue
Wyatt Palmer, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Black & White Prints (PH) — Blue
Wyatt Palmer, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue
Wyatt Palmer, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Black & White Salon Print) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Wyatt Palmer, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Prints — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Wyatt Palmer, State Projects Sport Fishing (SF), Intermediate — Blue Honor
Wyatt Palmer, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Broken/Junior Doe — Red 2
Wyatt Palmer, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue
Wyatt Palmer, County Only Projects Barbecue, Barbecue, Grades 6-8, Level 2 — Blue Champion, Honor
Wyatt Palmer, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Salon Print — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Brielle Parks, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 11 & over — 6
Brielle Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 7
Garrett Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Int (grade 6-8) — 3
Garrett Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Int (grade 6-8) — 2
Garrett Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Int (grade 6-8) — 2
Garrett Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 1
Jordan Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Int (grade 6-8) — 7
Jordan Parks, Horse and Pony Western, Versatility/Horse — 5
Jordan Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 4
Jordan Parks, Horse and Pony Western, Western Riding/Sr (grades 8-12) — White 3
Sawyer Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Int (grade 6-8) — 1
Sawyer Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Int (grade 6-8) — 6
Sawyer Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Int (grade 6-8) — 1
Sawyer Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/ Int (grade 6-8) — 2
Sawyer Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 4
Willow Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 1
Willow Parks, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 2
Willow Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 2
Willow Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 2
Willow Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 2
Willow Parks, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 2
Willow Parks, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Gelding — Blue 1
Willow Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 3
Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Western, Versatility/Horse — 4
Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 10 & under — Red 2
Allie Paul, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Prints — Blue
Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr (grades 3-5) — 6
Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Jr (grades 3-5) — BlueLight 4
Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Jr (grades 3-5) — 3
Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Jr (grades 3-5) — 7
Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr (grades 3-5) — 7
Allie Paul, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Equitation/Jr (grades 3-7) — 2
Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr (grades 3-5) — 2
Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Western, Western Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 3
Allie Paul, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 1
Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Jr (grades 3-7) — 5
Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Jr (grades 3-5) — 7
Allie Paul, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Red
Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Rookie (showing for the first time ONLY grades 3-4) — Red 2
Paige Paul, Mini 4-H Photography, Photography - 2nd Grade — Blue
Tyler Paul, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr (grades 3-5) — 3
Tyler Paul, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Jr (grades 3-5) — 3
Tyler Paul, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr (grades 3-5) — 3
Tyler Paul, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 11 & over — Red 2
Tyler Paul, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Jr (grades 3-5) — 1
Addie Perlich, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Shorthorn Steers — Champion Shorthorn Steer
Addie Perlich, Swine Swine Gilts, Duroc Gilts/Duroc Gilts - Show Class 1 — 4
Addie Perlich, Swine Swine Showmanship, Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) / 500041.02: Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) - Show Class 2 — Participation
Addie Perlich, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level B, Floral Display — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Addie Perlich, Swine Swine Barrows, Berkshire Barrows/Berkshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 4
Addie Perlich, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 3 — 5
Addie Perlich, Beef Cattle Heifers, Shorthorn — Reserve Champion
Addie Perlich, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Blue Honor
Chase Perlich, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue
Chase Perlich, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 2nd Grade — Participation
Kolby Perlich, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - Kindergarten — Blue
Indie Pfafman, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 1
Indie Pfafman, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Sr (grade 9-12) — 4
Indie Pfafman, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Sr (grade 9-12) — 3
Indie Pfafman, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 2
Indie Pfafman, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 3
Indie Pfafman, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 3
Indie Pfafman, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 1
Kooper Phares, Mini 4-H Archery, Archery - 2nd Grade — Blue
Kooper Phares, Mini 4-H Robotics, Robotics - 2nd Grade — Blue
Nevin Phares, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman
Nevin Phares, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 1
Nevin Phares, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 4 — 2
Nevin Phares, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 2 — 3
Tenlee Phares, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 2 — 1
Tenlee Phares, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 4 — 3
Tenlee Phares, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Fall Calf — 1 Reserve Grand Champion Holstein
Tenlee Phares, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue
Tenlee Phares, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — 3rd Place Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman
Tenlee Phares, Dairy Cattle Jersey, Spring Calf — 1 Reserve Champion Reserve Grand Champion Jersey
Tenlee Phares, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Junior 2 Year Old Cow — 1
Tenlee Phares, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Showmanship (grades 6-8) — 1
Tucker Phares, Mini 4-H Farm Animals, Farm Animals - Kindergarten — Blue
Tucker Phares, Mini 4-H Dairy Show, Dairy Show - Kindergarten — Participation
Tucker Phares, Mini 4-H Dinosaurs, Dinosaurs - Kindergarten — Blue
Kami Phillips, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 1 — 2
Kami Phillips, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation
Ethan Pippenger, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Lightweight 1 — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Lightweight Wether
Ethan Pippenger, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Mediumweight 2 — Red 2 Reserve Champion Mediumweight Wether
Ethan Pippenger, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 6-8) — Blue 1 Champion Intermediate Dairy Goat Showman
Ethan Pippenger, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue
Ethan Pippenger, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl — Blue
Ethan Pippenger, State Projects ATV Safety Education (AS), Beginner — Blue
Ethan Pippenger, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking — Blue 1
Ethan Pippenger, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — 8
Ethan Pippenger, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-4 years (milking) — White 3
Ethan Pippenger, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Yearling Dry Doe — 6
Ethan Pippenger, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Roasters — Blue
Layna Pippenger, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 2nd Grade — Blue
Layna Pippenger, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 2nd Grade — Blue
Layna Pippenger, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 2nd Grade — Participation
Layna Pippenger, Mini 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show - 2nd Grade — Blue 1
Layna Pippenger, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 2nd Grade — Blue
Colton Pontius, State Projects Beekeeping (BK), Single Honey Product — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Madalynn Pontius, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Pleasure — 3
