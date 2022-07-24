Molly Abel, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue

Molly Abel, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue Honor

Maybellene Babb, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - 1st Grade — Blue

Maybellene Babb, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - 1st Grade — Blue

Sofia Babb, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue

Sofia Babb, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - 2nd Grade — Blue

Sofia Babb, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 2nd Grade — Blue

Kolton Bailey, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Alfalfa — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Kolton Bailey, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Mixed Hay — Blue Champion, Honor Grand Champion

Kord Bailey, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Alfalfa — Blue Honor

Kord Bailey, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Mixed Hay — Blue Honor

Kord Bailey, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Heavyweight 2 — 2

Kord Bailey, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/ Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 6 — 3

Kord Bailey, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 2 — 2

Kord Bailey, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Lightweight 3ercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 2 — 1

Kord Bailey, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation

Kyanne Bailey, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 3

Kyanne Bailey, Horse and Pony Western, Western Riding/Jr (grades 3-7) — White 3

Kyanne Bailey, Goats Boer Goat Does, Western RidingCommercial Does/Commercial Does - Mediumweight 3/Jr (grades 3-7) — 2

Kyanne Bailey, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/ Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 6 — 4

Kyanne Bailey, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Int (grade 6-8) — Blue 1 Champion

Kyanne Bailey, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Int (grade 6-8) — 1

Kyanne Bailey, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Intermediate Boer Goat Showmanship (grade 6-8) — Participation

Kyanne Bailey, Horse and Pony Western, Versatility/Horse — Red 2

Kyanne Bailey, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 11 & over — 5

Kyanne Bailey, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 1

Kyanne Bailey, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue

Kyanne Bailey, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Int (grade 6-8) — White 3

Brenneke Balzer, Mini 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show - 1st Grade — Blue 1

Remington Balzer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Yearling Dry Doe — Red 2

Remington Balzer, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 4 & 5) — 4 Participation

Remington Balzer, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Mediumweight 1 — White 3

Allison Barker, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 2 — 3 10 year 4-H Member

Allison Barker, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level D, Floral Display — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Allison Barker, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue

Allison Barker, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 1 — Participation

Allison Barker, Swine Swine Barrows, Tamworth Barrows/Tamworth Barrows - Show Class 1 — 3

Allison Barker, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue

Allison Barker, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level D — Red

Allison Barker, Swine Swine Gilts, Duroc Gilts/Duroc Gilts - Show Class 1 — 3

Benjamin Barker, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level D — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Benjamin Barker, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue

Benjamin Barker, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue Honor

Kylee Barker, Horse and Pony Western, Western Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 1

Kylee Barker, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr (grades 3-5) — 3

Kylee Barker, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Kylee Barker, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Jr (grades 4-5) — White 3

Kylee Barker, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue Honor

Kylee Barker, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Junior Boer Goat Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation

Kylee Barker, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 5 — Blue Champion

Kylee Barker, Beef Cattle Heifers, Noble County Born & Raised — Champion

Kylee Barker, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 3 — 3

Kylee Barker, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 5 — Blue Honor

Kylee Barker, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Intermediate Beef Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Reserve Champion Intermediate Beef Showman

Kylee Barker, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 11 & over — 6

Laramie Barker, Mini 4-H Boer Goat Show, Boer Goat Show - 2nd Grade — Blue

Laramie Barker, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 2nd Grade — Blue

Laramie Barker, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - 2nd Grade — Blue

Laramie Barker, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 2nd Grade — Blue

Reid Barker, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Senior Beef Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Champion Senior Beef Showman

Reid Barker, Beef Cattle Heifers, Chi-Angus — Champion Reserve Grand Champion

Reid Barker, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 2 — 4

Reid Barker, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Intermediate — Blue

Reid Barker, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue

Reid Barker, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Intermediate Boer Goat Showmanship (grade 6-8) — Participation

William Barker, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level C — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

William Barker, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue Honor

William Barker, Swine Swine Barrows, Yorkshire Barrows/Yorkshire Barrows - Show Class 2 — 4

William Barker, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue

William Barker, Swine Swine Showmanship, Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8)/Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8) - Show Class 1 — Participation

Beau Bauman, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue

Beau Bauman, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 2nd Grade — Participation

Emily Bauman, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - Kindergarten — Blue

Emily Bauman, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - Kindergarten — Participation

Lana Bauman, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Prints — Blue

Nora Bear, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Equitation/Horsemanship — 1

Nora Bear, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Gelding — BlueLight 4

Nora Bear, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 10 & under — Blue 1 Champion

Nora Bear, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Pleasure — 1

Nora Bear, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Jr (grades 4-5) — Blue 1

Nora Bear, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Jr (grades 3-5) — 5

Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Sr (grade 9-12) — Red 2

Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 4

Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Western Riding/Sr (grades 8-12) — Red 2

Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 2

Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Sr (grades 8-12) — White 3

Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Versatility/Horse — White 3

Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr (grades 8-12) — 5

Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Sr (grade 9-12) — 2

Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Sr (grade 9-12) — 1

Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Sr (grade 9-12) — 3

Audrey Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Sr (grade 9-12) — 3

Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/ Int (grade 6-8) — 1

Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Int (grade 6-8) — 3

Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Int (grade 6-8) — 3

Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 6

Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Versatility/Horse — Blue 1

Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Jr (grades 3-7) — Blue 1

Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Int (grade 6-8) — 6

Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 3

Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Western Riding/Jr (grades 3-7) — Red 2

Courtney Beiswanger, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Int (grade 6-8) — Red 2

Adara Bell, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 3 — 3

Adara Bell, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — Reserve Champion Hampshire Market Lamb

Adara Bell, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 3 — 2

Adara Bell, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue Honor

Adara Bell, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Premier Sheep Showmanship — Champion Premier Sheep Showman

Adara Bell, Sheep Market Lambs, Black Face Cross Market Lamb/Black Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 2

Adara Bell, Sheep Market Lambs, Natural Color Market Lamb/Natural Color Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — Reserve Champion Natural Color Market Lamb 10 Year 4-H Member

Adara Bell, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Premier Boer Goat Showmanship — Participation

Amelia Bloomfield, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - Kindergarten — Blue

Amelia Bloomfield, Mini 4-H Wildlife, Wildlife - Kindergarten — Blue

Claire Bloomfield, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue

Jaron Bobay, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 12 — Blue Champion

Jaron Bobay, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 8-12 — Blue

Jaron Bobay, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level D — Blue

Jaron Bobay, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Advanced — Blue Honor

Madelynn Bottles, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Champion, Honor

McKale Bottles, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Olivia Boyd, State Projects Veterinary Science (VS), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Mallory Bremer, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Pleasure — 6

Mallory Bremer, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 10 & under — 5

Mallory Bremer, State Projects Cat Poster or Display (CP), Intermediate — Blue Honor

Mallory Bremer, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Int (grade 6-8) — 7

Mallory Bremer, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Prints — Blue

Mallory Bremer, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Mallory Bremer, County Only Projects Gift Wrapping, Gift Wrapping, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor

Riley Bremer, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Prints — White

Riley Bremer, State Projects Cat Poster or Display (CP), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Zayne Brockman, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Self Group/Black/Senior Buck — Blue 1

Zayne Brockman, State Projects Health (HT), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Zayne Brockman, State Garden Tomato Plate (TM ), Tomatoes, Small cherry or pear — Blue

Zayne Brockman, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue

Zayne Brockman, Rabbit & Cavy Harlequin, Magpie/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Champion

Zayne Brockman, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Cucumbers, Dill pickling — Blue Honor Grand Champion

Zayne Brockman, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Squash, Zucchini or cocozelle — Blue Honor Reserve Grand Champion

Zayne Brockman, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Kohlrabi — Blue

Zayne Brockman, State Garden Tomato Plate (TM ), Tomatoes, Red, Market — Blue

Audrey Brumbaugh, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Heavyweight 1 — 1 Champion Grand Champion

Audrey Brumbaugh, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Premier Boer Goat Showmanship — 3rd Place Premier Boer Goat Showman

Audrey Brumbaugh, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level D — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Audrey Brumbaugh, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 8-12 — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Levi Bunting, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Blue/Senior Doe — Red 2

Levi Bunting, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue

Levi Bunting, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level B — Red

Logan Bunting, Mini 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show - 1st Grade — Blue 1

Logan Bunting, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 1st Grade — Blue

Logan Bunting, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 1st Grade — Blue

Logan Bunting, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 1st Grade — Participation

Londyn Bunting, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor

Londyn Bunting, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Junior Buck — Red 2

Londyn Bunting, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level A — Red

Joshua Burkhardt II, Mini 4-H Robotics, Robotics - 2nd Grade — Blue

Joshua Burkhardt II, Mini 4-H Models, Models - 2nd Grade — Blue

Cullen Burton, Rabbit & Cavy Britannia Petite, Black/Senior Buck — Blue 1

Cullen Burton, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Bantam — Blue

Cullen Burton, Rabbit & Cavy French Lop, Solid/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion Grand Champion

Cullen Burton, Rabbit & Cavy English Lop, Solid/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion

Cullen Burton, Rabbit & Cavy Britannia Petite, Broken/Junior Doe — Blue 1

Cullen Burton, Rabbit & Cavy Britannia Petite, Broken/Senior Doe — Red 2

Devin Campbell, Dog Obedience, Class 1A Obedience — 4

Harper Carmien, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - Kindergarten — Blue

Harper Carmien, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - Kindergarten — Blue

Harper Carmien, Mini 4-H Dairy Show, Dairy Show - Kindergarten — Participation

McKynzie Carmien, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Calf — 2

McKynzie Carmien, Dairy Cattle Holstein, 5 Year Old and over Cow — 2

McKynzie Carmien, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue

McKynzie Carmien, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman

McKynzie Carmien, State Projects Consumer Clothing (CC), Beginner — Blue Honor

McKynzie Carmien, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Summer Yearling Heifer — 3

McKynzie Carmien, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 4 — 1

McKynzie Carmien, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 3 — Reserve Champion Heavyweight Dairy Feeder Steer

McKynzie Carmien, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 4

McKynzie Carmien, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 2

McKynzie Carmien, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Junior Dairy Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — 2

McKynzie Carmien, Dairy Cattle Holstein, 2 Year Old Cow — 1

Reece Carmien, Mini 4-H Electric, Electric - 2nd Grade — Blue

Reece Carmien, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue

Reece Carmien, Mini 4-H Dairy Show, Dairy Show - 2nd Grade — Participation

Avery Cather, Rabbit & Cavy Lionhead, Ruby Eyed White/Junior Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion

Avery Cather, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 3 — 6

Avery Cather, Rabbit & Cavy Lionhead, Seal/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Champion

Avery Cather, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Black & White Salon Print) — Blue

Avery Cather, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Creative-Experimental Digital Salon Print — Red

Avery Cather, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Junior Buck — Blue 1

Avery Cather, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Salon Print — Blue

Quinn Cather, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - Kindergarten — Blue

Avri Chester, Rabbit & Cavy Netherland Dwarf, Tan Group/Otter — Participation

Avri Chester, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 1 — 4

Avri Chester, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Intermediate Boer Goat Showmanship (grade 6-8) — Participation

Lakota Chester, Mini 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show - 1st Grade — Blue 1

Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — 10

Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — 9

Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking — Red 2

Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-3 years (milking) — Red 2

Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Yearling Dry Doe — Red 2

Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Yearling Dry Doe — 7

Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Mother/Daughter Dry (daughter dry) — 5

Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 4 & 5) — Blue 1 Champion Junior Dairy Goat Showman

Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Intermediate Doe — Blue 1

Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Intermediate Doe — White 3

Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Yearling Dry Doe — 5

Lillian Chester, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Yearling Dry Doe — 4

Lucy Chester, Mini 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show - 2nd Grade — Blue 1

Elizabeth Christlieb, State Projects Fashion Revue (FR), Grade 8-12, Suit or Coat — Blue Champion Selected for State Fair

Elizabeth Christlieb, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Suit or Coat — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Cheyenne Clouse, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 2nd Grade — Participation

Easton Clouse, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 1st Grade — Participation

Easton Clouse, Mini 4-H Draft Animal Show, Draft Animal Show - 1st Grade — Blue

Easton Clouse, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 1st Grade — Blue

Everlie Clouse, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - Kindergarten — Participation

Everlie Clouse, Mini 4-H Draft Animal Show, Draft Animal Show - Kindergarten — Blue

Hayden Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Haflinger Halter — 2

Hayden Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Single Draft Pony Ground Drive/Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — Champion

Hayden Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Jersey Wooly, Broken Group/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Champion

Hayden Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Pony Hitch/Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — 1

Hayden Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal Showmanship, Junior Showmanship (Grades 4-7) — 3rd Place Junior Draft Animal Showman

Hayden Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Tan Group/Otter/Senior Doe — White 3

Hayden Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Old English Game Bantam/Any other variety Hen — Blue

Hayden Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Pony Ground Drive /Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — 1

Hayden Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Broken/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion

Hayden Clouse, Pigeon Utility Breeds, Runt Old Cock — Blue Honor

Hayden Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Flying Roller Old Cock — Blue Honor

Hayden Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Racing Homer, Any Other Color Old Hen — Blue

Hayden Clouse, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue

Hayden Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Racing Homer, Any Other Color Old Cock — Blue

Hayden Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Chocolate/Senior Buck — Blue 1

Hayden Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Chocolate/Junior Doe — Blue 1

Hayden Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Pony Cart /Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — 3

Hayden Clouse, Pigeon Fancy Breeds, Modena, Schietti Old Cock — Blue

Hayden Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Pony Team Hook to Sled/Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — 1

Hayden Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Heavy — Blue Honor

Hayden Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Team Hook to Sled/Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — 1

Hayden Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Any Other Variet Clean Legs Old Hen — Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Hayden Clouse, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue

Hayden Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, All other Combs Clean Legged Bantam/Non-bearded white crested black Polish Hen — Blue

Hayden Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Feather Legged Bantams/Bearded white Silkie Pullet — Blue

Hayden Clouse, Pigeon Fancy Breeds, Owl Old Cock — Blue

Hayden Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Noble County Born & Raised Exhibition Poultry — Blue Honor

Hayden Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Jersey Wooly, Agouti Group/Senior Buck — Blue 1

Hayden Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Jersey Wooly, Agouti Group/Senior Doe — White 3

Hayden Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Silver Marten, Black/Junior Buck — Blue 1 Champion

Hayden Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Exotics - Guineas — Blue Honor, Champion

Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal Showmanship, Premier Showmanship — Reserve Champion Premier Draft Animal Showman

Maysie Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Satin, Siamese Sable/Senior Doe — Blue 1

Maysie Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Noble County Born & Raised Exhibition Poultry — Blue Honor

Maysie Clouse, Pigeon Fancy Breeds, Owl Old Cock — Blue Honor

Maysie Clouse, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue

Maysie Clouse, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 8-12 — Blue

Maysie Clouse, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Showmanship — Champion Showman

Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Team Hook to Sled/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1

Maysie Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Heavy — Blue

Maysie Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Satin, Broken/Junior Doe — Blue 1

Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Pony Team Hook to Sled/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1

Maysie Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Flying Roller Old Hen — Blue

Maysie Clouse, Pigeon Fancy Breeds, Modena, Schietti Old Cock — Blue

Maysie Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam/Black Wyandotte Hen — Blue Honor

Maysie Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Single Comb, Other Than Game Bantam/Single Comb Rhode Island Red Hen — Blue

Maysie Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Single Comb, Other Than Game Bantam/Barred Plymouth Rock Hen — Blue

Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Pony Cart/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 2

Maysie Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Flemish Giant, Sandy/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion Grand Champion, 10 Year 4-H Member, Graduating 4-H Member

Maysie Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Flemish Giant, Sandy/Senior Doe — Red 2 10 Year 4-H Member, Graduating 4-H Member

Maysie Clouse, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP), Advanced — Blue

Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Horse Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 4

Maysie Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Racing Homer, Any Other Color Old Cock — Blue

Maysie Clouse, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue 10 Year 4-H Member

Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Halter — 2

Maysie Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Racing Homer, Any Other Color Old Hen — Blue Honor, Champion

Maysie Clouse, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Advanced (CK) — Blue

Maysie Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Flemish Giant, Fawn/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Reserve Grand Champion, 10 Year 4-H Member, Graduating 4-H Member

Maysie Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Flemish Giant, Fawn/Senior Doe — Red 2 10 Year 4-H Member, Graduating 4-H Member

Maysie Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Flemish Giant, Fawn/Senior Doe — Blue 1 10 Year 4-H Member, Graduating 4-H Member

Maysie Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Flemish Giant, Fawn/Senior Doe — White 3 10 Year 4-H Member, Graduating 4-H Member

Maysie Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Flying Roller Old Cock — Blue

Maysie Clouse, Alpaca Alpaca, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Costume — 1

Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Pony Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — Reserve Champion

Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Pony Hitch/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1

Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Single Draft Pony Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — Reserve Champion

Maysie Clouse, Alpaca Alpaca, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Obastacle — 5

Maysie Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Haflinger Halter — Champion Reserve Grand Champion

Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Haflinger Halter — 3

Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Single Draft Pony Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — Champion

Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Pony Hitch/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1

Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Pony Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — Champion Grand Champion

Teegan Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Old English Game Bantam/Any other variety Hen — Blue

Teegan Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Broken/Junior Doe — Blue 1

Teegan Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Flying Roller Old Cock — Blue

Teegan Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Racing Homer, Any Other Color Old Hen — Blue

Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Halter — 3

Teegan Clouse, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue

Teegan Clouse, Pigeon Sporting/Performance, Racing Homer, Any Other Color Old Cock — Blue

Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Horse Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 2 Reserve Champion Reserve Grand Champion

Teegan Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Bantam — Blue

Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Pony Cart/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — Grand Champion

Teegan Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Single Comb, Other Than Game Bantam/Single comb white Leghorn Cock — Blue Honor

Teegan Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy French Lop, Solid/Junior Doe — Blue 1

Teegan Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam/Black Wyandotte Cock — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal Showmanship, Senior Showmanship (Grades 8-12) — Champion Senior Draft Animal Showman

Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Pony Team Hook to Sled/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1

Teegan Clouse, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Team Hook to Sled/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1

Teegan Clouse, Pigeon Fancy Breeds, Owl Old Hen — Blue

Teegan Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Goose, Medium — Blue

Teegan Clouse, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue

Teegan Clouse, Pigeon Fancy Breeds, Owl Old Cock — Blue Honor

Teegan Clouse, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Noble County Born & Raised Exhibition Poultry — Blue Champion Noble County Born & Raised Exhibition Poultry, Honor