Madalynn Pontius, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Jr (grades 4-5) — Red 2
Madalynn Pontius, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Madalynn Pontius, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Equitation/Horsemanship — 2
Alyssa Price, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Equitation/Horsemanship — 3
Alyssa Price, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 4
Alyssa Price, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Gelding — 6
Alyssa Price, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 1
Alyssa Price, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Rookie (showing for the first time ONLY grades 3-4) — Blue 1
Alyssa Price, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 1 — 5
Alyssa Price, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 2 — 6
Alyssa Price, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Red
Alyssa Price, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Pleasure — 2
Alyssa Price, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Rookie DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 3) — Participation Rookie Dairy Steer Showman
Anthony Price, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race /Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 4
Anthony Price, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 1 — 1
Anthony Price, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman
Anthony Price, State Projects Electric (EL), Level 3 — Participation
Anthony Price, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Mixed Hay — Blue
Audrey Price, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 4
Audrey Price, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Int (grade 6-8) — 4
Audrey Price, Horse and Pony Western, Versatility/Horse — 3
Audrey Price, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Equitation/Jr (grades 3-7) — 3
Audrey Price, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/ Int (grade 6-8) — 5
Audrey Price, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Sr (grade 9-12) — Red 2
Audrey Price, Horse and Pony English, X-Rails Equation Over Fences — 2
Audrey Price, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 1 — 4
Audrey Price, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 2 — 5
Audrey Price, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 7
Audrey Price, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Jr (grades 3-7) — 6
Audrey Price, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Int (grade 6-8) — 7
Audrey Price, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 3
Audrey Price, Horse and Pony English, Hunter Hack — 2
Audrey Price, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 5
Alivia Pulver, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level C (WW) — Blue
Alivia Pulver, County Only Projects Maple Syrup, Maple Syrup, All Divisions — Blue
Alivia Pulver, State Projects Forestry (FO), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Alivia Pulver, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue
Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 1
Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Int (grade 6-8) — 5
Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Mare — White 3
Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 10 & under — 4
Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/ Int (grade 6-8) — 3
Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Int (grade 6-8) — 2
Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Int (grade 6-8) — 5
Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 1
Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Int (grade 6-8) — 2
Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Western, Western Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 2
Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Jr (grades 3-7) — Red 2
Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 1
Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Int (grade 6-8) — 6
Grace Pulver, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Advanced — Blue
Grace Pulver, County Only Projects Maple Syrup, Maple Syrup, All Divisions — Blue
Grace Pulver, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue 10 Year 4-H Member
Layne Pulver, State Projects Electric (EL), Level 1 — Red
Blake Rauh, State Projects ATV Safety Education (AS), Beginner — Selected for State Fair
Blake Rauh, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Tan Group/Otter/Senior Doe — Red 2
Blake Rauh, County Only Projects ATV, ATV, 1st and 2nd year — Blue Honor
Blake Rauh, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman
Blake Rauh, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Agouti Group/Chinchilla /Senior Doe — Blue 1
Blake Rauh, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 8
Blake Rauh, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 6
Logan Rauh, Mini 4-H Bugs/Entomology, Bugs/Entomology - 1st Grade — Blue
Logan Rauh, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 1st Grade — Blue
Logan Rauh, Mini 4-H Alpaca Poster, Alpaca Poster - 1st Grade — Blue
Libby Rayle, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue
Libby Rayle, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Libby Rayle, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Obstacle — 4
Libby Rayle, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Costume — 2
Libby Rayle, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Showmanship — 3rd Showman
Amelia Refeld, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Continental Large Fowl/Bearded buff-lace Polish Hen — Red
Bruno Renkenberger, State Garden Garden Collection (GC), 5 Plate — Blue Honor Reserve Grand Champion
Bruno Renkenberger, Poultry Egg Judging, Egg Judging — Blue Champion
Bruno Renkenberger, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue
Bruno Renkenberger, State Garden Garden Collection (GC), 3 Plate — Blue Honor Reserve Grand Champion
Bruno Renkenberger, State Garden Garden Education (GE), Level A — Blue Honor Reserve Grand Champion
Bruno Renkenberger, State Garden Herb (HB), Rosemary — Blue Honor Grand Champion
Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Doe-3 years (milking) — Red 2
Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — Red 2
Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Intermediate Doe — Blue 1 Champion Saanen Dry Doe
Faith Resler, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Creative-Experimental Digital Salon Print — White
Faith Resler, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue
Faith Resler, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue
Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Get of Sire — White 3
Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Mother/Daughter Dry (daughter dry) — White 3
Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Produce of Dam (2 daughters of the same dam) — White 3
Faith Resler, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue
Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Three Best Does — 4
Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Doe-4 years (milking) — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Sable Milking Doe
Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — Blue 1
Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Yearling Dry Doe — Red 2 Reserve Champion Sable Dry Doe
Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Yearling Dry Doe — Blue 1 Champion Sable Dry Doe
Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Doe-3 years (milking — Blue 1 Champion Sable Milking Doe
Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Senior Doe — Blue 1
Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Senior Doe — Red 2
Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Intermediate Doe — Red 2
Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Heavyweight 2 — 4 10 Year 4-H Member
Faith Resler, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 5
Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Premier Dairy Goat Showmanship — Participation
Nathan Richards, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Roaster — 9
Nathan Richards, Dog Obedience, Veterans Obedience — Blue 1
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Doe-4 years (milking) — Blue 1
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Doe-3 years (milking) — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Toggenburg Milking Doe
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — Blue 1
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Yearling Dry Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Toggenburg Dry Doe
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Senior Doe — Red 2
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Senior Doe — Blue 1
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Intermediate Doe — Blue 1
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Get of Sire — Blue 1
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Senior Doe — Red 2
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Intermediate Doe — Blue 1 Champion Lamancha Dry Doe
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Premier Dairy Goat Showmanship — Red 2 Reserve Champion Premier Dairy Goat Showman
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Mediumweight 2 — White 3
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Heavyweight 1 — 4
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Three Best Does — Blue 1
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Alpine/Doe-4 years (milking) — Blue 1 Best of Show Milking Doe, Champion Alpine Milking Doe
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Alpine/Doe-4 years (milking) — Red 2
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Alpine/Doe-3 years (milking) — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Alpine Milking Doe
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Alpine/Yearling Dry Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Alpine Dry Doe
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Alpine/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion Alpine Dry Doe
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Alpine/Senior Doe — Red 2
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Alpine/Intermediate Doe — Blue 1
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Produce of Dam (2 daughters of the same dam) — Red 2
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Mother/Daughter Dry (daughter dry) — Blue 1
Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Mother/Daughter Wet (in milk) — Red 2
Maggie Roberts, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Rookie Sheep Showmanship (Grade 3) — Reserve Champion Rookie Sheep Showman
Maggie Roberts, Sheep Market Lambs, Southdown Market Lamb/Southdown Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 2
Maggie Roberts, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman
Maggie Roberts, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Shropshire Ewe Lamb — Champion Shropshire Ewe
Maggie Roberts, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Junior Boer Goat Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — 3rd Place Junior Boer Goat Showman
Maggie Roberts, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 4 — 6
Maggie Roberts, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 4 — 4
Maggie Roberts, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Mediumweight 1 — 2
Maggie Roberts, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 1 — 1
Maggie Roberts, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 2 — 1
Maggie Roberts, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 2 — 3
Maggie Roberts, Sheep Market Lambs, White Face Cross Market Lamb/White Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — Reserve Champion White Face Cross Market Lamb
Maggie Roberts, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Maggie Roberts, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Alfalfa — Blue
Robert Rogers, Beef Cattle Heifers, Angus — Champion
Robert Rogers, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Premier Beef Showmanship — Reserve Champion Premier Beef Showman
Robert Rogers, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 2 — Champion Senior Swine Showman
Robert Rogers, Swine Swine Gilts, Chester White Gilts/Chester White Gilts - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Chester White Gilt Grand Champion Gilt
Robert Rogers, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 5 — 2
Robert Rogers, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 8 — 1 Reserve Champion Heavyweight Crossbred Barrow
Robert Rogers, Swine Swine Showmanship, Premier Swine Showmanship/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX - Show Class 4 — Reserve Champion Premier Swine Showman
Robert Rogers, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 2 — 3
Robert Rogers, Swine Swine Gilts, Dairy — 2
Mayah Rohr, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 1 — 3
Mayah Rohr, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 2 — 1
Mayah Rohr, Swine Swine Barrows, Yorkshire Barrows/Yorkshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 2
Mayah Rohr, Swine Swine Gilts, Yorkshire Gilts/Yorkshire Gilts - Show Class 2 — 1
Brooke Rollins, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Roaster — Blue 1 Champion Grand Champion, 10 Year 4-H Member, Graduating 4-H Member
Brooke Rollins, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Roaster — Red 2 Reserve Champion Grand Champion, 10 Year 4-H Member
Brooklynn Rorick, Draft Animal Draft Animal Showmanship, Junior Showmanship (Grades 4-7) — Champion Junior Draft Animal Showman
Brooklynn Rorick, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 3
Brooklynn Rorick, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 1
Brooklynn Rorick, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Halter — 5
Brooklynn Rorick, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 2
Brooklynn Rorick, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Gelding — 7
Brooklynn Rorick, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 2
Brooklynn Rorick, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue
Brooklynn Rorick, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 2
Johnathan Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — White 3 3rd Place Senior Dairy Goat Showman
Johnathan Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Three Best Does — 9
Johnathan Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Lightweight 1 — Red 2
Johnathan Rose, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 2 — 7
Johnathan Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Yearling Dry Doe — 8
Johnathan Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Oberhasli/Doe-3 years (milking) — Blue 1 Champion Oberhasli Milking Doe
Johnathan Rose, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level D — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Johnathan Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — 4
Johnathan Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Yearling Dry Doe — Red 2
Johnathan Rose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 1 — 2
Johnathan Rose, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue Selected for State Fair
Johnathan Rose, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue
Johnathan Rose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman
Katharine Rose, Mini 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show - 1st Grade — Blue 1
Katharine Rose, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 1st Grade — Blue
Molly Rose, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue
Molly Rose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 1 — 1
Molly Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — White 3
Molly Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Oberhasli/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Red 2
Molly Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Mediumweight 1 — 4
Molly Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — 4 Participation
Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Swine Swine Showmanship, Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8)/Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8) - Show Class 1 — Champion Intermediate Swine Showman
Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Sheep Market Lambs, Shropshire Market Lamb/Shropshire Market Lamb - Show Class 3 — Champion Shropshire Market Lamb Reserve Grand Champion Overall Market Lamb
Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Swine Swine Showmanship, Premier Swine Showmanship/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX - Show Class 5 — Participation
Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship (Grades 6-8) — Champion Intermediate Sheep Showman
Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Sheep Market Lambs, Southdown Market Lamb/Southdown Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — Champion Southdown Market Lamb 5th Overall Market Lamb
Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 4 — 5
Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Lightweight 3ercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 2 — 2
Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Intermediate Boer Goat Showmanship (grade 6-8) — Champion Intermediat Boer Goat Showman
Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Swine Swine Barrows, Yorkshire Barrows/Yorkshire Barrows - Show Class 2 — 3
Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Premier Boer Goat Showmanship — Participation
Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Sheep Market Lambs, Black Face Cross Market Lamb/Black Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 1
Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 3 — 2 Reserve Champion
Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Lightweight 3 — 2
Griffin Rothenbuhler, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 1 — 2
Griffin Rothenbuhler, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Lightweight 3 — 4
Griffin Rothenbuhler, Swine Swine Barrows, Spots Barrows/Spots Barrows - Show Class 2 — 3 10 year 4-H Member