Teegan Clouse, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Satin, Himalayan/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion

Jacob Coats, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Continental Large Fowl/Non-bearded white crested black Polish Cock — Blue Honor

Jacob Coats, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl/Plymouth Rock/Barred Hen — Blue

Jacob Coats, State Projects Poultry Poster or Display (PP), Intermediate (PP) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Jacob Coats, Poultry Poultry Showmanship, Intermediate (Grades 6-8) Showmanship — Blue Champion Intermediate Poultry Showman

Jacob Coats, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Mediterranean Large Fowl/Single comb white Leghorn Hen — Blue

Jacob Coats, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair

Jacob Coats, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Jacob Coats, State Projects Cat Poster or Display (CP), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Jacob Coats, State Projects Small Engines (SE), Intermediate (SE) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Jacob Coats, Poultry Egg Judging, Egg Judging — Blue Reserve Champion

Braxton Conley, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 1st Grade — Participation

Braxton Conley, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 1st Grade — Blue

Braxton Conley, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 1st Grade — Blue

Colton Conley, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - Kindergarten — Blue

Colton Conley, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - Kindergarten — Participation

Lillian Conley, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Black/ 6/8 Doe — Red 2

Lillian Conley, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue Honor

Stella Conley, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue

Stella Conley, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Black/ 6/8 Doe — Blue 1

Stella Conley, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Black/Junior Buck — Blue 1

Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Produce of Dam (2 daughters of the same dam) — 5

Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Mother/Daughter Dry (daughter dry) — 6

Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Mother/Daughter Wet (in milk) — White 3

Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Three Best Does — 7

Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 6-8) — White 3 3rd place Intermediate Dairy Goat Showman

Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — Red 2

Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Junior Doe — 4

Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking — White 3

Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-3 years (milking) — White 3

Elly Cossairt, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Blue 1

Brady Crick, Swine Swine Barrows, Spots Barrows/Spots Barrows - Show Class 2 — 2 Reserve Champion Spot Barrow

Brady Crick, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 2 — Participation

Brady Crick, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1 10 year 4-H Member

Gage Crick, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 4 — 3

Gage Crick, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 3 — 1

Gage Crick, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 4 — 2

Gage Crick, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 2 — Participation

Giada Culler, County Only Projects Maple Syrup, Maple Syrup, All Divisions — Blue Champion, Honor

Giada Culler, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Agouti Group/Castor/Senior Buck — Blue 1

Giada Culler, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Intermediate — Blue

Lily Dafforn, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 4 — 1 Champion Reserve Grand Champion

Lily Dafforn, Goats Boer Goat Does, Junior Does-3 months of age to under 6 months of age — 1 Champion Grand Champion Breeding Boer Goat Doe

Lily Dafforn, Goats Boer Goat Does, Junior Does-3 months of age to under 6 months of age — 3

Lily Dafforn, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Meat Pen — 6

Lily Dafforn, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue Honor

Lily Dafforn, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Black/Senior Buck — Blue 1

Lily Dafforn, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level D, Floral Display — Blue

Lily Dafforn, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue Selected for State Fair Alternate

Lily Dafforn, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue

Lily Dafforn, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Senior Doe — White 3

Lily Dafforn, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Broken/Senior Buck — Blue 1

Lily Dafforn, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation

Ellie Davidsen, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue

Madilynn Davis, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Crossbred Steers — Champion Crossbred Steer 10 Year 4-H Member

Madilynn Davis, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 4 — 2 Reserve Champion

Madilynn Davis, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 1 — 1

Madilynn Davis, Beef Cattle Heifers, Shorthorn Plus — Reserve Champion

Madilynn Davis, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Simmental Steers/Simmental Steers - Show Class 1 — 1

Madilynn Davis, Beef Cattle Beef Feeder Calves, Beef Feeder Calves/Beef Feeder Calves - Show Class 2 — 3

Madilynn Davis, Beef Cattle Beef Feeder Calves, Beef Feeder Calves/Beef Feeder Calves - Show Class 1 — 1

Mya Davis, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue

Mya Davis, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue Honor

Mya Davis, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue

Mya Davis, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, English Large Fowl/Black Australorp Hen — Blue Honor

Mya Davis, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Junior Buck — Red 2

Mya Davis, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Junior Doe — Blue 1

Mya Davis, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Senior Buck — BlueLight 4

Mya Davis, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Senior Doe — Red 2

Mya Davis, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level D — Blue

Mya Davis, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Broken/Senior Doe — Blue 1

Alayna DeLong, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 1 — Participation

Alayna DeLong, State Projects Tractor Safety Education (TP), Level D — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Alayna DeLong, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 2

Alayna DeLong, Swine Swine Barrows, Chester White Barrows/Chester White Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Chester White Barrow

Alayna DeLong, State Projects Health (HT), Advanced (HT) — Blue

Alayna DeLong, State Projects Wildlife (WI), Advanced (WI) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Alayna DeLong, Swine Swine Barrows, Landrace Barrows/Landrace Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Landrace Barrow

Alayna DeLong, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Alayna DeLong, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Champion, Honor

Alayna DeLong, State Projects Child Development (CD), Level D — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Alayna DeLong, State Projects Small Engines (SE), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Alayna DeLong, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 10 — Blue Champion, Honor

Alayna DeLong, State Projects Geology (GO), Advanced — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair

Alayna DeLong, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 3 — 5

Alayna DeLong, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Advanced — Blue

Alayna DeLong, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Advanced — Blue Champion, Honor

Alayna DeLong, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Premier DS/DFS Showmanship — Participation Premier Dairy Steer Showman

Alayna DeLong, State Projects Forestry (FO), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Tractor Safety Education (TP), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Avalynn DeLong, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 4

Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Child Development (CD), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Health (HT), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor

Avalynn DeLong, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Participation Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman

Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Prints — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Avalynn DeLong, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue

Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Forestry (FO), Intermediate — Blue

Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level B — Blue

Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Dog Poster or Display (DP), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Wildlife (WI), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Avalynn DeLong, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 6 — Blue Champion, Honor

Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Small Engines (SE), Intermediate (SE) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Avalynn DeLong, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor

Avalynn DeLong, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 4

Avalynn DeLong, State Projects Geology (GO), Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair

Brodey Dice, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Brodey Dice, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Intermediate Beef Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Participation

Brodey Dice, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 2 — 1

Brodey Dice, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 3 — 1 Champion

Brodey Dice, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Heavyweight 1 — 2 Reserve Champion

Brodey Dice, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Dorset Advantage Ewe Lamb — Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe

Brodey Dice, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Intermediate Boer Goat Showmanship (grade 6-8) — Reserve Champion Intermediate Boer Goat Showman

Brodey Dice, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship (Grades 6-8) — Participation

Brodey Dice, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 2 — 1 Champion

Brodey Dice, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Natural Colored Ewe Lamb — Reserve Champion Natural Colored Ewe

Brodey Dice, Beef Cattle Heifers, Shorthorn Plus — Champion

Creed Dice, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Rookie Boer Goat Showmanship (Grade 3) — Champion Rookie Boer Goat Showman

Creed Dice, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 3 — 1 Reserve Champion

Creed Dice, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Lightweight 2 — 2 Reserve Champion

Creed Dice, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Rookie Sheep Showmanship (Grade 3) — Champion Rookie Sheep Showman

Creed Dice, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Noble County Born & Raised Steer — Champion Noble County Born & Raised Steer

Creed Dice, Sheep Market Lambs, White Face Cross Market Lamb/White Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — Champion White Face Cross Market Lamb

Creed Dice, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Rookie Beef Showmanship (grade 3) — Champion Rookie Beef Showman

Creed Dice, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level A — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Dailon Dice, Sheep Market Lambs, Black Face Cross Market Lamb / 403021 .02: Black Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — Reserve Champion Black Face Cross Market Lamb 10 Year 4-H Member

Dailon Dice, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Premier Sheep Showmanship — Reserve Champion Premier Sheep Showman

Kaylee Dice, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Lauren Dickinson, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 2 — 4

Lauren Dickinson, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Black/ 6/8 Doe — White 3

Lauren Dickinson, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level D, Floral Display — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Lauren Dickinson, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue

Lauren Dickinson, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/ 6/8 Doe — Red 2

Lauren Dickinson, Rabbit & Cavy Netherland Dwarf, Tan Group/Smoke Pearl Marten/Senior Buck — Blue 1

Lauren Dickinson, Rabbit & Cavy Netherland Dwarf, Tan Group/Otter/Junior Buck — Blue 1

Lauren Dickinson, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue

Lauren Dickinson, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue

Harper Diehm, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 3 — Blue Honor

Harper Diehm, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Prints — Blue

Jagar Diehm, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue

Jagar Diehm, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Intermediate — Blue

Jeorgia Diehm, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - 2nd Grade — Blue

Jeorgia Diehm, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 2nd Grade — Blue

Scarlet Diehm, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - Kindergarten — Blue

Scarlet Diehm, Mini 4-H Dinosaurs, Dinosaurs - Kindergarten — Blue

Grady Donley, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 1 — 4

Hunter Donley, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 6 — 2 10 year 4-H Member

Hunter Donley, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Advanced — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair

Aidan Dreibelbis, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Red

Alex Dreibelbis, State Projects Geology (GO), Intermediate — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Alex Dreibelbis, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Intermediate — Red

Alex Dreibelbis, Poultry Egg Judging, Egg Judging — Blue

Alex Dreibelbis, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level B — Blue

Alex Dreibelbis, State Garden Herb (HB), Lavender — Red

Alex Dreibelbis, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Beans, snap, green, or wax — Blue

Alex Dreibelbis, State Garden Garden Education (GE), Level A — Blue Honor

Alex Dreibelbis, Poultry Cage Decorating Contest, Cage Decorating — Blue

Alex Dreibelbis, State Projects Electric (EL), Level 4 — Blue

Alex Dreibelbis, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue

Alex Dreibelbis, Poultry Poultry Showmanship, Intermediate (Grades 6-8) Showmanship — White 3rd Place Intermediate Poultry Showman

Alex Dreibelbis, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl/Rhode Island Red/Single Comb Hen — Blue

Alex Dreibelbis, State Garden Herb (HB), Rosemary — Blue Honor Reserve Grand Champion

Alex Dreibelbis, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Squash, Straight or gooseneck (summer squash) — Blue

Elizabeth Dreibelbis, State Projects Needle Craft (NC), Advanced — Blue Champion, Honor

Elizabeth Dreibelbis, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue

Elizabeth Dreibelbis, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue

Elizabeth Dreibelbis, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Formal Wear — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Elizabeth Dreibelbis, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Asiatic Large Fowl /Light Brahma Hen — Blue

Elizabeth Dreibelbis, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue

Elizabeth Dreibelbis, State Projects Fashion Revue (FR), Grade 8-12, Formal Wear — Blue Reserve Champion Selected for State Fair Alternate

Elizabeth Dreibelbis, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, English Large Fowl/Buff Orpington Hen — Blue

Elizabeth Dreibelbis, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Red

Elizabeth Dreibelbis, Poultry Cage Decorating Contest, Cage Decorating — Blue

Elizabeth Dreibelbis, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Prints — Blue

Elizabeth Dreibelbis, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level D — Blue

Elizabeth Dreibelbis, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue

Katherine Dreibelbis, Poultry Egg Judging, Egg Judging — Blue

Katherine Dreibelbis, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Free Choice — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Katherine Dreibelbis, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Prints — Blue Honor

Katherine Dreibelbis, Poultry Cage Decorating Contest, Cage Decorating — Blue Reserve Champion

Katherine Dreibelbis, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Prints — Blue

Katherine Dreibelbis, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Katherine Dreibelbis, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue

Katherine Dreibelbis, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Katherine Dreibelbis, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue

Katherine Dreibelbis, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue

Katherine Dreibelbis, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl/Wyandotte/Golden Laced Hen — Blue

Katherine Dreibelbis, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level C — Blue

Katherine Dreibelbis, State Projects Fashion Revue (FR), Grade 8-12, Free Choice — Blue Reserve Champion Selected for State Fair Alternate

Lilian Dunkel, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Lilian Dunkel, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue

Zachary Dunkel, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue Honor

Allison Earnhart, Swine Swine Gilts, Spots Gilts/Spots Gilts - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Spot Gilt

Allison Earnhart, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 1 — 3

Allison Earnhart, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 6 — 4

Allison Earnhart, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 1 — 5

Allison Earnhart, Swine Swine Carcass, Carcass Gilts/Carcass Gilts - Show Class 1 — 2 Reserve Champion Carcass Gilt on Foot

Allison Earnhart, Swine Swine Showmanship, Rookie Swine Showmanship (Grade 3)/Rookie Swine Showmanship (Grade 3) - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Rookie Swine Showman

Allison Earnhart, Swine Swine Gilts, Poland Gilts/Poland Gilts - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Poland Gilt

Allison Earnhart, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor

Allison Earnhart, Swine Swine Gilts, Duroc Gilts/Duroc Gilts - Show Class 1 — 1

James Earnhart, Swine Swine Gilts, Duroc Gilts/Duroc Gilts - Show Class 1 — 2

James Earnhart, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Simmental Steers/Simmental Steers - Show Class 2 — Reserve Champion Simmental Steer

James Earnhart, County Only Projects Barbecue, Barbecue, Grades 9-12, Level 3 — Blue Champion, Honor

James Earnhart, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Senior Beef Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Reserve Champion Senior Beef Showman

James Earnhart, Swine Swine Barrows, Hampshire Barrows/Hampshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Hampshire Barrow

James Earnhart, Swine Swine Carcass, Carcass Barrows/Carcass Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Carcass Barrow on Foot

James Earnhart, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 2 — Participation

James Earnhart, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 3 — 2

James Earnhart, Swine Swine Gilts, Berkshire Gilts/Berkshire Gilts - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Berkshire Gilt

James Earnhart, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 8 — 3

Max Earnhart, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 6 — 3

Max Earnhart, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 3 — 2

Max Earnhart, Swine Swine Gilts, Berkshire Gilts/Berkshire Gilts - Show Class 1 — 2 Reserve Champion Berkshire Gilt

Max Earnhart, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 2 — 1 Reserve Champion Crossbred Gilt

Max Earnhart, Swine Swine Gilts, Hampshire Gilts/Hampshire Gilts - Show Class 1 — 3

Max Earnhart, Swine Swine Carcass, Carcass Gilts/Carcass Gilts - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Carcass Gilt on Foot

Max Earnhart, County Only Projects Barbecue, Barbecue, Grades 6-8, Level 2 — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Max Earnhart, Swine Swine Barrows, Hampshire Barrows/Hampshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 4

Max Earnhart, Swine Swine Showmanship, Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8)/Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8) - Show Class 1 — Participation

Remi Earnhart, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Premier DS/DFS Showmanship — Champion Premier Dairy Steer Showman

Remi Earnhart, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 3

Remi Earnhart, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 3

Remi Earnhart, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Chianina Steers — Champion Chianina Steer Grand Champion Beef Steer

Sadler Earnhart, Swine Swine Barrows, Hereford Barrows — 1 Champion Hereford Barrow

Liam Ellis, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Beginner — Blue

Luke Ellis, Mini 4-H Whales & Dolphins, Whales & Dolphins - 1st Grade — Blue

Jakob Eminger, Swine Swine Barrows, Yorkshire Barrows/Yorkshire Barrows - Show Class 2 — 2 Reserve Champion Yorkshire Barrow

Jakob Eminger, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Heavyweight 2 — 1

Jakob Eminger, Sheep Market Lambs, Oxford Market Lamb/Oxford Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 3

Jakob Eminger, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 1 — Participation

Jakob Eminger, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Premier Boer Goat Showmanship — Champion Premier Boer Goat Showman

Jakob Eminger, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Black Face Cross Ewe Lamb — Champion Black Face Cross Ewe

Jakob Eminger, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Senior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 9-12) — Reserve Champion Senior Sheep Showman

Jakob Eminger, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 2

Jakob Eminger, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 2 — 3

Jakob Eminger, Goats Boer Goat Does, Western RidingCommercial Does/Commercial Does - Mediumweight 3/Jr (grades 3-7) — 1 Champion Grand Champion Boer Goat Commercial Doe

Joey Eminger, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred BaSpots Barrows/Spots Barrows - Show Class 1rrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 2 — 3

Charity Ernsberger, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Participation

Charity Ernsberger, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue

Charity Ernsberger, Rabbit & Cavy Californian, Standard/NOV/Junior Doe — Participation

Charity Ernsberger, Rabbit & Cavy Californian, Standard/NOV/Junior Doe — Blue 1 Champion

Charity Ernsberger, Rabbit & Cavy Dutch, Chocolate/Junior Doe — Blue 1 Participation

Kristopher Ernsberger, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue

Kristopher Ernsberger, County Only Projects Maple Syrup, Maple Syrup, All Divisions — Blue Honor

Kristopher Ernsberger, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Alfalfa — Blue

Kristopher Ernsberger, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue

Kristopher Ernsberger, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Kristopher Ernsberger, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue

Taylor Estep, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue

Chloe Etter, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/ 6/8 Boar — Blue 1

Chloe Etter, Dog Obedience, Class 1A Obedience — 7

Chloe Etter, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — 9

Chloe Etter, Rabbit & Cavy Havana, Chocolate/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion

Chloe Etter, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Satin, White/Senior Doe — Blue 1

Sophie Etter, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Satin, White/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion

Sophie Etter, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation

Sophie Etter, Dog Obedience, Class 1A Obedience — 6

Sophie Etter, Rabbit & Cavy American Satin, White/Senior Boar — Blue 1 Champion

Sophie Etter, Rabbit & Cavy English Spot, Black/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Champion

Zane Faulkner, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Junior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation

Zane Faulkner, Sheep Market Lambs, Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb/Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 2

Emma Felger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Jr (grades 3-5) — 4

Jazmine Fischer, State Projects Rabbit Ambassador (RA), Grade 9-10, Senior, Alternate — Blue 1 Selected for State Fair

Jazmine Fischer, Rabbit & Cavy Lionhead, Tortoise/Junior Doe — Blue 1

Jazmine Fischer, Dog Obedience, Class 2A Obedience — Blue 1

Jazmine Fischer, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Prints — White

Jazmine Fischer, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — White

Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Sr (grade 9-12) — BlueLight 4

Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Sr (grade 9-12) — 1

Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Sr (grade 9-12) — 1

Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Equitation/Sr (grades 8-12) — 1

Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Western, Versatility/Horse — BlueLight 4

Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 11 & over — BlueLight 4

Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Sr (grade 9-12) — 1

Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr (grades 8-12) — 3

Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Sr (grades 8-12) — 5

Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Western, Western Pleasure/Sr (grades 8-12) — Blue 1 Champion

Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Pleasure/Sr (grades 8-12) — 1

Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Sr (grade 9-12) — 1

Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony English, X-Rails Equation Over Fences — 1

Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Sr (grade 9-12) — Blue 1

Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 1

Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony English, Hunter Hack — 1

Hope Fleck, Horse and Pony Western, Western Riding/Sr (grades 8-12) — BlueLight 4

Charlie Fleshman, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor

Chelsea Fleshman, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 1 — 2

Chelsea Fleshman, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue

Chelsea Fleshman, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue

Breann Fordyce, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue

Cassidy Fordyce, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 2nd Grade — Blue

Cassidy Fordyce, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 2nd Grade — Blue

Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 4

Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Jr (grades 3-5) — White 3

Gracelyn Fordyce, State Projects Dog Poster or Display (DP), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 2

Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 3

Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 4

Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr (grades 3-5) — 6

Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 4

Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Jr (grades 3-5) — 6

Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr (grades 3-5) — 4

Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 5

Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 5

Gracelyn Fordyce, State Projects Veterinary Science (VS), Beginner — Blue

Gracelyn Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race /Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 5

Natalie Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 3

Natalie Fordyce, State Projects Cat Poster or Display (CP), Advanced — Blue Honor

Natalie Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Sr (grade 9-12) — 2

Natalie Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Sr (grade 9-12) — 5

Natalie Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Sr (grade 9-12) — 4

Natalie Fordyce, State Projects Health (HT), Advanced (HT) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Natalie Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Sr (grade 9-12) — 6

Natalie Fordyce, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr (grades 8-12) — 6

Natalie Fordyce, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Sr (grade 9-12) — 5

Natalie Fordyce, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 1

Oliver Franklin, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 2nd Grade — Blue

Caleb Freed, Sheep Market Lambs, Oxford Market Lamb/Oxford Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 2

Caleb Freed, Sheep Market Lambs, Dorper Market Lamb — Champion

Caleb Freed, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Hampshire Ewe Lamb — Champion Hampshire Ewe Reserve Grand Champion Ewe

Caleb Freed, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Senior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 9-12) — 3rd Place Senior Sheep Showman

Caleb Freed, Sheep Market Lambs, Pen of 2 Market Lambs — 3

Caleb Freed, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue

Caleb Freed, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Lightweight 1 — 2

Caleb Freed, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 9 — Blue Champion, Honor

Caleb Freed, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/ Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 6 — 2

Caleb Freed, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Reserve Champion Senior Boer Goat Showman

Caleb Freed, Sheep Market Lambs, Shropshire Market Lamb/Shropshire Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 3

Emmaline Freed, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 7 — 2

Emmaline Freed, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Mediumweight 2 — 2

Emmaline Freed, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 1 — Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Steer

Emmaline Freed, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 4 — 2

Emmaline Freed, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — 3rd Place Junior Dairy Steer Showman

Emmaline Freed, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Junior Boer Goat Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation

Emmaline Freed, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 3

Emmaline Freed, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue

Emmaline Freed, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 5 — Blue Champion, Honor

Emmaline Freed, Sheep Market Lambs, Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb/Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 3

Emmaline Freed, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level B, Floral Display — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Emmaline Freed, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Emmaline Freed, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Junior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation

Ethan Freed, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Advanced — Blue Honor

Ethan Freed, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue Selected for State Fair Alternate

Ethan Freed, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 1 — Participation

Ethan Freed, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Red

Ethan Freed, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Heavyweight 1 — 4

Ethan Freed, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue

Ethan Freed, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue

Ethan Freed, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 12 — Blue Reserve Champion

Ethan Freed, Swine Swine Barrows, Berkshire Barrows/Berkshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 3

Ethan Freed, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 1 — 2

Ethan Freed, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 5 — 3 10 Year 4-H Member

Ethan Freed, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation

Jacob Freed, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue

Jacob Freed, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Lightweight 1 — 1

Jacob Freed, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 7 — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Jacob Freed, Sheep Market Lambs, Pen of 2 Market Lambs — Champion

Jacob Freed, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship (Grades 6-8) — Participation

Jacob Freed, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level C — Blue

Jacob Freed, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Intermediate Boer Goat Showmanship (grade 6-8) — Participation

Jacob Freed, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Black Face Cross Ewe Lamb — 3

Jacob Freed, Sheep Market Lambs, Natural Color Market Lamb/Natural Color Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 1

Addison Frye, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Int (grade 6-8) — 2

Addison Frye, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Int (grade 6-8) — 5

Addison Frye, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Int (grade 6-8) — 4

Addison Frye, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/ Int (grade 6-8) — 4

Addison Frye, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Intermediate — Blue

Addison Frye, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 5

Allyson Fugate, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 2

Allyson Fugate, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 3

Allyson Fugate, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 2 — 4

Allyson Fugate, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 3 — 3

Allyson Fugate, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman

Allyson Fugate, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue

Jack Gaerte, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - Kindergarten — Blue

Jack Gaerte, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - Kindergarten — Blue

Delaney Gaff, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Noble County Born & Raised Ewe Lamb — Reserve Champion Noble County Born & Raised Ewe

Delaney Gaff, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 3 — 2 Reserve Champion

Delaney Gaff, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 1 — 2

Delaney Gaff, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Senior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 9-12) — Participation

Delaney Gaff, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Hampshire Ewe Lamb — Reserve Champion Hampshire Ewe

Delaney Gaff, Sheep Market Lambs, Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb/Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 2

Delaney Gaff, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 1 — Participation

Delaney Gaff, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Lightweight 3 — 1

Delaney Gaff, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Premier Boer Goat Showmanship — Reserve Champion Premier Boer Goat Showman

Delaney Gaff, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Champion Senior Boer Goat Showman

Delaney Gaff, Sheep Market Lambs, Shropshire Market Lamb/Shropshire Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — Reserve Champion Shropshire Market Lamb

Devyn Gaff, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Premier Boer Goat Showmanship — Participation

Devyn Gaff, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 2 — 2

Devyn Gaff, Swine Swine Barrows, Spots Barrows/Spots Barrows - Show Class 2 — 1 Champion Spot Barrow 5th Overall Barrow, 10 year 4-H Member

Devyn Gaff, Swine Swine Barrows, Yorkshire Barrows/Yorkshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 3

Devyn Gaff, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 4 — 2

Devyn Gaff, Swine Swine Showmanship, Premier Swine Showmanship/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX - Show Class 1 — Participation

Devyn Gaff, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/ Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 6 — 1 Champion Grand Champion

Gavin Gaff, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Salon Print — Blue

Maison Galligher, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 2nd Grade — Blue

Maison Galligher, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 2nd Grade — Blue

Maison Galligher, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - 2nd Grade — Blue

Maison Galligher, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/ 6/8 Boar — Red 2

Maison Galligher, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 2nd Grade — Participation

Maison Galligher, Mini 4-H Photography, Photography - 2nd Grade — Blue

Maison Galligher, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue

Amy Geary, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 3 — Champion Hampshire Market Lamb

Hunter Gibson, State Projects Poultry Poster or Display (PP), Intermediate (PP) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Hunter Gibson, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Broken Group/Senior Buck — Red 2

Hunter Gibson, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Broken Group/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion

Hunter Gibson, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/Junior Boar — Blue 1

Hunter Gibson, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Intermediate — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Hunter Gibson, State Projects Cat Poster or Display (CP), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Hunter Gibson, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue

Hunter Gibson, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Black & White Salon Print) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Hunter Gibson, State Projects Electric (EL), Level 4 — Red

Hunter Gibson, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Tan Group/Otter/Senior Buck — Blue 1

Hunter Gibson, Rabbit & Cavy Dwarf Hotot, Standard/NOV/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion

Hunter Gibson, Rabbit & Cavy Dwarf Hotot, Standard/NOV/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Champion

Hunter Gibson, State Projects Dog Poster or Display (DP), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Hunter Gibson, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Senior Doe — White 3

Hunter Gibson, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Senior Doe — BlueLight 4

Hunter Gibson, State Projects Rabbit Poster or Display (RP), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Hunter Gibson, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Roaster — BlueLight 4

Charlie Gierscher, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Isaak Gierscher, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Ava Gingerich, State Projects Consumer Clothing (CC), Beginner — Blue Honor

Ava Gingerich, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 2 — 3

Ava Gingerich, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 6 — 5

Ava Gingerich, Swine Swine Showmanship, Rookie Swine Showmanship (Grade 3)/Rookie Swine Showmanship (Grade 3) - Show Class 1 — Participation

Ava Gingerich, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does -Lightweight 1 — 3

Ava Gingerich, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred BaSpots Barrows/Spots Barrows - Show Class 1rrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 2 — 2

Ava Gingerich, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Rookie Boer Goat Showmanship (Grade 3) — 3rd Place Rookie Boer Goat Showman

Andee Goodyear, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Showmanship — Participation

Andee Goodyear, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Obstacle — 5

Andee Goodyear, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Costume — 6

Autumn Goodyear, Alpaca Alpaca, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Obstacle — 3

Autumn Goodyear, Alpaca Alpaca, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Costume — 2

Autumn Goodyear, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Showmanship — Champion Showman

Autumn Goodyear, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP), Beginner (LP) — Blue

Kaelyn Graves, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 11 & over — Blue 1 Reserve Champion

Kaelyn Graves, Horse and Pony Western, Versatility/Horse — Red 2

Kaelyn Graves, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr (grades 8-12) — 4

Kaelyn Graves, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Int (grade 6-8) — Blue 1 Champion

Kaelyn Graves, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Sr (grades 8-12) — Red 2

Kaelyn Graves, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Int (grade 6-8) — 5

Kaelyn Graves, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Int (grade 6-8) — Red 2

Ava Green, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Ava Green, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Katherine Griffiths, Swine Swine Showmanship, Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) / 500041.02: Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) - Show Class 2 — Participation

Katherine Griffiths, Sheep Market Lambs, Oxford Market Lamb/Oxford Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 1

Katherine Griffiths, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Southdown Ewe Lamb — Champion Southdown Ewe

Katherine Griffiths, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 1

Katherine Griffiths, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship (Grades 6-8) — 3rd Place Intermediate Sheep Showman

Katherine Griffiths, Swine Swine Barrows, Berkshire Barrows/Berkshire Barrows - Show Class 2 — 1 Champion Berkshire Barrow

Katherine Griffiths, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue

Katherine Griffiths, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 5 (SN) — Blue Honor

Katherine Griffiths, State Projects Veterinary Science (VS), Beginner — Blue Honor

Katherine Griffiths, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue

Katherine Griffiths, State Projects Health (HT), Beginner — Blue

Mary Griffiths, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Natural Colored Ewe Lamb — Champion Natural Colored Ewe

Mary Griffiths, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 4 — Blue Honor

Mary Griffiths, Sheep Market Lambs, Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb/Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — Champion Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb Grand Champion Overall Market Lamb

Mary Griffiths, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 1 — 4

Mary Griffiths, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Junior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation

Mary Griffiths, Sheep Market Lambs, Natural Color Market Lamb/Natural Color Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 2

Mary Griffiths, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor

Mary Griffiths, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 4 — Red

Rachel Griffiths, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 1st Grade — Blue

Rachel Griffiths, Mini 4-H Flowers & Plants, Flowers & Plants - 1st Grade — Blue

Rachel Griffiths, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - 1st Grade — Blue

Rachel Griffiths, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 1st Grade — Blue

Rachel Griffiths, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 1st Grade — Participation

Rachel Griffiths, Mini 4-H Farm Animals, Farm Animals - 1st Grade — Blue

Tatumn Griffiths, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 1st Grade — Participation

Tatumn Griffiths, Mini 4-H Photography, Photography - 1st Grade — Blue

Tatumn Griffiths, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 1st Grade — Blue

Tatumn Griffiths, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - Kindergarten — Blue

Dakoata Guzman, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - Kindergarten — Participation

Dakoata Guzman, Mini 4-H Photography, Photography - Kindergarten — Blue

Owen Hague, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level A — Blue

Owen Hague, State Projects Electric (EL), Level 1 — Blue

Owen Hague, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Beginner — Blue

Owen Hague, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Rookie DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 3) — Reserve Champion Rookie Dairy Steer Showman

Owen Hague, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue

Owen Hague, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 1 — 3

Owen Hague, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 2 — 4

Iris Harmon, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue

Iris Harmon, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 7 — Blue Champion

Iris Harmon, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 7 — Blue Honor

Magnolia Harmon, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 3 — Blue

Magnolia Harmon, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue

Magnolia Harmon, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 3 — Blue Honor

Solena Harmon, Mini 4-H Farm Animals, Farm Animals - 2nd Grade — Blue

Solena Harmon, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - 2nd Grade — Blue

Solena Harmon, Mini 4-H Flowers & Plants, Flowers & Plants - 2nd Grade — Blue

Solena Harmon, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 2nd Grade — Blue

Adalie Harper, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Lilac/Senior Buck — Blue 1

Adalie Harper, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — 5 Participation

Adalie Harper, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Oberhasli/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Oberhasli Milking Doe

Adalie Harper, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Red 1

Adalie Harper, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 2

Adalie Harper, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 2

Adalie Harper, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue

Adalie Harper, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman

Adalie Harper, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Broken/Senior Doe — White 3

Adalie Harper, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Black/Senior Doe — Blue 1

Adalie Harper, State Projects Veterinary Science (VS), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Adalie Harper, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 4

Adalie Harper, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 4

Adalie Harper, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Blue/Senior Buck — Participation

Myles Hartman, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 6

Myles Hartman, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 7

Myles Hartman, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman

Myles Hartman, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 4

Douglas Helton, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Beginner — Red

Douglas Helton, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — 10

Douglas Helton, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/Senior Boar — Blue 1 Champion Grand Champion

Douglas Helton, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Broken Group/Junior Doe — Blue 1

Martha Helton, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue

Martha Helton, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 2nd Grade — Participation

Alexis Herr, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Rookie DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 3) — Participation Rookie Dairy Steer Showman

Alexis Herr, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 4 — 1

Anna Herr, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP), Advanced — Blue Honor

Anna Herr, Dog Obedience, Class 1B Obedience — Red 2

Anna Herr, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Lightweight 2 — White 3

Anna Herr, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Showmanship — Participation

Anna Herr, Alpaca Alpaca, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Costume — 4

Anna Herr, Alpaca Alpaca, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Obastacle — 3

Anna Herr, State Projects Rabbit Ambassador (RA), Grade 9-10, Senior — White 3

Anna Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Florida White, Standard/NOV/Senior Buck — Red 2

Anna Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Florida White, Standard/NOV/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion

Anna Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Florida White, Standard/NOV/Senior Buck — White 3

Anna Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Florida White, Standard/NOV/Senior Doe — Red 2

Anna Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Florida White, Standard/NOV/Senior Doe — 4

Anna Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Florida White, Standard/NOV/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion

Anna Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Florida White, Standard/NOV/Senior Doe — White 3

Izabella Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Britannia Petite, Broken/Senior Doe — Blue 1

Izabella Herr, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Saanen Dry Doe

Izabella Herr, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — 4

Izabella Herr, Alpaca Alpaca, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Obastacle — 4

Izabella Herr, State Projects Rabbit Ambassador (RA), Grade 9-10, Senior — Red 2 Selected for State Fair Alternate

Izabella Herr, Alpaca Alpaca, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Costume — 2

Izabella Herr, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Showmanship — Participation

Izabella Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Himalayan, Chocolate/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion

Izabella Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Himalayan, Chocolate/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion

Izabella Herr, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Mediumweight 1 — 4

Izabella Herr, Dog Obedience, Class 1B Obedience — White 3

Izabella Herr, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Izabella Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Agouti Group/Castor/Senior Doe — Red 2

Izabella Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Britannia Petite, Ruby Eyed White/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion

Izabella Herr, Rabbit & Cavy Britannia Petite, Ruby Eyed White/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion

Landen Herr, Mini 4-H Models, Models - 2nd Grade — Blue

Brantley Hindenlang, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Beginner — Blue Honor

Brantley Hindenlang, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level A — Blue

Klayten Hindenlang, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Intermediate — Blue Honor

Natalee Hochstetler, Poultry Egg Judging, Egg Judging — Blue

Natalee Hochstetler, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/ 6/8 Buck — Red 2

Natalee Hochstetler, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/ 6/8 Buck — Blue 1

Natalee Hochstetler, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/ 6/8 Buck — White 3

Natalee Hochstetler, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/ 6/8 Doe — Blue 1

Natalee Hochstetler, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Grand Champion

Natalee Hochstetler, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Senior Doe — BlueLight 4

Natalee Hochstetler, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Medium — Blue Honor, Champion Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Poulty

Natalee Hochstetler, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level D, Floral Display — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Natalee Hochstetler, Poultry Poultry Showmanship, Senior (Grades 9-12) Showmanship — Blue Champion Senior Poultry Showman

Natalee Hochstetler, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Feather Legged Bantams/Bearded white Silkie Cock — Blue Honor

Natalee Hochstetler, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue

Natalee Hochstetler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Yearling Dry Doe — Red 2

Natalee Hochstetler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Yearling Dry Doe — White 3

Natalee Hochstetler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Milking Doe

Natalee Hochstetler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Blue 1 Champion Nigerian Dwarf Milking Doe

Natalee Hochstetler, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Noble County Born & Raised Exhibition Poultry — Blue Reserve Champion Noble County Born & Raised Exhibition Poultry, Honor

Natalee Hochstetler, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Red 2 Reserve Champion Senior Dairy Goat Showman

Hailey Holbrook, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Horned Dorset Ewe Lamb — Champion Breeding Ewe

Hailey Holbrook, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Formal Wear — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair

Hailey Holbrook, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Crafts (LC), Advanced — Blue

Hailey Holbrook, Sheep Market Lambs, Dorset Market Lamb — Reserve Champion Dorset Market Lamb

Hailey Holbrook, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Black Face Cross Ewe Lamb — 4

Hailey Holbrook, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Hailey Holbrook, Sheep Market Lambs, White Face Cross Market Lamb/White Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 2

Hailey Holbrook, State Projects Fashion Revue (FR), Grade 8-12, Formal Wear — Blue Champion, Honor