Griffin Rothenbuhler, Sheep Market Lambs, Natural Color Market Lamb/Natural Color Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 3 3rd Overall Market Lamb
Griffin Rothenbuhler, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 2 — Participation
Griffin Rothenbuhler, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 3 — 2
Griffin Rothenbuhler, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/ Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 4
Griffin Rothenbuhler, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 2 — 4
Griffin Rothenbuhler, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation
Eliana Rothhaar, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Junior Boer Goat Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation
Eliana Rothhaar, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 4 — 4
Eleanor Rucker, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Blue
Eleanor Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Blue/Junior Buck — Blue 1
Eleanor Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Blue/Junior Doe — Blue 1
Eleanor Rucker, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman
Eleanor Rucker, Beef Cattle Heifers, Mini Hereford — Champion
Eleanor Rucker, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 3 — 5
Eleanor Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Roaster — 6
Eleanor Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Senior Doe — 6
Eleanor Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Broken/Senior Doe — Blue 1
Eleanor Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Broken/ 6/8 Doe — Blue 1
Wyatt Rucker, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Senior Beef Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation
Wyatt Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/ 6/8 Doe — White 3
Wyatt Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Junior Buck — Blue 1
Wyatt Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Senior Doe — Red 2
Wyatt Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Senior Doe — BlueLight 5
Wyatt Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Senior Buck — Red 2
Wyatt Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Junior Buck — Red 2
Wyatt Rucker, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Dexter Steers — Champion Dexter Steer
Wyatt Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Roaster — 5
Brooklyn Rupley, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Salon Print — Blue
Brooklyn Rupley, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Kenadee Rupley, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Salon Print — Blue
Olivia Saalfrank, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - Kindergarten — Blue
Olivia Saalfrank, Mini 4-H Collecting, Collecting - Kindergarten — Blue
Laney Schlichtenmyer, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Senior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 9-12) — Participation
Laney Schlichtenmyer, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Red
Laney Schlichtenmyer, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 3 — 3
Laney Schlichtenmyer, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue
Laney Schlichtenmyer, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue
Laney Schlichtenmyer, Sheep Market Lambs, Shropshire Market Lamb/Shropshire Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 1
Levi Schlichtenmyer, Sheep Market Lambs, Natural Color Market Lamb/Natural Color Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 4
Levi Schlichtenmyer, Sheep Market Lambs, Black Face Cross Market Lamb / 403021 .02: Black Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 3
Gracie Schoof, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 11 & over — White 3
Gracie Schoof, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr (grades 8-12) — 7
Gracie Schoof, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Sr (grade 9-12) — 6
Gracie Schoof, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Sr (grade 9-12) — 6
Gracie Schoof, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Sr (grade 9-12) — 6
Gracie Schoof, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 5
Carter Schoon, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue
Carter Schoon, Mini 4-H Collecting, Collecting - 2nd Grade — Blue
Carter Schoon, Mini 4-H Models, Models - 2nd Grade — Blue
Raleigh Schoon, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue
Raleigh Schoon, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level A — Red
Samantha Schoon, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Samantha Schoon, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Beginner — Blue
Megan Seymour, Rabbit & Cavy Belgian Hare, Tan/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion
Megan Seymour, Rabbit & Cavy Jersey Wooly, Tan/Junior Buck — Blue 1
Megan Seymour, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Bantam — Blue Honor
Megan Seymour, Rabbit & Cavy Netherland Dwarf, Self Group/Ruby Eye White/Senior Buck — Red 2
Megan Seymour, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Senior Buck — White 3
Megan Seymour, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Senior Buck — Blue 1
Megan Seymour, Rabbit & Cavy Netherland Dwarf, Tan Group/Otter /Senior Doe — Blue 1
Megan Seymour, Rabbit & Cavy Belgian Hare, Rufus/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion
Megan Seymour, Rabbit & Cavy Jersey Wooly, Agouti Group/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion
Allison Shearer, Sheep Market Lambs, Shropshire Market Lamb/Shropshire Market Lamb - Show Class 3 — 2
Allison Shearer, State Projects Computer (CO), Beginner — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Allison Shearer, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Junior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation
Allison Shearer, Sheep Market Lambs, Oxford Market Lamb/Oxford Market Lamb - Show Class 3 — 2
Allison Shearer, Sheep Market Lambs, Black Face Cross Market Lamb/Black Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 3
Allison Shearer, Sheep Market Lambs, Pen of 2 Market Lambs — Reserve Champion
Dalas Sherouse, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Showmanship — Reserve Champion Showman
Dalas Sherouse, Alpaca Alpaca, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Obastacle — 2
Brentley Shively, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Senior Buck — 5
Brentley Shively, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Junior Doe — White 3
Brentley Shively, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Junior Doe — Red 2
Brentley Shively, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Broken/Senior Doe — White 3
Brentley Shively, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Broken/Junior Doe — Participation
Brentley Shively, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Squash, Zucchini or cocozelle — Blue Honor
Brentley Shively, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Beets — Blue
Brentley Shively, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Broken Group/Senior Doe — Blue 1
Brentley Shively, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Broken Group/Junior Doe — Red 2
Brentley Shively, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Broken Group/Junior Doe — White 3
Brentley Shively, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Cucumbers, Slicing with seeds — Red
Brentley Shively, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Squash, Straight or gooseneck (summer squash) — Blue
Cooper Showalter, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - 1st Grade — Blue
Cooper Showalter, Mini 4-H Robotics, Robotics - 1st Grade — Blue
Cooper Showalter, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 1st Grade — Blue
Cooper Showalter, Mini 4-H Flowers & Plants, Flowers & Plants - 1st Grade — Blue
Cooper Showalter, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 1st Grade — Blue
Dakota Showalter, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Mixed Hay — Blue
Dakota Showalter, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Beginner — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Dakota Showalter, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Junior Doe — White 3
Dakota Showalter, Rabbit & Cavy Californian, Standard/NOV/ Junior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion
Dakota Showalter, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Beginner — Blue Honor
Dakota Showalter, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue
Dakota Showalter, Rabbit & Cavy Champagne d'Argent, Standard/NOV/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Champion
Ally Sickafoose, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Senior 3 Year Old Cow — 1
Ally Sickafoose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Champion Junior Dairy Steer Showman
Ally Sickafoose, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Summer Yearling Heifer — 1 Grand Champion Holstein, Supreme Champion of All Breeds
Ally Sickafoose, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Junior Dairy Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — 1
Ally Sickafoose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 3 — Reserve Grand Champion
Ally Sickafoose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 3 — Mediumweight Champion
Kyla Sickafoose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 2 — Mediumweight Reserve Champion
Kyla Sickafoose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 2
Kyla Sickafoose, Dairy Cattle Holstein, 2 Year Old Cow — 2
Kyla Sickafoose, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Senior Dairy Showmanship (grades 9-12) — 1 Champion Senior Dairy Showman
Kyla Sickafoose, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Yearling Heifer — 1
Kyla Sickafoose, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Fall Calf — 2
Kyla Sickafoose, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Calf — 3
Kyla Sickafoose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Champion Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman
Kyla Sickafoose, Dairy Cattle Holstein, 5 Year Old and over Cow — 3
Kyla Sickafoose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Premier DS/DFS Showmanship — 3rd Place Premier Dairy Steer Showman
Sausha Slaughter, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 5
Sausha Slaughter, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 4
Sausha Slaughter, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Sr (grade 9-12) — 5
Sausha Slaughter, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Sr (grade 9-12) — 5
Teaunna Slaughter, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 11 & over — 7
Teaunna Slaughter, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 6
Luke Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation
Luke Smith, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/Senior Boar — Red 2
Luke Smith, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue
Noah Smith, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue
Noah Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation
Olivia Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation
Olivia Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation
Olivia Smith, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/Junior Sow — Blue 1
Olivia Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Netherland Dwarf, AOV Group/Himalayan/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Champion
Olivia Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Netherland Dwarf, Tan Group/Smoke Pearl Marten/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion
Olivia Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Netherland Dwarf, Tan Group/Smoke Pearl Marten/Senior Doe — Participation
Olivia Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Netherland Dwarf, Self Group/Ruby Eye White/Senior Buck — Blue 1
Olivia Smith, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue
Olivia Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Meat Pen — 5
Olivia Smith, State Projects Rabbit Ambassador (RA), Grade 5-6, Junior — Blue 1 Grand Champion
Timothy Smith, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue
Xander Smith, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), Black/Junior Sow — Blue 1
Xander Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Senior Buck — Red 2
Xander Smith, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/Senior Boar — White 3
Xander Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Broken/Senior Buck — Blue 1
Xander Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — 10 Year 4-H Member
Cole Sobasky, Swine Swine Barrows, Hampshire Barrows/Hampshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 2 Reserve Champion Hampshire Barrow
Cole Sobasky, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 2 — 3rd Place Senior Swine Showman
Cole Sobasky, Swine Swine Gilts, Hampshire Gilts/Hampshire Gilts - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Hampshire Gilt 3rd Overall Gilt
Cole Sobasky, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 7 — 2 10 year 4-H Member
Cole Sobasky, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 3 — 1 Reserve Champion Crossbred Barrow, Champion Heavyweight Crossbred Barrow 4th Overall Barrow
McKenna Sobasky, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 5 — 1 Reserve Champion Mediumweight Crossbred Barrow
McKenna Sobasky, Swine Swine Showmanship, Premier Swine Showmanship/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX - Show Class 2 — Champion Premier Swine Showman
McKenna Sobasky, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1
McKenna Sobasky, Swine Swine Gilts, Hampshire Gilts/Hampshire Gilts - Show Class 1 — 4
McKenna Sobasky, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 1 — 2
McKenna Sobasky, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
McKenna Sobasky, Swine Swine Gilts, Duroc Gilts/Duroc Gilts - Show Class 3 — 1 Champion Duroc Gilt Reserve Grand Champion Gilt
Alyssa Speicher, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue
Alyssa Speicher, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue Honor
Alyssa Speicher, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue
Aubree Speicher, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Aubree Speicher, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Creative-Experimental Digital Salon Print — Blue
Aubree Speicher, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Aubree Speicher, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue
Benjamin Spidel, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level B — Blue
Natalie Spidel, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Sr (grade 9-12) — 3
Natalie Spidel, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Sr (grade 9-12) — 7
Natalie Spidel, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr (grades 8-12) — 2
Natalie Spidel, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 5
Allison Stabler, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 5 — Blue Reserve Champion
Allison Stabler, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 4 — 7
Allison Stabler, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Allison Stabler, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman
Allison Stabler, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Beginner — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Allison Stabler, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Allison Stabler, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 5 — Blue Honor
Lauren Stabler, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 3 — Blue Honor
Lauren Stabler, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Lauren Stabler, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Lauren Stabler, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Rookie DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 3) — 3rd Place Rookie Dairy Steer Showman
Lauren Stabler, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level A — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Lauren Stabler, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 3 — Blue Honor
Lauren Stabler, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 3 — Blue Champion
Lauren Stabler, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 1 — Reserve Champion Mediumweight Dairy Feeder Steer
Alayshia Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Horse Ground Drive/Rookie (grades 3 & 4) — Champion
Alayshia Steele, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Blue
Alayshia Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal Showmanship, Rookie Showmanship (Grade 3 & 4 - 4th grade first time in project) — 1 Champion Rookie Draft Animal Showman
Alayshia Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Under Saddle/Rookie (grades 3 & 4) — Champion
Alayshia Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Under Saddle/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1
Alayshia Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Team Hook to Sled/Rookie (grades 3 & 4) — 1
Alayshia Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Single Draft Horse Ground Drive/Rookie (grades 3 & 4) — 1
Alayshia Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Hitch/Rookie (grades 3 & 4) — 1
Alayshia Steele, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Continental Large Fowl — Blue
Alayshia Steele, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr (grades 3-5) — 7
Alayshia Steele, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Old English Game Bantam/Silver Duckwing Hen — Blue Honor
Alayshia Steele, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Jr (grades 3-5) — 5
Alayshia Steele, Poultry Egg Judging, Egg Judging — Blue
Alayshia Steele, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Broken/Junior Doe — Blue 1
Alayshia Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Cart/Rookie (grades 3 & 4) — 1
Alayshia Steele, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue
Suryha Steele, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue
Suryha Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Cart/Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — 1
Suryha Steele, Poultry Egg Judging, Egg Judging — Blue
Suryha Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal Showmanship, Junior Showmanship (Grades 4-7) — 3rd Place Junior Draft Animal Showman
Suryha Steele, Poultry Cage Decorating Contest, Cage Decorating — Blue Champion
Suryha Steele, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Continental Large Fowl / 29700866: Non-bearded buff-lace Polish Hen — Blue
Suryha Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Hitch/Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — 1
Suryha Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Single Draft Horse Ground Drive/Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — Champion Grand Champion
Suryha Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Team Hook to Sled/Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — 1
Suryha Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Under Saddle/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1
Suryha Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Horse Ground Drive/Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — Champion
Suryha Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Horse Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 3
Trenton Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Horse Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — Champion Grand Champion
Trenton Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Under Saddle/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — Grand Champion
Trenton Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Single Draft Horse Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — Champion Grand Champion
Trenton Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Halter — Champion Grand Champion
Trenton Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal Showmanship, Premier Showmanship — Reserve Champion Premier Draft Animal Showman
Trenton Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Cart/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1
Tyler Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Cart/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1
Tyler Steele, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue
Tyler Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Halter — 4
Tyler Steele, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Old English Game Bantam/Silver Duckwing Cock — Blue
Tyler Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Single Draft Horse Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 2
Tyler Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Under Saddle/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — Reserve Grand Champion
Tyler Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Team Hook to Sled/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1
Tyler Steele, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Continental Large Fowl — Blue
Tyler Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Horse Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 6
Tyler Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal Showmanship, Senior Showmanship (Grades 8-12) — Reserve Champion Senior Draft Animal Showman
Everly Stine, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - Kindergarten — Blue
Everly Stine, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - Kindergarten — Blue
Everly Stine, Mini 4-H Flowers & Plants, Flowers & Plants - Kindergarten — Blue
Everly Stine, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - Kindergarten — Blue
Everly Stine, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - Kindergarten — Blue
Kelsie Strange, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Southdown Ewe Lamb — 1
Kelsie Strange, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Southdown Ewe Lamb — Reserve Champion Southdown Ewe
Kelsie Strange, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Southdown Ewe Lamb — 2
Kelsie Strange, Sheep Market Lambs, Oxford Market Lamb/Oxford Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 2
Kelsie Strange, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Kelsie Strange, Sheep Market Lambs, Suffolk Market Lamb — Champion Suffolk Market Lamb
Kelsie Strange, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Senior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 9-12) — Participation
Kelsie Strange, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Southdown Yearling Ewe — 1
Kelsie Strange, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Black Face Cross Ewe Lamb — 5
Kelsie Strange, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/ Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 3
Kelsie Strange, Sheep Market Lambs, Shropshire Market Lamb/Shropshire Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 2
Kaleb Strater, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue Champion, Honor Reserve Grand Champion Commercial
Kaleb Strater, State Projects ATV Safety Education (AS), Advanced — Selected for State Fair
Kaleb Strater, County Only Projects ATV, ATV, 7th thru 10th year — Blue Honor
Kaleb Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Meat Pen — White 3
Kaleb Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — 5
Kaleb Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation
Kaleb Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation
Kaleb Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation
Kaleb Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Roaster — White 3
Kaleb Strater, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Advanced — Blue
Samuel Strater, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Senior Buck — Blue 1
Samuel Strater, County Only Projects ATV, ATV, 5th and 6th year — Blue Honor
Samuel Strater, State Projects ATV Safety Education (AS), Intermediate — Selected for State Fair
Samuel Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — White 3
Samuel Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Red 2 Reserve Champion Reserve Grand Champion
Samuel Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — BlueLight 4
Samuel Strater, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Intermediate — Blue
Samuel Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Meat Pen — Blue 1 Champion Grand Champion
Samuel Strater, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue
Charlie Streb, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Rookie Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 3) — Blue 1 Champion Rookie Dairy Goat showman
Charlie Streb, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Junior Doe — White 3
Charlie Streb, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — 4
Charlie Streb, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-3 years (milking) — 4
Isabelle Stringfellow, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Advanced — Blue
Isabelle Stringfellow, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue
Isabelle Stringfellow, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 8 — 4
Jasmine Stringfellow, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman
Jasmine Stringfellow, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Junior Boer Goat Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation
Jasmine Stringfellow, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Mediumweight 2 — 1
Jasmine Stringfellow, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 1 — 3
Jasmine Stringfellow, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 6
Jasmine Stringfellow, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Blue
Jasmine Stringfellow, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Jasmine Stringfellow, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue
Jasmine Stringfellow, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 1 — 3
Jillian Stringfellow, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Heavyweight 2 — 3
Jillian Stringfellow, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Intermediate — Blue
Jillian Stringfellow, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Participation Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman
Jillian Stringfellow, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Intermediate Boer Goat Showmanship (grade 6-8) — Participation
Jillian Stringfellow, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Intermediate — Blue
Jillian Stringfellow, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 4 — 8
Jillian Stringfellow, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Lightweight 3ercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 2 — 3
Jillian Stringfellow, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Mediumweight 2 — 3
Jillian Stringfellow, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue
Lee Stringfellow, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 5 — 6
Lee Stringfellow, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Honor
Lucas Stringfellow, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Intermediate — Blue
Lucas Stringfellow, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 2 — 5