Jack Holbrook, Dog Obedience, Class 1A Obedience — Red 2

Adelaide Hopf, Dairy Cattle Jersey, Fall Calf — 2

Adelaide Hopf, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue Honor

Adelaide Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Participation Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman

Adelaide Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 1 — 6

Adelaide Hopf, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Adelaide Hopf, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue Honor

Jonah Hopf, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue

Jonah Hopf, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Yearling Heifer — 5 Dairy Herdsmanship Award

Jonah Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 4

Jonah Hopf, County Only Projects Maple Syrup, Maple Syrup, All Divisions — Blue Champion, Honor

Jonah Hopf, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Winter Yearling Heifer — 3

Jonah Hopf, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Premier Dairy Showmanship — 3 3rd Place Premier Dairy Showman

Jonah Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman

Lily Hopf, Dairy Cattle Brown Swiss, Junior 2 Year Old Cow — 1 Champion Grand Champion Brown Swiss

Lily Hopf, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue

Lily Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Participation Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman

Lily Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 6

Lily Hopf, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue

Paige Hopf, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue

Paige Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 4 — 5

Paige Hopf, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level D, Floral Display — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Paige Hopf, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue

Paige Hopf, Dairy Cattle Jersey, Fall Calf — 3

Paige Hopf, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level D — Blue

Paige Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman

Paige Hopf, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Squire Hopf, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor

Squire Hopf, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Beginner — Blue

Squire Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 7

Squire Hopf, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman

Squire Hopf, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue

Squire Hopf, Dairy Cattle Jersey, Senior 3 Year Old Cow — 1 Champion Grand Champion Jersey

Nolan Hosted, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue

Nolan Hosted, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - 2nd Grade — Blue

Tyler Hosted, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - Kindergarten — Blue

Dawson Howey, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Produce of Dam (2 daughters of the same dam) — Blue 1

Dawson Howey, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Premier Dairy Goat Showmanship — Participation

Dawson Howey, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Lightweight 2 — Blue 1 Champion Lightweight Wether

Dawson Howey, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Doe-4 years (milking) — Red 2

Dawson Howey, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Red 2

Dawson Howey, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Blue 1 Champion Toggenburg Milking Doe

Dawson Howey, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Doe-3 years (milking) — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Saanen Milking Doe

Bayleigh Huelsenbeck, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Simmental Steers/Simmental Steers - Show Class 2 — Champion Simmental Steer Reserve Grand Champion Beef Steer, 10 Year 4-H Member

Evan Huelsenbeck, County Only Projects Crops, Corn/Beginner (grades 3-5) — Blue Champion, Honor Reserve Grand Champion

Evan Huelsenbeck, County Only Projects Crops, Wheat/Beginner (grades 3-5) — Blue Champion, Honor Grand Champion

Evan Huelsenbeck, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Alfalfa — Blue Champion, Honor

Evan Huelsenbeck, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Mixed Hay — Blue

Evan Huelsenbeck, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Beginner — Red

Jack Huelsenbeck, Sheep Market Lambs, Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb/Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — Reserve Champion Noble County Born & Raised Market Lamb 4th Overall Market Lamb

Jack Huelsenbeck, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Senior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 9-12) — Champion Senior Sheep Showman

Jack Huelsenbeck, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Premier Sheep Showmanship — 3rd Place Premier Sheep Showman

Jack Huelsenbeck, Sheep Market Lambs, Black Face Cross Market Lamb / 403021 .02: Black Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — Champion Black Face Cross Market Lamb

Hunter Hull, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue Champion, Honor 10 Year 4-H Member

Maely Jackson, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 1st Grade — Blue

Delilah Jacobs, Mini 4-H Flowers & Plants, Flowers & Plants - 1st Grade — Blue

Delilah Jacobs, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 1st Grade — Blue

Jensen Jacobs, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - Kindergarten — Blue

Crue Johnson, Mini 4-H Dinosaurs, Dinosaurs - Kindergarten — Blue

Crue Johnson, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - Kindergarten — Participation

Mataya Justice, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 3 — Blue Reserve Champion

Mataya Justice, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 3 — Blue

Mataya Justice, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue

Mataya Justice, State Projects Dog Poster or Display (DP), Beginner — Blue Honor

Mataya Justice, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 3 — Blue

Ryden Justice, Mini 4-H Collecting, Collecting - 1st Grade — Blue

Ryden Justice, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 1st Grade — Blue

Ryden Justice, Mini 4-H Weather, Weather - 1st Grade — Blue

Ryden Justice, Mini 4-H Robotics, Robotics - 1st Grade — Blue

Jackson Kabrich, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-4 years (milking) — Blue 1

Jackson Kabrich, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Roasters — Blue Champion Roasters, Honor

Meagan Kabrich, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Roasters — Blue Reserve Champion Roasters, Honor

Meagan Kabrich, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Senior Doe — White 3

Meagan Kabrich, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — 6

Meagan Kabrich, Poultry Poultry Showmanship, Senior (Grades 9-12) Showmanship — White 3rd Place Senior Poultry Showman

Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Jr (grades 3-7) — BlueLight 4

Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr (grades 3-5) — 1

Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Jr (grades 3-5) — 1

Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Jr (grades 4-5) — BlueLight 4

Nicole Kammerer, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 7 — 3

Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr (grades 3-5) — 4

Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 5

Nicole Kammerer, Swine Swine Showmanship, Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5)/Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) - Show Class 1 — Participation

Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 10 & under — Blue 1

Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Jr (grades 3-5) — 2

Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Jr (grades 3-5) — 6

Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Jr (grades 3-5) — 2

Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Jr (grades 3-5) — 2

Nicole Kammerer, Horse and Pony Western, Western Riding/Jr (grades 3-7) — Blue 1

Colton Kempf, Mini 4-H Photography, Photography - 2nd Grade — Blue

Colton Kempf, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 2nd Grade — Participation

Kara Kempf, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue

Kara Kempf, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 2 — 5

Kara Kempf, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman

Kara Kempf, Swine Swine Barrows, Berkshire Barrows/Berkshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 2

Kara Kempf, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 1 — 2

Kara Kempf, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Salon Print — Blue

Kara Kempf, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Kara Kempf, Swine Swine Showmanship, Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5)/Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) - Show Class 1 — Participation

Kara Kempf, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Prints — Blue

Kaylee Kempf, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue Honor

Kaylee Kempf, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Kaylee Kempf, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Prints — Blue

Kaylee Kempf, Swine Swine Barrows, Yorkshire Barrows/Yorkshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1

Kaylee Kempf, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman

Kaylee Kempf, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 1 — Participation

Kaylee Kempf, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 4 — 4

Kaylee Kempf, Swine Swine Barrows, Berkshire Barrows/Berkshire Barrows - Show Class 2 — 3

Kaylee Kempf, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 1 — 1

Kaylee Kempf, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue

Kaylee Kempf, Swine Swine Gilts, Berkshire Gilts/Berkshire Gilts - Show Class 1 — 3

Robynne Key, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Doe-4 years (milking) — Blue 1 Champion Lamancha Milking Doe

Robynne Key, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — 6 Participation

Violet Key, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Lamancha Milking Doe

Violet Key, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Doe-3 years (milking) — Blue 1

Violet Key, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Mother/Daughter Wet (in milk) — Blue 1

Violet Key, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Heavyweight 2 — Blue 1 Grand Champion Dairy Goat Wether Champion Heavyweight Wether

Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Flowers & Plants, Flowers & Plants - 1st Grade — Blue

Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 1st Grade — Participation

Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 1st Grade — Blue

Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Photography, Photography - 1st Grade — Blue

Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - 1st Grade — Blue

Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - 1st Grade — Blue

Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 1st Grade — Participation

Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 1st Grade — Blue

Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Collecting, Collecting - 1st Grade — Blue

Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Dinosaurs, Dinosaurs - 1st Grade — Blue

Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Boer Goat Show, Boer Goat Show - 1st Grade — Blue

Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 1st Grade — Blue

Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Farm Animals, Farm Animals - 1st Grade — Blue

Braxton Kimmel, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - 1st Grade — Blue

Byron Kimmel, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Radishes (SV) — Blue

Byron Kimmel, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue Honor

Byron Kimmel, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, English Large Fowl/Black Australorp Hen — Blue

Byron Kimmel, State Projects Entomology (EN), 20 Insect Collection (EN) — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair

Byron Kimmel, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Onions, Red, yellow or white — Blue Honor

Byron Kimmel, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Onions, Green — Blue Honor

Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Palomino, Lynx/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Champion

Riley Kimmel, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Riley Kimmel, Goats Boer Goat Does, Junior Does-3 months of age to under 6 months of age — 2 Reserve Champion Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Boer Goat Doe

Riley Kimmel, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Feather Legged Bantams/Non-bearded white Silkie Hen — Blue

Riley Kimmel, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Feather Legged Bantams/Non-bearded white Silkie Cock — Blue

Riley Kimmel, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Continental Large Fowl/Salmon Faverolle Pullet — Blue

Riley Kimmel, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level A — Blue

Riley Kimmel, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 4 — Blue Honor

Riley Kimmel, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl/Wyandotte/Golden Laced Hen — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Riley Kimmel, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue

Riley Kimmel, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Cucumbers, Slicing with seeds — Red

Riley Kimmel, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue Champion, Honor

Riley Kimmel, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Peas, unshelled — Blue

Riley Kimmel, State Projects Veterinary Science (VS), Beginner — Blue Honor

Riley Kimmel, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Riley Kimmel, Beef Cattle Heifers, Red Poll/Red Poll - Show Class 1 — Champion

Riley Kimmel, State Garden Garden Collection (GC), 5 Plate — Blue Honor Grand Champion

Riley Kimmel, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 2 — 2

Riley Kimmel, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Beginner — Blue Honor

Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Chocolate/Senior Doe — Blue 1

Riley Kimmel, State Garden Garden Collection (GC), 4 Plate — Blue Honor Reserve Grand Champion

Riley Kimmel, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Riley Kimmel, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Lightweight 2 — 1 Champion

Riley Kimmel, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Mediumweight 1 — 3

Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Blue/Senior Doe — Blue 1

Riley Kimmel, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Asiatic Large Fowl /Light Brahma Hen — Blue Honor

Riley Kimmel, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 4 — 1 Reserve Champion Duroc Barrow

Riley Kimmel, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Mediterranean Large Fowl/Single comb white Leghorn Hen — Blue Honor

Riley Kimmel, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Red Poll Steers — Champion Red Poll Steer

Riley Kimmel, Goats Boer Goat Does, Junior Does-Under 3 months of age — 1

Riley Kimmel, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 2 — 1

Riley Kimmel, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Junior Boer Goat Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Reserve Champion Junior Boer Goat Showman

Riley Kimmel, Swine Swine Barrows, Chester White Barrows/Chester White Barrows - Show Class 1 — 2 Reserve Champion Chester White Barrow

Riley Kimmel, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Beans, snap, green, or wax — Blue Honor

Riley Kimmel, State Garden Herb (HB), Basil — Blue Honor

Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion

Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Senior Buck — Red 2

Riley Kimmel, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Salon Print — Blue

Riley Kimmel, State Garden Herb (HB), Oregano — Red

Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Broken/Senior Doe — Red 2

Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Broken/Junior Buck — Blue 1 Champion

Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Palomino, Golden/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion

Riley Kimmel, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Peppers, Banana, long, wax, or Hungarian type — Blue Honor

Riley Kimmel, Poultry Poultry Showmanship, Junior (Grades 3-5) Showmanship — White 3rd Place Junior Poultry Showman

Riley Kimmel, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue

Riley Kimmel, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Prints — Blue

Riley Kimmel, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 4 — Blue Honor

Riley Kimmel, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, English Large Fowl/Speckled Sussex Pullet — Blue

Riley Kimmel, State Garden Herb (HB), Dill — Red

Riley Kimmel, State Garden Herb (HB), Thyme — Blue

Riley Kimmel, Swine Swine Showmanship, Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) / 500041.02: Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) - Show Class 2 — 3rd Place Junior Swine Showman

Riley Kimmel, State Garden Herb (HB), Parsley — Blue

Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), Broken Color & Tortoise Shell/Senior Sow — Blue 1

Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), Broken Color & Tortoise Shell/6/8 Sow — Blue 1

Riley Kimmel, State Garden Garden Collection (GC), 3 Plate — Blue Honor Grand Champion

Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Broken/Senior Doe — Red 2

Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Broken/Senior Buck — Blue 1

Riley Kimmel, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Beginner — Blue Honor

Riley Kimmel, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 4 — Blue Honor

Riley Kimmel, Poultry Cage Decorating Contest, Cage Decorating — Blue

Riley Kimmel, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Squash, Zucchini or cocozelle — Blue

Riley Kimmel, Goats Boer Goat Does, Junior Does-6 months of age to under 9 months of age — 1

Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy Abyssinian, Brindle/Junior Sow — Blue 1 Champion

Riley Kimmel, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level A, Floral Display — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Riley Kimmel, State Garden Herb (HB), Rosemary — Blue

Riley Kimmel, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), Dutch/Senior Sow — Blue 1

Riley Kimmel, Swine Swine Gilts, Duroc Gilts/Duroc Gilts - Show Class 2 — 2

Riley Kimmel, Swine Swine Gilts, Duroc Gilts/Duroc Gilts - Show Class 3 — 2

Josiah Kline, State Garden Garden Education (GE), Level A — Blue Honor

Josiah Kline, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Josiah Kline, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Peas, Edible pods (snow peas, etc) — Blue Honor

Josiah Kline, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Onions, Red, yellow or white — Red

Josiah Kline, County Only Projects Crops, Corn/Intermediate (grades 6-8) — Blue Champion, Honor Grand Champion

Josiah Kline, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue

Josiah Kline, State Garden Garden Collection (GC), 4 Plate — Blue Honor Grand Champion

Miriam Kline, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level D — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Miriam Kline, State Garden Herb (HB), Basil — Red

Miriam Kline, State Garden Herb (HB), Thyme — Blue Honor

Miriam Kline, State Garden Herb (HB), Rosemary — Blue

Miriam Kline, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Advanced — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Oliver Kline, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Honor

Oliver Kline, State Projects Electric (EL), Advanced Electric (EL) — Red

Ella Klopfenstein, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Intermediate — Blue

Ella Klopfenstein, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam/Golden Sebright Hen — Blue

Ella Klopfenstein, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Broilers — Blue Champion Broilers, Honor 10 Year 4-H Member

Ella Klopfenstein, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Salon Print — Blue

Ella Klopfenstein, Poultry Cage Decorating Contest, Cage Decorating — Blue

Sophia Klopfenstein, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 2nd Grade — Blue

Sophia Klopfenstein, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - 2nd Grade — Blue

Sophia Klopfenstein, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 2nd Grade — Blue

CC Knox, State Projects Beekeeping (BK), Poster or Display — Blue Selected for State Fair Alternate

CC Knox, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue

TJ Knox, State Projects Soil and Water Science (SW), Beginner — Blue

TJ Knox, State Projects Beekeeping (BK), Single Honey Product — Blue

Addison Konger, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - 2nd Grade — Blue

Addison Konger, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 2nd Grade — Blue

Addison Konger, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 2nd Grade — Blue

Blake Konger, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 10 & under — Red 2

Corbin Konger, Swine Swine Barrows, Hampshire Barrows/Hampshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 3

Corbin Konger, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 3 — 1

Corbin Konger, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 8 — 2

Corbin Konger, Swine Swine Showmanship, Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8)/Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8) - Show Class 1 — Participation

Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 1

Olivia Konger, Sheep Market Lambs, Shropshire Market Lamb/Shropshire Market Lamb - Show Class 3 — 3

Olivia Konger, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Olivia Konger, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship (Grades 6-8) — Participation

Olivia Konger, Sheep Market Lambs, Southdown Market Lamb/Southdown Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 2

Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 2

Olivia Konger, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 6 — Blue Honor

Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Int (grade 6-8) — 4

Olivia Konger, Sheep Market Lambs, Natural Color Market Lamb/Natural Color Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 3

Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 1

Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Int (grade 6-8) — 6

Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 4

Olivia Konger, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue

Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Mare — Red 2 Reserve Champion

Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 11 & over — Red 2

Olivia Konger, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 6 — Blue Honor

Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Int (grade 6-8) — 7

Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 2

Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Int (grade 6-8) — 1

Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 2

Olivia Konger, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/ Int (grade 6-8) — 6

Olivia Konger, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 6 — Blue Champion

Owen Konger, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level A — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Owen Konger, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Beginner — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Owen Konger, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 10 & under — BlueLight 4

Owen Konger, Sheep Market Lambs, White Face Cross Market Lamb/White Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 2

Owen Konger, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Owen Konger, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/ Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 2

Gavyn Krehl, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Intermediate Beef Showmanship (grades 6-8) — 3rd Place Intermediate Beef Showman

Gavyn Krehl, Beef Cattle Heifers, Commercial/Crossbred/Commercial/Crossbred - Show Class 2 — Reserve Champion

Gavyn Krehl, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Intermediate — Blue Champion

Gavyn Krehl, Beef Cattle Beef Feeder Calves, Beef Feeder Calves/Beef Feeder Calves - Show Class 3 — Reserve Grand Champion Beef Feeder Calf

Gavyn Krehl, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Market Heifer — Champion Market Heifer

Bryce Krider, Poultry Poultry Showmanship, Junior (Grades 3-5) Showmanship — Red Reserve Champion Junior Poultry Showman

Bryce Krider, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman

Bryce Krider, Rabbit & Cavy Dutch, Blue/Junior Buck — Blue 1 Champion

Bryce Krider, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 3 — 7

Bryce Krider, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue

Bryce Krider, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Goose, Medium — Blue Honor

Bryce Krider, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Noble County Born & Raised Exhibition Poultry — Blue Honor

Grant Krider, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue Honor

Grant Krider, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue Honor

Grant Krider, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl/All Other Breeds and Varieties/Pullet — Blue

Grant Krider, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl/Rhode Island Red/Single Comb Hen — Blue Honor

Grant Krider, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 2 — 2

Grant Krider, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Junior Buck — White 3

Grant Krider, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, All Other Large Fowl/Ameraucana Hen — Blue

Grant Krider, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue Honor

Lance Krider, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman

Lance Krider, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 3 — 1

Lance Krider, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 3

Lance Krider, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Junior 3 Year Old Cow — 1 Champion Reserve Grand Champion Holstein

Lance Krider, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 3 — 2

Lance Krider, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 2

Lance Krider, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue

Lance Krider, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Premier Dairy Showmanship — 2 Reserve Champion Premier Dairy Showman