Meta Stringfellow, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 3 — 4
Meta Stringfellow, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue
Meta Stringfellow, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Advanced — Blue Honor
Brianna Stump, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 1 — Grand Champion
Brianna Stump, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman
Brianna Stump, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 1
Grace Swank, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue
Grace Swank, State Projects Needle Craft (NC), Intermediate — Blue Honor
Grace Swank, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 8-12 — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Grace Swank, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 8 — Blue Champion, Honor
Grace Swank, County Only Projects Gingerbread House, Gingerbread House, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor
Grace Swank, State Projects Wildlife (WI), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Grace Swank, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Gwenyth Swank, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Gwenyth Swank, County Only Projects Gingerbread House, Gingerbread House, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue Champion, Honor
Gwenyth Swank, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Gwenyth Swank, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 5 (SN) — Blue Honor
Gwenyth Swank, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 5 — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Gwenyth Swank, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Joselyn Swank, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 8-12 — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Joselyn Swank, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 10 — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Joselyn Swank, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Joselyn Swank, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue Selected for State Fair
Liam Tallent, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Showmanship — 3rd Showman
Liam Tallent, Alpaca Alpaca, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Costume — 1
Liam Tallent, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP), Beginner (LP) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Liam Tallent, Alpaca Alpaca, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Obstacle — 2
Liam Tallent, Dog Obedience, Class 1B Obedience — Blue 1
Liam Tallent, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue
Brock Targgart, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, English Large Fowl/Black Australorp Hen — Blue Honor, Champion
Brock Targgart, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue
Brock Targgart, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl/Plymouth Rock/Barred Hen — Blue
Brock Targgart, Poultry Poultry Showmanship, Junior (Grades 3-5) Showmanship — Blue Champion Junior Poultry Showman
Layne Targgart, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl/Wyandotte/Golden Laced Hen — Blue
Layne Targgart, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue Champion, Honor Grand Champion Commercial
Layne Targgart, Poultry Poultry Showmanship, Intermediate (Grades 6-8) Showmanship — Red Reserve Champion Intermediate Poultry Showman
Wyatt Targgart, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 1 — 7
Wyatt Targgart, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 2 — 5
Wyatt Targgart, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 4
Harper Taylor, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - Kindergarten — Blue
Harper Taylor, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - Kindergarten — Blue
Paige Taylor, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Sr (grade 9-12) — White 3
Paige Taylor, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 7
Paige Taylor, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 7
Paige Taylor, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 6
Paige Taylor, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 2 — 5
Paige Taylor, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 5
Paige Taylor, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Sr (grade 9-12) — 7
Paige Taylor, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Reserve Champion Senior Dairy Steer Showman
Paige Taylor, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Junior Doe — Blue 1 Champion Toggenburg Dry Doe
Paige Taylor, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Lightweight 2 — 3
Paige Taylor, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does -Lightweight 1 — 2
Paige Taylor, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 10 & under — White 3
Paige Taylor, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — 7 Participation
Cole Thompson, Beef Cattle Heifers, Maintainer — Champion
Cole Thompson, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Hereford Steers — Champion Hereford Steer
Joshua Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Three Best Does — White 3
Joshua Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Mother/Daughter Dry (daughter dry) — Red 2
Joshua Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Heavyweight 1 — Blue 1 10 Year 4-H Member
Joshua Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-3 years (milking) — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Nubian Milking Doe
Joshua Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Best of Show Dry Doe, Champion Nubian Dry Doe
Joshua Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — Blue 1
Joshua Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Yearling Dry Doe — White 3
Joshua Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Get of Sire — Red 2
Kyle Thompson, Beef Cattle Heifers, Noble County Born & Raised — Reserve Champion
Kyle Thompson, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 3 — 4
Kyle Thompson, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Honor
Kyle Thompson, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 1 — 4
Robert Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Mediumweight 2 — Blue 1 Champion Mediumweight Wether
Robert Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Premier Dairy Goat Showmanship — Blue 1 Champion Premier Dairy Goat Showman
Robert Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Yearling Dry Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Nubian Dry Doe
Robert Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — White 3
Robert Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Junior Doe — Blue 1
Robert Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-4 years (milking) — Red 2
Hank Timmerman, Mini 4-H Archery, Archery - Kindergarten — Blue
Hank Timmerman, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - Kindergarten — Blue
Hank Timmerman, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - Kindergarten — Blue
Alex Tom, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Broken/Senior Buck — Red 2
Kadence Tomlinson, Dog Obedience, Class 1A Obedience — 5
Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 11 & over — 5
Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Gelding — 5
Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 3
Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 2
Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Equitation/Pony — 1
Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 3
Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race /Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 3
Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Int (grade 6-8) — White 3
Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Pleasure/Pony — 1
Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 3
McKenzie Tracy, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 6
McKenzie Tracy, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Sr (grade 9-12) — 6
McKenzie Tracy, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Sr (grade 9-12) — 2
McKenzie Tracy, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Sr (grade 9-12) — 7
McKenzie Tracy, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Sr (grade 9-12) — 5
McKenzie Tracy, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Gelding — White 3
Bethany Trinklein, State Projects Health (HT), Advanced (HT) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Daniel Trinklein, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Honor
Matthew Trinklein, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level C (WW) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Aiden Tuttle, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Aiden Tuttle, Poultry Poultry Showmanship, Senior (Grades 9-12) Showmanship — Red Reserve Champion Senior Poultry Showman
Dale Uhl, Mini 4-H Farm Animals, Farm Animals - 2nd Grade — Blue
Dale Uhl, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue
Dale Uhl, Mini 4-H Weather, Weather - 2nd Grade — Blue
Dale Uhl, Mini 4-H Robotics, Robotics - 2nd Grade — Blue