Cole Lake, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Honor

Grant Lake, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 1

Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 1

Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 1

Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 1

Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Mare — BlueLight 4

Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 1

Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Sr (grades 8-12) — BlueLight 4

Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Premiere — Red 2 Reserve Champion

Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Sr (grade 9-12) — Blue 1 Reserve Champion

Lexie LaLone, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 2

Lexi LaRowe, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Mediterranean Large Fowl /Single comb white Leghorn Pullet — Blue

Lexi LaRowe, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Light — Blue

Lexi LaRowe, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue Honor

Lexi LaRowe, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl/Rhode Island Red/Single Comb Pullet — Blue

Lexi LaRowe, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level C — Blue

Lexi LaRowe, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue Honor

Lexi LaRowe, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue

Claire Lash, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 7

Claire Lash, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 10 & under — 6

Claire Lash, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/ Int (grade 6-8) — 7

Claire Lash, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Equitation/Jr (grades 3-7) — 1

Claire Lash, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Int (grade 6-8) — 4

Claire Lash, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 2

Claire Lash, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 6

Claire Lash, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 2

Claire Lash, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Int (grade 6-8) — BlueLight 4

Claire Lash, Horse and Pony English, Hunter Hack — 3

Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Jr (grades 3-5) — Blue 1

Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Jr (grades 3-5) — 2

Josie Lattimore, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 4 — 3

Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Jr (grades 4-5) — 7

Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr (grades 3-5) — 5

Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Jr (grades 3-5) — 1

Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Jr (grades 3-5) — 5

Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr (grades 3-5) — 1

Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 11 & over — 7

Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 10 & under — 5

Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 3

Josie Lattimore, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr (grades 3-5) — 1

Lucy Laur, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-4 years (milking) — Blue 1 Champion Nubian Milking Doe

Lucy Laur, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Junior Doe — Red 2

Lucy Laur, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Light — Blue Honor, Champion Grand Champion Exhibition Poultry

Lucy Laur, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue

Naomi Laur, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue Honor

Naomi Laur, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam/Quail d'Anvers Cock — Blue

Naomi Laur, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam/Quail d'Anvers Hen — Blue

Naomi Laur, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Crafts (LC), Beginner — Blue Champion, Honor

Naomi Laur, Alpaca Alpaca, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Obstacle — 4

Naomi Laur, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Junior Doe — 6

Naomi Laur, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Broken/Senior Doe — White 3

Naomi Laur, Dog Obedience, Class 2A Obedience — White 3

Naomi Laur, Alpaca Alpaca, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Costume — 3

Naomi Laur, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Junior Buck — BlueLight 4

Naomi Laur, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Showmanship — Participation

Nora Laur, Dog Obedience, Class 2A Obedience — 4

Nora Laur, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Obstacle — 2

Nora Laur, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Junior Doe — 5

Nora Laur, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Crafts (LC), Intermediate — Blue Honor

Nora Laur, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Costume — 3

Nora Laur, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue

Nora Laur, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Showmanship — Reserve Champion Showman

Olivia Laur, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Showmanship — Participation

Olivia Laur, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue

Olivia Laur, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Costume — 4

Olivia Laur, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Crafts (LC), Intermediate — Blue Honor

Olivia Laur, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 6-8) — 4 Participation

Olivia Laur, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — 7

Olivia Laur, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Funzies — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Olivia Laur, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Obstacle — 1

Sage Lawrence, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 10 & under — 7

Sage Lawrence, Beef Cattle Heifers, Hereford — Champion

Cutter Lawson, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 5 — 3

Cutter Lawson, Swine Swine Gilts, Hampshire Gilts/Hampshire Gilts - Show Class 1 — 2 Reserve Champion Hampshire Gilt

Cutter Lawson, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 2 — 4

Cutter Lawson, Swine Swine Showmanship, Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5)/Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) - Show Class 1 — Participation

Waylon Lawson, Mini 4-H Archery, Archery - 2nd Grade — Blue

Waylon Lawson, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue

Waylon Lawson, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 2nd Grade — Participation

Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Junior Buck — Blue 1

Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Junior Doe — Red 2

Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion

Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Senior Doe — Red 2

Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion

Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Junior Doe — Blue 1

Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Broken/Senior Doe — Red 2

Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Broken/Junior Buck — Blue 1

Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Broken/Junior Doe — Blue 1

Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation

Abigail Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — 7

Abigail Laymon, Dog Obedience, Veterans Obedience — Red 2

Alexander Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Tan Group/Otter/Senior Doe — Blue 1

Alexander Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Ruby Eyed White/Senior Doe — Blue 1

Alexander Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Ruby Eyed White/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion

Alexander Laymon, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Intermediate — Participation

Alexander Laymon, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Alexander Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/Senior Sow — Blue 1

Alexander Laymon, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Obstacle — 6

Alexander Laymon, State Projects Rabbit Ambassador (RA), Grade 7-8, Intermediate — Blue 1 Grand Champion

Alexander Laymon, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 6-8) — 8 Participation

Alexander Laymon, Dog Obedience, Class 2B Obedience — Blue 1

Alexander Laymon, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Costume — 5

Alexander Laymon, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Mediumweight 1 — Blue 1

Alexander Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Chocolate/Senior Doe — Red 2

Alexander Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Agouti Group/Castor/Senior Buck — Red 2

Alexander Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Agouti Group/Castor/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion

Alexander Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy American Satin, White/ 6/8 Sow — Blue 1 Champion Reserve Grand Champion

Alexander Laymon, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Showmanship — Participation

Amillia Laymon, Dog Obedience, Class 2B Obedience — Red 2

Amillia Laymon, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue

Amillia Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Blue 1 Champion Grand Champion

Hailie Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation

Hailie Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation

Hailie Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Jersey Wooly, AOV Group/Senior Buck — Blue 1

Hailie Laymon, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue

Hailie Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/ 6/8 Boar — White 3

Hailie Laymon, Dog Obedience, Class 2A Obedience — Red 2

Hailie Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Jersey Wooly, Broken Group/Senior Buck — Red 2

Hailie Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Californian, Standard/NOV/ Senior Buck — Participation

Hailie Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Meat Pen — BlueLight 4

Hailie Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy Jersey Wooly, Agouti Group/Senior Doe — Red 2

Nicholas Laymon, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 2nd Grade — Participation

Nicholas Laymon, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/ 6/8 Sow — Blue 1 Champion

Jason Lehman, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Red

Logan Leighty, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 4 — 6

Logan Leighty, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 1 — 5

Logan Leighty, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Beginner — Red

Logan Leighty, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue

Logan Leighty, Swine Swine Showmanship, Rookie Swine Showmanship (Grade 3)/Rookie Swine Showmanship (Grade 3) - Show Class 1 — 2 Reserve Champion Rookie Swine Showman

Brynleigh Leitch, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 1st Grade — Participation

Brynleigh Leitch, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 1st Grade — Blue

Khloe Leitch, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - 2nd Grade — Participation

Khloe Leitch, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 2nd Grade — Blue

Nadia Leitch, Sheep Market Lambs, Dorset Market Lamb — Champion Dorset Market Lamb

Nadia Leitch, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship (Grades 6-8) — Participation

Nevia Lemmon, Dog Obedience, Class 1A Obedience — Blue 1

Roark Lemmon, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor

Mitchel Lemon, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 5

Mitchel Lemon, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Yearling Heifer — 4

Mitchel Lemon, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 3 — 4

Mitchel Lemon, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 5

Mitchel Lemon, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 2

Mitchel Lemon, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Calf — 5

Mitchel Lemon, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue Honor

Mitchel Lemon, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Senior Dairy Showmanship (grades 9-12) — 2

Mitchel Lemon, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does -Lightweight 1 — 1

Mitchel Lemon, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue

Mitchel Lemon, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Mitchel Lemon, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 5

Mitchel Lemon, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman

Mitchel Lemon, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation

Carly Liggett, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 1st Grade — Blue

Carly Liggett, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 1st Grade — Blue

Carly Liggett, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - 1st Grade — Blue

Carly Liggett, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - 1st Grade — Blue

Carly Liggett, Mini 4-H Flowers & Plants, Flowers & Plants - 1st Grade — Blue

Daniel Lloyd, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue

Robert Lloyd, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - 1st Grade — Blue

Shelby Locker, Swine Swine Gilts, Duroc Gilts/Duroc Gilts - Show Class 2 — 1 Reserve Champion Duroc Gilt

Shelby Locker, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 7 — 4

Shelby Locker, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 3 — 3

Shelby Locker, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 3 — 3

Noah Longyear, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 5 — 5

Noah Longyear, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 7 — 3

Noah Longyear, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman

Noah Longyear, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 1 — Participation

Noah Longyear, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 1

Noah Longyear, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation

Addison Lortie, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level A, Floral Display — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Addison Lortie, Beef Cattle Beef Feeder Calves, Beef Feeder Calves/Beef Feeder Calves - Show Class 3 — 2

Addison Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 3

Addison Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 5

Addison Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 4 — Lightweight Champion

Addison Lortie, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Junior Dairy Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — 3rd Place Junior Dairy Showman

Addison Lortie, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue

Addison Lortie, State Projects Needle Craft (NC), Beginner (NC) — Blue Honor

Addison Lortie, Dairy Cattle Jersey, Fall Calf — 1 Champion

Addison Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 2

Addison Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 3 — 3

Addison Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 1

Addison Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Summer Yearling Heifer — 2

Addison Lortie, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 2 — 3

Addison Lortie, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 3 — 4

Addison Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Winter Yearling Heifer — 1

Addison Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Fall Calf — 3

Addison Lortie, Dairy Cattle Brown Swiss, Winter Calf — 1 Champion Reserve Grand Champion Brown Swiss

Addison Lortie, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Addison Lortie, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue Champion, Honor

Boone Lortie, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue Honor

Boone Lortie, Sheep Market Lambs, Southdown Market Lamb/Southdown Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 3

Boone Lortie, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation

Boone Lortie, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation

Boone Lortie, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Junior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — 3rd Place Junior Sheep Showman

Boone Lortie, Sheep Market Lambs, Oxford Market Lamb/Oxford Market Lamb - Show Class 3 — Reserve Champion Oxford Market Lamb

Braden Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 3 — 4

Braden Lortie, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Showmanship (grades 6-8) — 3

Braden Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Yearling Heifer — 2

Braden Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 4

Braden Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Calf — 1

Braden Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Participation Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman

Braden Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, 5 Year Old and over Cow — 1 Champion Grand Champion Holstein, Best Udder Overall, Supreme Champion of All Breeds

Braylee Lortie, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 4 — Blue Honor

Braylee Lortie, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue Honor

Braylee Lortie, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Hampshire Ewe Lamb — 3

Braylee Lortie, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 4 — Blue Honor

Braylee Lortie, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation

Braylee Lortie, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor

Braylee Lortie, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 4 — Blue Reserve Champion

Braylee Lortie, Sheep Market Lambs, Natural Color Market Lamb/Natural Color Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — Champion Natural Color Market Lamb

Braylee Lortie, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Junior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation

Brynn Lortie, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 6 — Blue Reserve Champion

Brynn Lortie, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 6 — Blue Honor

Brynn Lortie, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Dorset Advantage Yearling Ewe — Champion Breeding Ewe

Brynn Lortie, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Brynn Lortie, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation

Brynn Lortie, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 6 — Blue Honor

Brynn Lortie, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Black Face Cross Ewe Lamb — Reserve Champion Black Face Cross Ewe

Brynn Lortie, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship (Grades 6-8) — Reserve Champion Intermediate Sheep Showman

Brynn Lortie, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Brystol Lortie, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Beginner — Blue

Brystol Lortie, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue

Brystol Lortie, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 4 — Blue Honor

Brystol Lortie, Sheep Breeding Ewes, White Face Cross Ewe Lamb — Champion White Face Cross Ewe

Brystol Lortie, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation

Brystol Lortie, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 4 — Blue Honor

Brystol Lortie, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 4 — Blue Champion

Brystol Lortie, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor

Brystol Lortie, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Junior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Reserve Champion Junior Sheep Showman

Callen Lortie, Mini 4-H Boer Goat Show, Boer Goat Show - 1st Grade — Blue

Colten Lortie, Swine Swine Showmanship, Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8)/Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8) - Show Class 1 — 3rd Place Intermediate Swine Showman

Colten Lortie, Beef Cattle Beef Feeder Calves, Beef Feeder Calves/Beef Feeder Calves - Show Class 2 — 5

Colten Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 3

Colten Lortie, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Intermediate Beef Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Participation

Colten Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Reserve Champion Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman

Colten Lortie, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Intermediate Boer Goat Showmanship (grade 6-8) — Participation

Colten Lortie, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows — 4

Colten Lortie, Swine Swine Barrows, Berkshire Barrows/Berkshire Barrows - Show Class 2 — 2 Reserve Champion Berkshire Barrow

Colten Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 3

Colten Lortie, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 2 — 2

Faith Lortie, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 7 — 1

Faith Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 7

Faith Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Fall Calf — 4

Faith Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Winter Yearling Heifer — 2

Faith Lortie, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue

Faith Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 5

Faith Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 4 — 4

Faith Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — 3rd Place Senior Dairy Steer Showman

Faith Lortie, Dairy Cattle Dry Cow, All Ages — 1

Faith Lortie, State Projects Consumer Clothing (CC), Advanced (CC) — Blue Honor

Faith Lortie, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation

Keira Lortie, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation

Keira Lortie, Beef Cattle Beef Feeder Calves, Beef Feeder Calves/Beef Feeder Calves - Show Class 2 — 2

Keira Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Champion Senior Dairy Steer Showman

Keira Lortie, Goats Boer Goat Does, Yearling Does-16 months of age to under 20 months of age — 1 Champion

Keira Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 3

Keira Lortie, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Premier Beef Showmanship — Reserve Champion Premier Beef Showman

Keira Lortie, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Senior Beef Showmanship (grades 9-12) — 3rd Place Senior Beef Showman

Keira Lortie, Beef Cattle Heifers, Commercial/Crossbred/Commercial/Crossbred - Show Class 1 — 2

Keira Lortie, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Advanced (CK) — Blue Honor

Keira Lortie, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Heavyweight 1 — 3

Keira Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 3 — Champion Mediumweight Dairy Feeder Steer

Keira Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 2

Keira Lortie, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 3 — 3

Keira Lortie, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 5 — 2

Mackinley Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Yearling Heifer — 3

Mackinley Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Summer Yearling Heifer — 4

Mackinley Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 7

Mackinley Lortie, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Junior Boer Goat Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation

Mackinley Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman

Mackinley Lortie, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 3 — 4

Mackinley Lortie, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Showmanship (grades 6-8) — 2

Mackinley Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 2 — 2

Mackinley Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Junior 3 Year Old Cow — 2

Mesa Lortie, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Rookie Dairy Showmanship (grade 3) — 1

Mesa Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 4 — 3

Mesa Lortie, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Lightweight 3 — 5

Mesa Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Winter Calf — 1

Mesa Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 3 — 4

Mesa Lortie, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Calf — 4

Mesa Lortie, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue

Mesa Lortie, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Rookie DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 3) — Champion Rookie Dairy Steer Showman

Mesa Lortie, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Rookie Boer Goat Showmanship (Grade 3) — Reserve Champion Rookie Boer Goat Showman

Cole Lundy, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Participation Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman

Cole Lundy, State Projects Beekeeping (BK), Single Honey Product — Blue Honor

Cole Lundy, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level C (WW) — Blue

Cole Lundy, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 4 — 7

Cole Lundy, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 3

Elly Lundy, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 4

Elly Lundy, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 3

Elly Lundy, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Jr (grades 3-5) — 4

Elly Lundy, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman

Elly Lundy, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Jr (grades 4-5) — 6

Elly Lundy, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Jr (grades 3-5) — Red 2

Elly Lundy, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Jr (grades 3-5) — 7

Elly Lundy, State Garden Herb (HB), Oregano — White

Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Archery, Archery - 2nd Grade — Blue

Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 2nd Grade — Blue

Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Robotics, Robotics - 2nd Grade — Red

Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - 2nd Grade — Blue

Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Electric, Electric - 2nd Grade — Blue

Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 2nd Grade — Blue

Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Collecting, Collecting - 2nd Grade — Blue

Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Farm Animals, Farm Animals - 2nd Grade — Blue

Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Models, Models - 2nd Grade — Blue

Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue

Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - 2nd Grade — Blue

Asaiah Mains, Mini 4-H Alpaca Poster, Alpaca Poster - 2nd Grade — Blue

David Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Feather Legged Bantams/Any other variety Cock — Blue

David Mains, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level C (WW) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

David Mains, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Advanced — Blue Honor

David Mains, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue

Elisabeth Mains, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Elisabeth Mains, Dairy Cattle Brown Swiss, Winter Yearling Heifer — 1 Reserve Champion

Elisabeth Mains, Alpaca Alpaca, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Obastacle — 1

Elisabeth Mains, Alpaca Alpaca, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Costume — 3

Elisabeth Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, English Large Fowl /Black Australorp Pullet — Blue Honor

Elisabeth Mains, State Projects Beekeeping (BK), Two Honey Products — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Elisabeth Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Funzies — Blue Honor, Champion

Elisabeth Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Exhibition Turkeys — Blue Honor, Champion

Elisabeth Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Feather Legged Bantams/Black Cochin Hen — Blue Honor, Champion

Elisabeth Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Feather Legged Bantams/Bearded white Silkie Hen — Blue

Elisabeth Mains, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Showmanship — 3rd Showman

Elisabeth Mains, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Katherine Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Mediterranean Large Fowl/White face black Spanish Hen — Blue

Katherine Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Continental Large Fowl/Non-bearded white crested black Polish Hen — Blue Honor

Katherine Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Feather Legged Bantams/Partridge Cochin Hen — Blue

Katherine Mains, Alpaca Alpaca, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Obstacle — 1

Katherine Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, English Large Fowl /Black Australorp Pullet — Blue

Katherine Mains, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Mixed Hay — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor Reserve Grand Champion

Katherine Mains, County Only Projects Crops, Wheat/Beginner (grades 3-5) — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor Reserve Grand Champion

Katherine Mains, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP), Beginner (LP) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Katherine Mains, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Beginner — Blue Honor

Katherine Mains, County Only Projects Crops, Corn/Beginner (grades 3-5) — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Katherine Mains, Alpaca Alpaca, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Costume — 4

Katherine Mains, State Projects Computer (CO), Beginner — Blue Champion, Honor

Katherine Mains, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Showmanship — Reserve Champion Showman

Katherine Mains, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, All Other Large Fowl/Ameraucana Hen — Blue

Katherine Mains, Dairy Cattle Brown Swiss, Winter Yearling Heifer — 2

Katherine Mains, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue

Katherine Mains, State Projects Beekeeping (BK), Poster or Display — Blue Selected for State Fair

Joshua Marker, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Premier DS/DFS Showmanship — Participation Premier Dairy Steer Showman

Joshua Marker, State Projects Shooting Sports Education (SS), Advanced — Blue Honor

Joshua Marker, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 2

Joshua Marker, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation

Joshua Marker, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — 8

Joshua Marker, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Meat Pen — Red 2 Reserve Champion Reserve Grand Champion

Joshua Marker, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level C — Selected for State Fair

Joshua Marker, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 3 — Champion Lightweight Dairy Feeder Steer

Joshua Marker, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 3 — Reserve Champion Lightweight Dairy Feeder Steer

Joshua Marker, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 4 — 5

Lily Marks, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 2

Lily Marks, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 3

Lily Marks, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue

Klovor Marner, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 5

Klovor Marner, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 5

Klovor Marner, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Winter Yearling Heifer — 4

Klovor Marner, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman

Klovor Marner, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue Honor

Klovor Marner, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 4 — 2

Klovor Marner, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 2 — 3

Lanie Martin, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Lanie Martin, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue Honor

Lanie Martin, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Separates — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Casyn Mault, Mini 4-H Boer Goat Show, Boer Goat Show - 2nd Grade — Blue

Cora Mault, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Lightweight 3 — 3

Cora Mault, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Prints — Blue Honor

Cora Mault, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Salon Print — Blue Honor

Cora Mault, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 4

Cora Mault, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 3 — 1 Champion

Cora Mault, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 5 — 1 Reserve Champion

Cora Mault, Goats Boer Goat Does, Western RidingCommercial Does/Commercial Does - Mediumweight 3/Jr (grades 3-7) — 3

Cora Mault, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 3

Cora Mault, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 7

Cora Mault, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Reserve Champion Junior Dairy Steer Showman

Cora Mault, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue

Cora Mault, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Intermediate Boer Goat Showmanship (grade 6-8) — 3rd Place Intermediate Boer Goat Showman

Cora Mault, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Junior Beef Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Champion Junior Beef Showman

Cora Mault, Beef Cattle Beef Feeder Calves, Beef Feeder Calves/Beef Feeder Calves - Show Class 2 — 4

Hayden Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Senior Doe — Red 2

Hayden Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Yearling Dry Doe — 3

Hayden Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Senior Doe — White 3

Hayden Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 6-8) — 5 Participation

Hayden Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Lightweight 1 — White 3

Haylee Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Lightweight 2 — Red 2

Haylee Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Premier Dairy Goat Showmanship — White 3 3rd Place Premier Dairy Goat Showman

Haylee Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Mother/Daughter Dry (daughter dry) — 4

Haylee Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Doe-3 years (milking) — Red 2

Haylee Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Senior Doe — Blue 1

Haylee Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Doe-4 years (milking) — Blue 1 Champion Saanen Milking Doe

Haylee Mccann, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Blue 1 Champion Senior Dairy Goat Showman

Everett McClellan, Mini 4-H Robotics, Robotics - 2nd Grade — Blue

Everett McClellan, Mini 4-H Weather, Weather - 2nd Grade — Blue

Bree McComb, Beef Cattle Beef Feeder Calves, Beef Feeder Calves/Beef Feeder Calves - Show Class 2 — Grand Champion Beef Feeder Calf

Bree McComb, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 1 — Participation

Bree McComb, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Senior Beef Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation

Bree McComb, Swine Swine Gilts, Yorkshire Gilts/Yorkshire Gilts - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Yorkshire Gilt 5th Overall Gilt

Bree McComb, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 3 — 1 Champion Crossbred Gilt 4th Overall Gilt

Bree McComb, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 7 — 2

Bree McComb, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 4 — 4

Colt McComb, Mini 4-H Archery, Archery - 2nd Grade — Blue

Faith McCoy, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue

Faith McCoy, County Only Projects Barbecue, Barbecue, Grades 6-8, Level 2 — Blue

Faith McCoy, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue

Aida McDonald, State Garden Herb (HB), Basil — Blue Honor

Aida McDonald, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 9 — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Aida McDonald, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue Honor

Aida McDonald, State Projects Beekeeping (BK), Single Honey Product — Blue

Aida McDonald, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue

Aida McDonald, State Garden Herb (HB), Rosemary — Blue Honor

Eva McDonald, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue

Eva McDonald, State Projects Beekeeping (BK), Single Honey Product — Blue

Eva McDonald, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue Honor

Eva McDonald, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 7 — Blue Champion, Honor

Eva McDonald, State Garden Herb (HB), Oregano — Blue

Eva McDonald, State Garden Herb (HB), Thyme — Blue

Carter McKinley, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Intermediate — Blue

Carter McKinley, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue

Carter McKinley, State Projects Aerospace (AE), Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair

Owen McKinley, Mini 4-H Models, Models - 2nd Grade — Blue

Owen McKinley, Mini 4-H Collecting, Collecting - 2nd Grade — Blue

Owen McKinley, Mini 4-H Sun, Stars & Space, Sun, Stars & Space - 2nd Grade — Blue

Ainsley McNamara, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - 1st Grade — Blue

Ainsley McNamara, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 1st Grade — Participation

Audrey McNamara, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 1 — 5

Audrey McNamara, Swine Swine Showmanship, Rookie Swine Showmanship (Grade 3) — 3 3rd Place Rookie Swine Showman

Audrey McNamara, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level A — Blue

Audrey McNamara, State Projects Wildlife (WI), Beginner — Red

Audrey McNamara, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Rookie Beef Showmanship (grade 3) — Reserve Champion Rookie Beef Showman

Audrey McNamara, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Simmental Steers/Simmental Steers - Show Class 1 — 2

Nathan McNamara, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Honor

Brason Mcneal, State Projects Electric (EL), Level 2 — Red

Brason Mcneal, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Intermediate — Blue Reserve Champion

Claire Melton, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr (grades 3-5) — 5

Claire Melton, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Rookie (showing for the first time ONLY grades 3-4) — White 3

Jovanka Metzger, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Heavyweight 1 — 3

Jovanka Metzger, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 6-8) — 7 Participation

Jovanka Metzger, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 4 — 3

Jovanka Metzger, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Senior Doe — White 3

Jovanka Metzger, Dairy Cattle Jersey, Spring Yearling Heifer — 1

Jovanka Metzger, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Broken/Senior Doe — BlueLight 4

Jovanka Metzger, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Tan Group/Otter/Senior Buck — Red 2

Jovanka Metzger, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking — 4

Coleman Meyer, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman

Coleman Meyer, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 2 — Lightweight Reserve Champion

Coleman Meyer, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 4

Coleman Meyer, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 6

Coleman Meyer, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 8

Derrick Meyer, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 4 — 6

Derrick Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 6-8) — 6 Participation

Derrick Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Lightweight 1 — Red 2

Derrick Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Alpine/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Blue 1

Derrick Meyer, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Participation Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman

Derrick Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Blue 1

Derrick Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — Blue 1

Dillon Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — White 3

Dillon Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Alpine/Doe-3 years (milking) — Red 2

Dillon Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 4 & 5) — White 3 3rd Place Junior Dairy Goat Showman

Drew Meyer, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 1st Grade — Participation

Drew Meyer, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - 1st Grade — Blue

Drew Meyer, Mini 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show - 1st Grade — Blue 1

Drew Meyer, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 1st Grade — Blue

Hayley Meyer, Swine Swine Showmanship, Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5)/Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) - Show Class 1 — Reserve Champion Junior Swine Showman

Hayley Meyer, Swine Swine Gilts, Yorkshire Gilts/Yorkshire Gilts - Show Class 1 — 2 Reserve Champion Yorkshire Gilt

Hayley Meyer, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue

Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — 6

Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — 5

Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Yearling Dry Doe — 4

Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Senior Doe — Red 2

Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Yearling Milking Doe — Blue 1

Hayley Meyer, Swine Swine Barrows, Yorkshire Barrows/Yorkshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 4

Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Oberhasli/Yearling Dry Doe — Blue 1 Champion Oberhasli Dry Doe

Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Get of Sire — 4

Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 4 & 5) — Red 2 Reserve Champion Junior Dairy Goat Showman

Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Produce of Dam (2 daughters of the same dam) — 6

Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Heavyweight 2 — Red 2 Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Goat Wether Reserve Champion Heavyweight Wether

Hayley Meyer, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Mediumweight 2 — 4

Hayley Meyer, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Satin, Black/Senior Doe — Blue 1

Hayley Meyer, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 5

Hayley Meyer, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 3 — 8

Hayley Meyer, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 4 — Blue Champion, Honor

Abigail Miller, Dog Obedience, Class 1A Obedience — White 3

Angel Miller, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Mare — Blue 1 Champion

Angel Miller, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr (grades 3-5) — 4

Angel Miller, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Equitation/Jr (grades 3-7) — 4

Angel Miller, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 4

Angel Miller, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Pleasure — 5

Reed Miller, Swine Swine Barrows, Berkshire Barrows/Berkshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1

Reed Miller, Swine Swine Barrows, Poland Barrows/Poland Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Poland Barrow

Reed Miller, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 4 — 5

Reed Miller, Swine Swine Barrows, Tamworth Barrows/Tamworth Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Tamworth Barrow

Reed Miller, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 3 — 5

Reed Miller, Swine Swine Showmanship, Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8)/Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8) - Show Class 1 — Participation

Brianna Moore, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Salon Print — Blue

Brianna Moore, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue

Brianna Moore, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Daphne Moore, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Beginner — Blue

Daphne Moore, State Projects Veterinary Science (VS), Beginner — Blue Honor

Daphne Moore, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue

Daphne Moore, State Projects Forestry (FO), Beginner — Blue

Daphne Moore, State Projects Health (HT), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Landon Moore, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 2nd Grade — Blue

Landon Moore, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 2nd Grade — Blue

Landon Moore, Mini 4-H Electric, Electric - 2nd Grade — Blue

Landon Moore, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - 2nd Grade — Blue

Landon Moore, Mini 4-H Bugs/Entomology, Bugs/Entomology - 2nd Grade — Blue

Landon Moore, Mini 4-H Collecting, Collecting - 2nd Grade — Blue

Lucy Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — 4

Lucy Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — Red 2

Lucy Moore, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Roasters — Blue

Lucy Moore, State Projects Dog Poster or Display (DP), Intermediate — Blue Honor

Lucy Moore, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Medium — Blue

Natalie Moore, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Medium — Blue

Natalie Moore, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Roasters — Blue

Natalie Moore, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — White

Natalie Moore, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 1 — 1

Natalie Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Red 2

Natalie Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-3 years (milking) — Blue 1

Natalie Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — White 3

Natalie Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — 5

Natalie Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Yearling Dry Doe — Blue 1

Natalie Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Senior Doe — Red 2 Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Dry Doe

Natalie Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nigerian Dwarf/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion Nigerian Dwarf Dry Doe

Natalie Moore, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Lightweight 2 — 3

Natalie Moore, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, English Large Fowl/Speckled Sussex Hen — Red

Natalie Moore, State Projects Cat Poster or Display (CP), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Natalie Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Produce of Dam (2 daughters of the same dam) — 4

Natalie Moore, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Heavy — Blue

Natalie Moore, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Red

Natalie Moore, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Continental Large Fowl/Salmon Faverolle Hen — Blue

Natalie Moore, State Projects Dog Poster or Display (DP), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Natalie Moore, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Three Best Does — 8

Natalie Moore, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — 3rd Place Senior Boer Goat Showman

Brant Morgan, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Jr (grades 3-7) — White 3

Brant Morgan, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Int (grade 6-8) — 3

Brant Morgan, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 11 & over — BlueLight 4

Brant Morgan, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Int (grade 6-8) — 5

Lilly Moser, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Obstacle — 3

Lilly Moser, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Costume — 1

Lilly Moser, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Crafts (LC), Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor

Lilly Moser, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Showmanship — Champion Showman

Lincoln Moser, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue

Lincoln Moser, Mini 4-H Alpaca Poster, Alpaca Poster - 2nd Grade — Blue

Haley Mueller, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue

Haley Mueller, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 2 — 5

Haley Mueller, Swine Swine Barrows, Tamworth Barrows/Tamworth Barrows - Show Class 1 — 2 Reserve Champion Tamworth Barrow

Haley Mueller, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue

Haley Mueller, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Advanced (CK) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Tyler Mueller, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Champion, Honor

Caroline Mullins, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - Kindergarten — Blue

Caroline Mullins, Mini 4-H Archery, Archery - Kindergarten — Blue

Caroline Mullins, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - Kindergarten — Blue

Caroline Mullins, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - Kindergarten — Blue

Delaney Mullins, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue

Delaney Mullins, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level A — Blue

Delaney Mullins, County Only Projects Maple Syrup, Maple Syrup, All Divisions — Blue Honor

Delaney Mullins, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Blue

Harrison Myers, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 7 — 4

Harrison Myers, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Jr (grades 4-5) — 5

Harrison Myers, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr (grades 3-5) — 6

Harrison Myers, Horse and Pony Western, Western Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 4

Harrison Myers, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 11 & over — Blue 1

Harrison Myers, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr (grades 3-5) — 2

Harrison Myers, Swine Swine Showmanship, Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5)/Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) - Show Class 1 — Participation

Harrison Myers, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Jr (grades 3-5) — 6

Harrison Myers, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr (grades 3-5) — 2

Layla Myers, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 3 — 5

Kyndal Mynhier, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Sr (grades 8-12) — Blue 1

Kyndal Mynhier, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Sr (grade 9-12) — 2

Kyndal Mynhier, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Sr (grade 9-12) — 2

Kyndal Mynhier, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Sr (grade 9-12) — White 3

Kyndal Mynhier, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Sr (grade 9-12) — 4

Kyndal Mynhier, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr (grades 8-12) — 1

Kyndal Mynhier, Horse and Pony Western, Versatility/Horse — Blue 1

Kyndal Mynhier, Horse and Pony Western, Western Riding/Sr (grades 8-12) — Blue 1

Kyndal Mynhier, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 2

Starlette Oliver, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 2nd Grade — Blue

Starlette Oliver, Mini 4-H Photography, Photography - 2nd Grade — Blue

Starlette Oliver, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - Kindergarten — Blue

Starlette Oliver, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - 2nd Grade — Blue

Treasure Oliver, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - Kindergarten — Blue

Treasure Oliver, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - Kindergarten — Blue

Treasure Oliver, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - Kindergarten — Blue

Treasure Oliver, Mini 4-H Wildlife, Wildlife - Kindergarten — Blue

Delaney Ott, Beef Cattle Heifers, Shorthorn — Champion

Delaney Ott, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 4 — 1 Champion Crossbred Barrow, Champion Mediumweight Crossbred Barrow Reserve Grand Champion Barrow

Delaney Ott, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 2 — 1 Champion Duroc Barrow Grand Champion Barrow

Delaney Ott, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Intermediate Beef Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Champion Intermediate Beef Showman

Delaney Ott, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 2 — Reserve Champion Senior Swine Showman

Warner Ott, Swine Swine Barrows, Yorkshire Barrows/Yorkshire Barrows - Show Class 2 — 1 Champion Yorkshire Barrow 3rd Overall Barrow

Warner Ott, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Premier Beef Showmanship — Champion Premier Beef Showman

Warner Ott, Swine Swine Showmanship, Premier Swine Showmanship/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX - Show Class 3 — 3rd Place Premier Swine Showman

Warner Ott, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Crossbred Steers — Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer

Weston Ott, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 4 — 4

Weston Ott, Beef Cattle Heifers, Commercial/Crossbred/Commercial/Crossbred - Show Class 1 — Champion Grand Champion

Weston Ott, Swine Swine Showmanship, Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8)/Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8) - Show Class 1 — Reserve Champion Intermediate Swine Showman

Kennedy Owen, Mini 4-H Electric, Electric - 1st Grade — Blue

Kennedy Owen, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - 1st Grade — Blue

Kirsten Owen, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level C, Floral Display — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Kirsten Owen, County Only Projects Gift Wrapping, Gift Wrapping, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue

Savannah Owen, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Prints — Blue

Savannah Owen, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Alice Palmer, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, English Large Fowl/Black Australorp Hen — Blue

Alice Palmer, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Alice Palmer, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Old English Game Bantam/Black-breasted red Cockerel — Blue

Alice Palmer, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Continental Large Fowl/Welsummer Pullet — Blue Honor

Alice Palmer, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 11 — Red

Alice Palmer, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Feather Legged Bantams/Mille Fleur d'Uccle Cockerel — Blue

Alice Palmer, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue Honor

Alice Palmer, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Light — Blue

Alice Palmer, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue

Wyatt Palmer, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Black & White Prints (PH) — Blue

Wyatt Palmer, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue

Wyatt Palmer, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Black & White Salon Print) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Wyatt Palmer, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Prints — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Wyatt Palmer, State Projects Sport Fishing (SF), Intermediate — Blue Honor

Wyatt Palmer, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Broken/Junior Doe — Red 2

Wyatt Palmer, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue

Wyatt Palmer, County Only Projects Barbecue, Barbecue, Grades 6-8, Level 2 — Blue Champion, Honor

Wyatt Palmer, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Salon Print — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Brielle Parks, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 11 & over — 6

Brielle Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 7

Garrett Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Int (grade 6-8) — 3

Garrett Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Int (grade 6-8) — 2

Garrett Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Int (grade 6-8) — 2

Garrett Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 1

Jordan Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Int (grade 6-8) — 7

Jordan Parks, Horse and Pony Western, Versatility/Horse — 5

Jordan Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 4

Jordan Parks, Horse and Pony Western, Western Riding/Sr (grades 8-12) — White 3

Sawyer Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Int (grade 6-8) — 1

Sawyer Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Int (grade 6-8) — 6

Sawyer Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Int (grade 6-8) — 1

Sawyer Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/ Int (grade 6-8) — 2

Sawyer Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 4

Willow Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 1

Willow Parks, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 2

Willow Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 2

Willow Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 2

Willow Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 2

Willow Parks, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 2

Willow Parks, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Gelding — Blue 1

Willow Parks, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 3

Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Western, Versatility/Horse — 4

Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 10 & under — Red 2

Allie Paul, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Prints — Blue

Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr (grades 3-5) — 6

Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Jr (grades 3-5) — BlueLight 4

Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Jr (grades 3-5) — 3

Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Jr (grades 3-5) — 7

Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr (grades 3-5) — 7

Allie Paul, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Equitation/Jr (grades 3-7) — 2

Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr (grades 3-5) — 2

Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Western, Western Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 3

Allie Paul, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 1

Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Jr (grades 3-7) — 5

Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Jr (grades 3-5) — 7

Allie Paul, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Red

Allie Paul, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Rookie (showing for the first time ONLY grades 3-4) — Red 2

Paige Paul, Mini 4-H Photography, Photography - 2nd Grade — Blue

Tyler Paul, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr (grades 3-5) — 3

Tyler Paul, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Jr (grades 3-5) — 3

Tyler Paul, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr (grades 3-5) — 3

Tyler Paul, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 11 & over — Red 2

Tyler Paul, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Jr (grades 3-5) — 1

Addie Perlich, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Shorthorn Steers — Champion Shorthorn Steer

Addie Perlich, Swine Swine Gilts, Duroc Gilts/Duroc Gilts - Show Class 1 — 4

Addie Perlich, Swine Swine Showmanship, Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) / 500041.02: Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) - Show Class 2 — Participation

Addie Perlich, State Projects Floriculture (FL), Level B, Floral Display — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Addie Perlich, Swine Swine Barrows, Berkshire Barrows/Berkshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 4

Addie Perlich, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 3 — 5

Addie Perlich, Beef Cattle Heifers, Shorthorn — Reserve Champion

Addie Perlich, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Blue Honor

Chase Perlich, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue

Chase Perlich, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 2nd Grade — Participation

Kolby Perlich, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - Kindergarten — Blue

Indie Pfafman, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 1

Indie Pfafman, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Sr (grade 9-12) — 4

Indie Pfafman, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Sr (grade 9-12) — 3

Indie Pfafman, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 2

Indie Pfafman, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 3

Indie Pfafman, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 3

Indie Pfafman, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Sr Pony (grades 8-12) — 1

Kooper Phares, Mini 4-H Archery, Archery - 2nd Grade — Blue

Kooper Phares, Mini 4-H Robotics, Robotics - 2nd Grade — Blue

Nevin Phares, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman

Nevin Phares, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 1

Nevin Phares, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 4 — 2

Nevin Phares, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 2 — 3

Tenlee Phares, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 2 — 1

Tenlee Phares, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 4 — 3

Tenlee Phares, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Fall Calf — 1 Reserve Grand Champion Holstein

Tenlee Phares, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue

Tenlee Phares, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — 3rd Place Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman

Tenlee Phares, Dairy Cattle Jersey, Spring Calf — 1 Reserve Champion Reserve Grand Champion Jersey

Tenlee Phares, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Junior 2 Year Old Cow — 1

Tenlee Phares, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Showmanship (grades 6-8) — 1

Tucker Phares, Mini 4-H Farm Animals, Farm Animals - Kindergarten — Blue

Tucker Phares, Mini 4-H Dairy Show, Dairy Show - Kindergarten — Participation

Tucker Phares, Mini 4-H Dinosaurs, Dinosaurs - Kindergarten — Blue

Kami Phillips, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 1 — 2

Kami Phillips, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation

Ethan Pippenger, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Lightweight 1 — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Lightweight Wether

Ethan Pippenger, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Mediumweight 2 — Red 2 Reserve Champion Mediumweight Wether

Ethan Pippenger, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 6-8) — Blue 1 Champion Intermediate Dairy Goat Showman

Ethan Pippenger, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue

Ethan Pippenger, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl — Blue

Ethan Pippenger, State Projects ATV Safety Education (AS), Beginner — Blue

Ethan Pippenger, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking — Blue 1

Ethan Pippenger, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — 8

Ethan Pippenger, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-4 years (milking) — White 3

Ethan Pippenger, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Yearling Dry Doe — 6

Ethan Pippenger, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Roasters — Blue

Layna Pippenger, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 2nd Grade — Blue

Layna Pippenger, Mini 4-H Poultry Show, Poultry Show - 2nd Grade — Blue

Layna Pippenger, Mini 4-H Swine Show, Swine Show - 2nd Grade — Participation

Layna Pippenger, Mini 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show - 2nd Grade — Blue 1

Layna Pippenger, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 2nd Grade — Blue

Colton Pontius, State Projects Beekeeping (BK), Single Honey Product — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Madalynn Pontius, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Pleasure — 3

Madalynn Pontius, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Jr (grades 4-5) — Red 2

Madalynn Pontius, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Madalynn Pontius, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Equitation/Horsemanship — 2

Alyssa Price, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Equitation/Horsemanship — 3

Alyssa Price, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 4

Alyssa Price, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Gelding — 6

Alyssa Price, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 1

Alyssa Price, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Rookie (showing for the first time ONLY grades 3-4) — Blue 1

Alyssa Price, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 1 — 5

Alyssa Price, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 2 — 6

Alyssa Price, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Red

Alyssa Price, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Pleasure — 2

Alyssa Price, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Rookie DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 3) — Participation Rookie Dairy Steer Showman

Anthony Price, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race /Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 4

Anthony Price, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 1 — 1

Anthony Price, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman

Anthony Price, State Projects Electric (EL), Level 3 — Participation

Anthony Price, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Mixed Hay — Blue

Audrey Price, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 4

Audrey Price, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Int (grade 6-8) — 4

Audrey Price, Horse and Pony Western, Versatility/Horse — 3

Audrey Price, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Equitation/Jr (grades 3-7) — 3

Audrey Price, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/ Int (grade 6-8) — 5

Audrey Price, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Sr (grade 9-12) — Red 2

Audrey Price, Horse and Pony English, X-Rails Equation Over Fences — 2

Audrey Price, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 1 — 4

Audrey Price, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 2 — 5

Audrey Price, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 7

Audrey Price, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Jr (grades 3-7) — 6

Audrey Price, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Int (grade 6-8) — 7

Audrey Price, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 3

Audrey Price, Horse and Pony English, Hunter Hack — 2

Audrey Price, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 5

Alivia Pulver, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level C (WW) — Blue

Alivia Pulver, County Only Projects Maple Syrup, Maple Syrup, All Divisions — Blue

Alivia Pulver, State Projects Forestry (FO), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Alivia Pulver, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue

Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 1

Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Int (grade 6-8) — 5

Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Mare — White 3

Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 10 & under — 4

Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/ Int (grade 6-8) — 3

Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Int (grade 6-8) — 2

Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Int (grade 6-8) — 5

Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 1

Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Int (grade 6-8) — 2

Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Western, Western Pleasure/Jr (grades 3-7) — 2

Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Western, Reining/Jr (grades 3-7) — Red 2

Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 1

Fay Pulver, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Int (grade 6-8) — 6

Grace Pulver, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Advanced — Blue

Grace Pulver, County Only Projects Maple Syrup, Maple Syrup, All Divisions — Blue

Grace Pulver, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue 10 Year 4-H Member

Layne Pulver, State Projects Electric (EL), Level 1 — Red

Blake Rauh, State Projects ATV Safety Education (AS), Beginner — Selected for State Fair

Blake Rauh, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Tan Group/Otter/Senior Doe — Red 2

Blake Rauh, County Only Projects ATV, ATV, 1st and 2nd year — Blue Honor

Blake Rauh, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman

Blake Rauh, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Agouti Group/Chinchilla /Senior Doe — Blue 1

Blake Rauh, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 8

Blake Rauh, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 6

Logan Rauh, Mini 4-H Bugs/Entomology, Bugs/Entomology - 1st Grade — Blue

Logan Rauh, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 1st Grade — Blue

Logan Rauh, Mini 4-H Alpaca Poster, Alpaca Poster - 1st Grade — Blue

Libby Rayle, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue

Libby Rayle, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Libby Rayle, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Obstacle — 4

Libby Rayle, Alpaca Alpaca, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Costume — 2

Libby Rayle, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Intermediate (Grades 6 - 8) Showmanship — 3rd Showman

Amelia Refeld, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Continental Large Fowl/Bearded buff-lace Polish Hen — Red

Bruno Renkenberger, State Garden Garden Collection (GC), 5 Plate — Blue Honor Reserve Grand Champion

Bruno Renkenberger, Poultry Egg Judging, Egg Judging — Blue Champion

Bruno Renkenberger, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue

Bruno Renkenberger, State Garden Garden Collection (GC), 3 Plate — Blue Honor Reserve Grand Champion

Bruno Renkenberger, State Garden Garden Education (GE), Level A — Blue Honor Reserve Grand Champion

Bruno Renkenberger, State Garden Herb (HB), Rosemary — Blue Honor Grand Champion

Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Doe-3 years (milking) — Red 2

Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — Red 2

Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Saanen/Intermediate Doe — Blue 1 Champion Saanen Dry Doe

Faith Resler, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Creative-Experimental Digital Salon Print — White

Faith Resler, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue

Faith Resler, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue

Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Get of Sire — White 3

Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Mother/Daughter Dry (daughter dry) — White 3

Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Produce of Dam (2 daughters of the same dam) — White 3

Faith Resler, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue

Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Three Best Does — 4

Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Doe-4 years (milking) — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Sable Milking Doe

Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — Blue 1

Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Yearling Dry Doe — Red 2 Reserve Champion Sable Dry Doe

Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Yearling Dry Doe — Blue 1 Champion Sable Dry Doe

Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Doe-3 years (milking — Blue 1 Champion Sable Milking Doe

Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Senior Doe — Blue 1

Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Senior Doe — Red 2

Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Sable/Intermediate Doe — Red 2

Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Heavyweight 2 — 4 10 Year 4-H Member

Faith Resler, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 5

Faith Resler, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Premier Dairy Goat Showmanship — Participation

Nathan Richards, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Roaster — 9

Nathan Richards, Dog Obedience, Veterans Obedience — Blue 1

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Doe-4 years (milking) — Blue 1

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Doe-3 years (milking) — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Toggenburg Milking Doe

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — Blue 1

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Yearling Dry Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Toggenburg Dry Doe

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Senior Doe — Red 2

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Senior Doe — Blue 1

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Intermediate Doe — Blue 1

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Get of Sire — Blue 1

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Senior Doe — Red 2

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Intermediate Doe — Blue 1 Champion Lamancha Dry Doe

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Premier Dairy Goat Showmanship — Red 2 Reserve Champion Premier Dairy Goat Showman

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Mediumweight 2 — White 3

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Heavyweight 1 — 4

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Three Best Does — Blue 1

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Alpine/Doe-4 years (milking) — Blue 1 Best of Show Milking Doe, Champion Alpine Milking Doe

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Alpine/Doe-4 years (milking) — Red 2

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Alpine/Doe-3 years (milking) — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Alpine Milking Doe

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Alpine/Yearling Dry Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Alpine Dry Doe

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Alpine/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion Alpine Dry Doe

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Alpine/Senior Doe — Red 2

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Alpine/Intermediate Doe — Blue 1

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Produce of Dam (2 daughters of the same dam) — Red 2

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Mother/Daughter Dry (daughter dry) — Blue 1

Zoe Rissner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Mother/Daughter Wet (in milk) — Red 2

Maggie Roberts, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Rookie Sheep Showmanship (Grade 3) — Reserve Champion Rookie Sheep Showman

Maggie Roberts, Sheep Market Lambs, Southdown Market Lamb/Southdown Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 2

Maggie Roberts, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman

Maggie Roberts, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Shropshire Ewe Lamb — Champion Shropshire Ewe

Maggie Roberts, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Junior Boer Goat Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — 3rd Place Junior Boer Goat Showman

Maggie Roberts, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 4 — 6

Maggie Roberts, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 4 — 4

Maggie Roberts, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Mediumweight 1 — 2

Maggie Roberts, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 1 — 1

Maggie Roberts, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 2 — 1

Maggie Roberts, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 2 — 3

Maggie Roberts, Sheep Market Lambs, White Face Cross Market Lamb/White Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — Reserve Champion White Face Cross Market Lamb

Maggie Roberts, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Maggie Roberts, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Alfalfa — Blue

Robert Rogers, Beef Cattle Heifers, Angus — Champion

Robert Rogers, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Premier Beef Showmanship — Reserve Champion Premier Beef Showman

Robert Rogers, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 2 — Champion Senior Swine Showman

Robert Rogers, Swine Swine Gilts, Chester White Gilts/Chester White Gilts - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Chester White Gilt Grand Champion Gilt

Robert Rogers, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 5 — 2

Robert Rogers, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 8 — 1 Reserve Champion Heavyweight Crossbred Barrow

Robert Rogers, Swine Swine Showmanship, Premier Swine Showmanship/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX - Show Class 4 — Reserve Champion Premier Swine Showman

Robert Rogers, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 2 — 3

Robert Rogers, Swine Swine Gilts, Dairy — 2

Mayah Rohr, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 1 — 3

Mayah Rohr, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 2 — 1

Mayah Rohr, Swine Swine Barrows, Yorkshire Barrows/Yorkshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 2

Mayah Rohr, Swine Swine Gilts, Yorkshire Gilts/Yorkshire Gilts - Show Class 2 — 1

Brooke Rollins, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Roaster — Blue 1 Champion Grand Champion, 10 Year 4-H Member, Graduating 4-H Member

Brooke Rollins, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Roaster — Red 2 Reserve Champion Grand Champion, 10 Year 4-H Member

Brooklynn Rorick, Draft Animal Draft Animal Showmanship, Junior Showmanship (Grades 4-7) — Champion Junior Draft Animal Showman

Brooklynn Rorick, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 3

Brooklynn Rorick, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 1

Brooklynn Rorick, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Halter — 5

Brooklynn Rorick, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 2

Brooklynn Rorick, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Gelding — 7

Brooklynn Rorick, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 2

Brooklynn Rorick, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue

Brooklynn Rorick, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 2

Johnathan Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — White 3 3rd Place Senior Dairy Goat Showman

Johnathan Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Three Best Does — 9

Johnathan Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Lightweight 1 — Red 2

Johnathan Rose, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 2 — 7

Johnathan Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Yearling Dry Doe — 8

Johnathan Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Oberhasli/Doe-3 years (milking) — Blue 1 Champion Oberhasli Milking Doe

Johnathan Rose, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level D — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Johnathan Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — 4

Johnathan Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Yearling Dry Doe — Red 2

Johnathan Rose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 1 — 2

Johnathan Rose, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue Selected for State Fair

Johnathan Rose, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue

Johnathan Rose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman

Katharine Rose, Mini 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show - 1st Grade — Blue 1

Katharine Rose, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 1st Grade — Blue

Molly Rose, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue

Molly Rose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 1 — 1

Molly Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — White 3

Molly Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Oberhasli/Doe-5 years and over (milking) — Red 2

Molly Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Mediumweight 1 — 4

Molly Rose, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — 4 Participation

Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Swine Swine Showmanship, Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8)/Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Grades 6-8) - Show Class 1 — Champion Intermediate Swine Showman

Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Sheep Market Lambs, Shropshire Market Lamb/Shropshire Market Lamb - Show Class 3 — Champion Shropshire Market Lamb Reserve Grand Champion Overall Market Lamb

Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Swine Swine Showmanship, Premier Swine Showmanship/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX - Show Class 5 — Participation

Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship (Grades 6-8) — Champion Intermediate Sheep Showman

Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Sheep Market Lambs, Southdown Market Lamb/Southdown Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — Champion Southdown Market Lamb 5th Overall Market Lamb

Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 4 — 5

Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Lightweight 3ercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 2 — 2

Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Intermediate Boer Goat Showmanship (grade 6-8) — Champion Intermediat Boer Goat Showman

Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Swine Swine Barrows, Yorkshire Barrows/Yorkshire Barrows - Show Class 2 — 3

Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Premier Boer Goat Showmanship — Participation

Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Sheep Market Lambs, Black Face Cross Market Lamb/Black Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 1

Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 3 — 2 Reserve Champion

Aubrey Rothenbuhler, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Lightweight 3 — 2

Griffin Rothenbuhler, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 1 — 2

Griffin Rothenbuhler, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Lightweight 3 — 4

Griffin Rothenbuhler, Swine Swine Barrows, Spots Barrows/Spots Barrows - Show Class 2 — 3 10 year 4-H Member

Griffin Rothenbuhler, Sheep Market Lambs, Natural Color Market Lamb/Natural Color Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 3 3rd Overall Market Lamb

Griffin Rothenbuhler, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 2 — Participation

Griffin Rothenbuhler, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 3 — 2

Griffin Rothenbuhler, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/ Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 4

Griffin Rothenbuhler, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 2 — 4

Griffin Rothenbuhler, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Senior Boer Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation

Eliana Rothhaar, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Junior Boer Goat Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation

Eliana Rothhaar, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 4 — 4

Eleanor Rucker, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Blue

Eleanor Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Blue/Junior Buck — Blue 1

Eleanor Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Blue/Junior Doe — Blue 1

Eleanor Rucker, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman

Eleanor Rucker, Beef Cattle Heifers, Mini Hereford — Champion

Eleanor Rucker, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 3 — 5

Eleanor Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Roaster — 6

Eleanor Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Senior Doe — 6

Eleanor Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Broken/Senior Doe — Blue 1

Eleanor Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, Broken/ 6/8 Doe — Blue 1

Wyatt Rucker, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Senior Beef Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation

Wyatt Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/ 6/8 Doe — White 3

Wyatt Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Junior Buck — Blue 1

Wyatt Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Senior Doe — Red 2

Wyatt Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Senior Doe — BlueLight 5

Wyatt Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Senior Buck — Red 2

Wyatt Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Junior Buck — Red 2

Wyatt Rucker, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Dexter Steers — Champion Dexter Steer

Wyatt Rucker, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Roaster — 5

Brooklyn Rupley, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Salon Print — Blue

Brooklyn Rupley, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Kenadee Rupley, State Projects Photography (PH), Beginner, Color Salon Print — Blue

Olivia Saalfrank, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - Kindergarten — Blue

Olivia Saalfrank, Mini 4-H Collecting, Collecting - Kindergarten — Blue

Laney Schlichtenmyer, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Senior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 9-12) — Participation

Laney Schlichtenmyer, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Red

Laney Schlichtenmyer, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 3 — 3

Laney Schlichtenmyer, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue

Laney Schlichtenmyer, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue

Laney Schlichtenmyer, Sheep Market Lambs, Shropshire Market Lamb/Shropshire Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 1

Levi Schlichtenmyer, Sheep Market Lambs, Natural Color Market Lamb/Natural Color Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 4

Levi Schlichtenmyer, Sheep Market Lambs, Black Face Cross Market Lamb / 403021 .02: Black Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 3

Gracie Schoof, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 11 & over — White 3

Gracie Schoof, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr (grades 8-12) — 7

Gracie Schoof, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Sr (grade 9-12) — 6