Dale Uhl, Mini 4-H Electric, Electric - 2nd Grade — Blue
Makinyson Walker, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor
Makinyson Walker, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Beginner — Blue
Xander Warren, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue
Zoey Warren, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue
Zoey Warren, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Jr (grades 3-5) — 5
Zoey Warren, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr (grades 3-5) — 5
Zoey Warren, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 10 & under — White 3
Zoey Warren, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Jr (grades 3-5) — 4
Zoey Warren, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Jr (grades 3-5) — 3
Andrea Weaver, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 2 — Participation
Andrea Weaver, Swine Swine Barrows, Chester White Barrows/Chester White Barrows - Show Class 1 — 3
Andrea Weaver, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Advanced (CK) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Andrea Weaver, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Senior Beef Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation
Andrea Weaver, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue
Andrea Weaver, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Formal Wear — Blue
Andrea Weaver, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 2 — 2
Andrea Weaver, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Hereford Steers — Reserve Champion Hereford Steer
Andrea Weaver, Beef Cattle Heifers, Red Poll/Red Poll - Show Class 1 — 2
Andrea Weaver, Beef Cattle Heifers, Red Poll/Red Poll - Show Class 2 — Reserve Champion
Andrea Weaver, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue Honor
Gabriel Weaver, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue
Gabriel Weaver, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Helana Weaver, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Free Choice — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Helana Weaver, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Prints — Blue
Helana Weaver, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue
Helana Weaver, State Projects Fashion Revue (FR), Grade 8-12, Free Choice — Blue Champion Selected for State Fair
Levi Wechter, State Projects Health (HT), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Levi Wechter, Beef Cattle Beef Feeder Calves, Beef Feeder Calves/Beef Feeder Calves - Show Class 1 — 2
Levi Wechter, Sheep Market Lambs, Shropshire Market Lamb/Shropshire Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 2
Levi Wechter, State Garden Herb (HB), Rosemary — Blue
Levi Wechter, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Noble County Born & Raised Ewe Lamb — Champion Noble County Born & Raised Ewe
Levi Wechter, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Mediumweight 1 — 1 Reserve Champion Reserve Grand Champion Boer Goat Commercial Doe
Levi Wechter, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Junior Boer Goat Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Champion Junior Boer Goat Showman
Levi Wechter, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 6 — 1
Levi Wechter, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 4 — 3
Levi Wechter, Sheep Market Lambs, Southdown Market Lamb/Southdown Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — Champion Southdown Market Lamb
Levi Wechter, State Projects Entomology (EN), 10 Insect Collection — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Levi Wechter, State Projects Beekeeping (BK), Single Honey Product — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Levi Wechter, State Projects Veterinary Science (VS), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Levi Wechter, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Junior Beef Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Reserve Champion Junior Beef Showman
Levi Wechter, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue
Levi Wechter, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Beginner — Blue Champion, Honor
Levi Wechter, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level A — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Levi Wechter, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue Champion, Honor
Levi Wechter, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred BaSpots Barrows/Spots Barrows - Show Class 1rrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 2 — 1
Levi Wechter, State Projects Dog Poster or Display (DP), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Levi Wechter, State Garden Garden Education (GE), Level A — Blue Honor Grand Champion
Levi Wechter, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Lightweight 2 — 2 Reserve Champion
Levi Wechter, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Lightweight 2 — 1 Champion Reserve Grand Champion
Levi Wechter, Swine Swine Showmanship, Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) / 500041.02: Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) - Show Class 2 — Champion Junior Swine Showman
Levi Wechter, State Projects Cat Poster or Display (CP), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Levi Wechter, State Garden Herb (HB), Lavender — Blue Honor
Levi Wechter, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Junior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Champion Junior Sheep Showman
Levi Wechter, State Garden Herb (HB), Oregano — Blue
Levi Wechter, State Projects Geology (GO), Beginner — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair
Levi Wechter, Sheep Market Lambs, Oxford Market Lamb/Oxford Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — Champion Oxford Market Lamb
Maecey Williams, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Gelding — Red 2
Maecey Williams, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Pleasure — 4
Vera Williams, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Pleasure — 7
Gentry Wilson, Mini 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show - Kindergarten — Blue 1
Jalayna Winebrenner, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Heavyweight 2 — White 3
Jalayna Winebrenner, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Heavyweight 1 — Red 2
Jalayna Winebrenner, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 6-8) — Red 2 Reserve Champion Intermediate Dairy Goat Showman
Jalayna Winebrenner, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 8 — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Jalayna Winebrenner, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level C — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Jalayna Winebrenner, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue Champion, Honor
Jalayna Winebrenner, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate
Jalayna Winebrenner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Senior Doe — White 3
Jalayna Winebrenner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Yearling Dry Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Lamancha Dry Doe
Jalayna Winebrenner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Doe-4 years (milking) — Red 2
Jalayna Winebrenner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — Blue 1
Jalayna Winebrenner, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor
Adrianna Winget, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Advanced — Blue
Adrianna Winget, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue
Garrett Winget, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Garrett Winget, State Projects Electric (EL), Level 2 — Blue
Ellie Wysong, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Ellie Wysong, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 3 — Blue Honor
Ellie Wysong, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair
Eva Wysong, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue
Eva Wysong, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - 2nd Grade — Blue
Maria Wysong, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - Kindergarten — Blue
Maria Wysong, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - Kindergarten — Blue
Remington Yoder, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - Kindergarten — Participation
Remington Yoder, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - Kindergarten — Blue
Remington Yoder, Mini 4-H Models, Models - Kindergarten — Blue
Remington Yoder, Mini 4-H Farm Animals, Farm Animals - Kindergarten — Blue
Remington Yoder, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - Kindergarten — Blue
Remington Yoder, Mini 4-H Collecting, Collecting - Kindergarten — Blue
Brooks Young, Mini 4-H Bicycle, Bicycle - 1st Grade — Blue
Brooks Young, Mini 4-H Weather, Weather - 2nd Grade — Blue
Kroy Young, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - 2nd Grade — Blue
Kroy Young, Mini 4-H Collecting, Collecting - 2nd Grade — Blue
Tate Young, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 1st Grade — Blue
Tate Young, Mini 4-H Whales & Dolphins, Whales & Dolphins - 1st Grade — Blue