Gracie Schoof, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Sr (grade 9-12) — 6

Gracie Schoof, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Sr (grade 9-12) — 6

Gracie Schoof, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 5

Carter Schoon, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue

Carter Schoon, Mini 4-H Collecting, Collecting - 2nd Grade — Blue

Carter Schoon, Mini 4-H Models, Models - 2nd Grade — Blue

Raleigh Schoon, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue

Raleigh Schoon, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level A — Red

Samantha Schoon, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Samantha Schoon, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Beginner — Blue

Megan Seymour, Rabbit & Cavy Belgian Hare, Tan/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion

Megan Seymour, Rabbit & Cavy Jersey Wooly, Tan/Junior Buck — Blue 1

Megan Seymour, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Waterfowl - Duck, Bantam — Blue Honor

Megan Seymour, Rabbit & Cavy Netherland Dwarf, Self Group/Ruby Eye White/Senior Buck — Red 2

Megan Seymour, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Senior Buck — White 3

Megan Seymour, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Senior Buck — Blue 1

Megan Seymour, Rabbit & Cavy Netherland Dwarf, Tan Group/Otter /Senior Doe — Blue 1

Megan Seymour, Rabbit & Cavy Belgian Hare, Rufus/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Champion

Megan Seymour, Rabbit & Cavy Jersey Wooly, Agouti Group/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion

Allison Shearer, Sheep Market Lambs, Shropshire Market Lamb/Shropshire Market Lamb - Show Class 3 — 2

Allison Shearer, State Projects Computer (CO), Beginner — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Allison Shearer, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Junior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation

Allison Shearer, Sheep Market Lambs, Oxford Market Lamb/Oxford Market Lamb - Show Class 3 — 2

Allison Shearer, Sheep Market Lambs, Black Face Cross Market Lamb/Black Face Cross Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 3

Allison Shearer, Sheep Market Lambs, Pen of 2 Market Lambs — Reserve Champion

Dalas Sherouse, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Showmanship — Reserve Champion Showman

Dalas Sherouse, Alpaca Alpaca, Senior (Grades 9 - 12) Obastacle — 2

Brentley Shively, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Senior Buck — 5

Brentley Shively, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Junior Doe — White 3

Brentley Shively, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Solid/Junior Doe — Red 2

Brentley Shively, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Broken/Senior Doe — White 3

Brentley Shively, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Broken/Junior Doe — Participation

Brentley Shively, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Squash, Zucchini or cocozelle — Blue Honor

Brentley Shively, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Beets — Blue

Brentley Shively, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Broken Group/Senior Doe — Blue 1

Brentley Shively, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Broken Group/Junior Doe — Red 2

Brentley Shively, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Rex, Broken Group/Junior Doe — White 3

Brentley Shively, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Cucumbers, Slicing with seeds — Red

Brentley Shively, State Garden Single Vegetable (SV), Squash, Straight or gooseneck (summer squash) — Blue

Cooper Showalter, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - 1st Grade — Blue

Cooper Showalter, Mini 4-H Robotics, Robotics - 1st Grade — Blue

Cooper Showalter, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 1st Grade — Blue

Cooper Showalter, Mini 4-H Flowers & Plants, Flowers & Plants - 1st Grade — Blue

Cooper Showalter, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - 1st Grade — Blue

Dakota Showalter, County Only Projects Crops, Hay/Mixed Hay — Blue

Dakota Showalter, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Beginner — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Dakota Showalter, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Junior Doe — White 3

Dakota Showalter, Rabbit & Cavy Californian, Standard/NOV/ Junior Buck — Blue 1 Reserve Champion

Dakota Showalter, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Beginner — Blue Honor

Dakota Showalter, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue

Dakota Showalter, Rabbit & Cavy Champagne d'Argent, Standard/NOV/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Champion

Ally Sickafoose, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Senior 3 Year Old Cow — 1

Ally Sickafoose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Champion Junior Dairy Steer Showman

Ally Sickafoose, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Summer Yearling Heifer — 1 Grand Champion Holstein, Supreme Champion of All Breeds

Ally Sickafoose, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Junior Dairy Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — 1

Ally Sickafoose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 3 — Reserve Grand Champion

Ally Sickafoose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 3 — Mediumweight Champion

Kyla Sickafoose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 2 — Mediumweight Reserve Champion

Kyla Sickafoose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 2

Kyla Sickafoose, Dairy Cattle Holstein, 2 Year Old Cow — 2

Kyla Sickafoose, Dairy Cattle Dairy Showmanship, Senior Dairy Showmanship (grades 9-12) — 1 Champion Senior Dairy Showman

Kyla Sickafoose, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Yearling Heifer — 1

Kyla Sickafoose, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Fall Calf — 2

Kyla Sickafoose, Dairy Cattle Holstein, Spring Calf — 3

Kyla Sickafoose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Champion Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman

Kyla Sickafoose, Dairy Cattle Holstein, 5 Year Old and over Cow — 3

Kyla Sickafoose, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Premier DS/DFS Showmanship — 3rd Place Premier Dairy Steer Showman

Sausha Slaughter, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 5

Sausha Slaughter, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 4

Sausha Slaughter, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Sr (grade 9-12) — 5

Sausha Slaughter, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Sr (grade 9-12) — 5

Teaunna Slaughter, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 11 & over — 7

Teaunna Slaughter, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Int (grade 6-8) — 6

Luke Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation

Luke Smith, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/Senior Boar — Red 2

Luke Smith, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue

Noah Smith, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue

Noah Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation

Olivia Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation

Olivia Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation

Olivia Smith, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/Junior Sow — Blue 1

Olivia Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Netherland Dwarf, AOV Group/Himalayan/Senior Buck — Blue 1 Champion

Olivia Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Netherland Dwarf, Tan Group/Smoke Pearl Marten/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion

Olivia Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Netherland Dwarf, Tan Group/Smoke Pearl Marten/Senior Doe — Participation

Olivia Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Netherland Dwarf, Self Group/Ruby Eye White/Senior Buck — Blue 1

Olivia Smith, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue

Olivia Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Meat Pen — 5

Olivia Smith, State Projects Rabbit Ambassador (RA), Grade 5-6, Junior — Blue 1 Grand Champion

Timothy Smith, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue

Xander Smith, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), Black/Junior Sow — Blue 1

Xander Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Solid/Senior Buck — Red 2

Xander Smith, Rabbit & Cavy American (Cavy), White/Senior Boar — White 3

Xander Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Holland Lop, Broken/Senior Buck — Blue 1

Xander Smith, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — 10 Year 4-H Member

Cole Sobasky, Swine Swine Barrows, Hampshire Barrows/Hampshire Barrows - Show Class 1 — 2 Reserve Champion Hampshire Barrow

Cole Sobasky, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 2 — 3rd Place Senior Swine Showman

Cole Sobasky, Swine Swine Gilts, Hampshire Gilts/Hampshire Gilts - Show Class 1 — 1 Champion Hampshire Gilt 3rd Overall Gilt

Cole Sobasky, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 7 — 2 10 year 4-H Member

Cole Sobasky, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 3 — 1 Reserve Champion Crossbred Barrow, Champion Heavyweight Crossbred Barrow 4th Overall Barrow

McKenna Sobasky, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 5 — 1 Reserve Champion Mediumweight Crossbred Barrow

McKenna Sobasky, Swine Swine Showmanship, Premier Swine Showmanship/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX/Premier Swine Showmanship - NO SEX - Show Class 2 — Champion Premier Swine Showman

McKenna Sobasky, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 1 — 1

McKenna Sobasky, Swine Swine Gilts, Hampshire Gilts/Hampshire Gilts - Show Class 1 — 4

McKenna Sobasky, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 1 — 2

McKenna Sobasky, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

McKenna Sobasky, Swine Swine Gilts, Duroc Gilts/Duroc Gilts - Show Class 3 — 1 Champion Duroc Gilt Reserve Grand Champion Gilt

Alyssa Speicher, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue

Alyssa Speicher, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue Honor

Alyssa Speicher, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue

Aubree Speicher, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Aubree Speicher, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Creative-Experimental Digital Salon Print — Blue

Aubree Speicher, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Aubree Speicher, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue

Benjamin Spidel, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level B — Blue

Natalie Spidel, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Sr (grade 9-12) — 3

Natalie Spidel, Horse and Pony Contesting, Barrel Racing/Sr (grade 9-12) — 7

Natalie Spidel, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Sr (grades 8-12) — 2

Natalie Spidel, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 5

Allison Stabler, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 5 — Blue Reserve Champion

Allison Stabler, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 4 — 7

Allison Stabler, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Allison Stabler, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman

Allison Stabler, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Beginner — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Allison Stabler, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Allison Stabler, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 5 — Blue Honor

Lauren Stabler, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Grade 3 — Blue Honor

Lauren Stabler, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Lauren Stabler, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Lauren Stabler, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Rookie DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 3) — 3rd Place Rookie Dairy Steer Showman

Lauren Stabler, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level A — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Lauren Stabler, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 3 — Blue Honor

Lauren Stabler, County Only Projects Junior Fashion Revue, Junior Fashion Revue - Grade 3 — Blue Champion

Lauren Stabler, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 1 — Reserve Champion Mediumweight Dairy Feeder Steer

Alayshia Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Horse Ground Drive/Rookie (grades 3 & 4) — Champion

Alayshia Steele, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Blue

Alayshia Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal Showmanship, Rookie Showmanship (Grade 3 & 4 - 4th grade first time in project) — 1 Champion Rookie Draft Animal Showman

Alayshia Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Under Saddle/Rookie (grades 3 & 4) — Champion

Alayshia Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Under Saddle/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1

Alayshia Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Team Hook to Sled/Rookie (grades 3 & 4) — 1

Alayshia Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Single Draft Horse Ground Drive/Rookie (grades 3 & 4) — 1

Alayshia Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Hitch/Rookie (grades 3 & 4) — 1

Alayshia Steele, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Continental Large Fowl — Blue

Alayshia Steele, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr (grades 3-5) — 7

Alayshia Steele, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Old English Game Bantam/Silver Duckwing Hen — Blue Honor

Alayshia Steele, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Jr (grades 3-5) — 5

Alayshia Steele, Poultry Egg Judging, Egg Judging — Blue

Alayshia Steele, Rabbit & Cavy Mini Lop, Broken/Junior Doe — Blue 1

Alayshia Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Cart/Rookie (grades 3 & 4) — 1

Alayshia Steele, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue

Suryha Steele, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue

Suryha Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Cart/Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — 1

Suryha Steele, Poultry Egg Judging, Egg Judging — Blue

Suryha Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal Showmanship, Junior Showmanship (Grades 4-7) — 3rd Place Junior Draft Animal Showman

Suryha Steele, Poultry Cage Decorating Contest, Cage Decorating — Blue Champion

Suryha Steele, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Continental Large Fowl / 29700866: Non-bearded buff-lace Polish Hen — Blue

Suryha Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Hitch/Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — 1

Suryha Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Single Draft Horse Ground Drive/Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — Champion Grand Champion

Suryha Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Team Hook to Sled/Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — 1

Suryha Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Under Saddle/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1

Suryha Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Horse Ground Drive/Junior (grades 5 thru 7) — Champion

Suryha Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Horse Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 3

Trenton Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Horse Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — Champion Grand Champion

Trenton Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Under Saddle/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — Grand Champion

Trenton Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Single Draft Horse Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — Champion Grand Champion

Trenton Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Halter — Champion Grand Champion

Trenton Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal Showmanship, Premier Showmanship — Reserve Champion Premier Draft Animal Showman

Trenton Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Cart/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1

Tyler Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Cart/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1

Tyler Steele, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue

Tyler Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Halter — 4

Tyler Steele, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Old English Game Bantam/Silver Duckwing Cock — Blue

Tyler Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Single Draft Horse Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 2

Tyler Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Under Saddle/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — Reserve Grand Champion

Tyler Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Draft Horse Team Hook to Sled/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 1

Tyler Steele, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, Continental Large Fowl — Blue

Tyler Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal, Team Draft Horse Ground Drive/Senior (grades 8 thru 12) — 6

Tyler Steele, Draft Animal Draft Animal Showmanship, Senior Showmanship (Grades 8-12) — Reserve Champion Senior Draft Animal Showman

Everly Stine, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - Kindergarten — Blue

Everly Stine, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - Kindergarten — Blue

Everly Stine, Mini 4-H Flowers & Plants, Flowers & Plants - Kindergarten — Blue

Everly Stine, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - Kindergarten — Blue

Everly Stine, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - Kindergarten — Blue

Kelsie Strange, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Southdown Ewe Lamb — 1

Kelsie Strange, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Southdown Ewe Lamb — Reserve Champion Southdown Ewe

Kelsie Strange, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Southdown Ewe Lamb — 2

Kelsie Strange, Sheep Market Lambs, Oxford Market Lamb/Oxford Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 2

Kelsie Strange, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Kelsie Strange, Sheep Market Lambs, Suffolk Market Lamb — Champion Suffolk Market Lamb

Kelsie Strange, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Senior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 9-12) — Participation

Kelsie Strange, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Southdown Yearling Ewe — 1

Kelsie Strange, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Black Face Cross Ewe Lamb — 5

Kelsie Strange, Sheep Market Lambs, Hampshire Market Lamb/ Hampshire Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 3

Kelsie Strange, Sheep Market Lambs, Shropshire Market Lamb/Shropshire Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — 2

Kaleb Strater, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue Champion, Honor Reserve Grand Champion Commercial

Kaleb Strater, State Projects ATV Safety Education (AS), Advanced — Selected for State Fair

Kaleb Strater, County Only Projects ATV, ATV, 7th thru 10th year — Blue Honor

Kaleb Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Meat Pen — White 3

Kaleb Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — 5

Kaleb Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation

Kaleb Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation

Kaleb Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Participation

Kaleb Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Roaster — White 3

Kaleb Strater, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Advanced — Blue

Samuel Strater, Rabbit & Cavy New Zealand, White/Senior Buck — Blue 1

Samuel Strater, County Only Projects ATV, ATV, 5th and 6th year — Blue Honor

Samuel Strater, State Projects ATV Safety Education (AS), Intermediate — Selected for State Fair

Samuel Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — White 3

Samuel Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — Red 2 Reserve Champion Reserve Grand Champion

Samuel Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Single Fryer — BlueLight 4

Samuel Strater, State Projects Model Craft (MC), Intermediate — Blue

Samuel Strater, Rabbit & Cavy Meat Rabbits, 6 Class Meat Pen — Blue 1 Champion Grand Champion

Samuel Strater, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Turkeys — Blue

Charlie Streb, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Rookie Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 3) — Blue 1 Champion Rookie Dairy Goat showman

Charlie Streb, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Junior Doe — White 3

Charlie Streb, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — 4

Charlie Streb, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-3 years (milking) — 4

Isabelle Stringfellow, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Advanced — Blue

Isabelle Stringfellow, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue

Isabelle Stringfellow, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 8 — 4

Jasmine Stringfellow, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Junior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Participation Junior Dairy Steer Showman

Jasmine Stringfellow, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Junior Boer Goat Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Participation

Jasmine Stringfellow, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Mediumweight 2 — 1

Jasmine Stringfellow, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 1 — 3

Jasmine Stringfellow, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 2 — 6

Jasmine Stringfellow, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Blue

Jasmine Stringfellow, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Jasmine Stringfellow, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue

Jasmine Stringfellow, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Mediumweight 1 — 3

Jillian Stringfellow, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Heavyweight 2 — 3

Jillian Stringfellow, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Intermediate — Blue

Jillian Stringfellow, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Intermediate DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 6-8) — Participation Intermediate Dairy Steer Showman

Jillian Stringfellow, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Intermediate Boer Goat Showmanship (grade 6-8) — Participation

Jillian Stringfellow, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Intermediate — Blue

Jillian Stringfellow, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 4 — 8

Jillian Stringfellow, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Lightweight 3ercial Does/Commercial Does - Heavyweight 2 — 3

Jillian Stringfellow, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Mediumweight 2 — 3

Jillian Stringfellow, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue

Lee Stringfellow, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 5 — 6

Lee Stringfellow, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 9-12, Advanced — Blue Honor

Lucas Stringfellow, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Intermediate — Blue

Lucas Stringfellow, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 2 — 5

Meta Stringfellow, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 3 — 4

Meta Stringfellow, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Advanced — Blue

Meta Stringfellow, State Projects Fine Arts (FA), Advanced — Blue Honor

Brianna Stump, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 1 — Grand Champion

Brianna Stump, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation Senior Dairy Steer Showman

Brianna Stump, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 1

Grace Swank, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue

Grace Swank, State Projects Needle Craft (NC), Intermediate — Blue Honor

Grace Swank, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 8-12 — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Grace Swank, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 8 — Blue Champion, Honor

Grace Swank, County Only Projects Gingerbread House, Gingerbread House, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Champion, Honor

Grace Swank, State Projects Wildlife (WI), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Grace Swank, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Intermediate — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Gwenyth Swank, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Gwenyth Swank, County Only Projects Gingerbread House, Gingerbread House, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue Champion, Honor

Gwenyth Swank, County Only Projects Scrapbook, Scrapbook, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Gwenyth Swank, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 5 (SN) — Blue Honor

Gwenyth Swank, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 5 — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Gwenyth Swank, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Joselyn Swank, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 8-12 — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Joselyn Swank, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 10 — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Joselyn Swank, State Projects Home Environment (HE), Advanced — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Joselyn Swank, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue Selected for State Fair

Liam Tallent, Alpaca Alpaca Showmanship, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Showmanship — 3rd Showman

Liam Tallent, Alpaca Alpaca, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Costume — 1

Liam Tallent, State Projects Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP), Beginner (LP) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Liam Tallent, Alpaca Alpaca, Junior (Grades 3 - 5) Obstacle — 2

Liam Tallent, Dog Obedience, Class 1B Obedience — Blue 1

Liam Tallent, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue

Brock Targgart, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, English Large Fowl/Black Australorp Hen — Blue Honor, Champion

Brock Targgart, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue

Brock Targgart, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl/Plymouth Rock/Barred Hen — Blue

Brock Targgart, Poultry Poultry Showmanship, Junior (Grades 3-5) Showmanship — Blue Champion Junior Poultry Showman

Layne Targgart, Poultry Exhibition Poultry, American Large Fowl/Wyandotte/Golden Laced Hen — Blue

Layne Targgart, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue Champion, Honor Grand Champion Commercial

Layne Targgart, Poultry Poultry Showmanship, Intermediate (Grades 6-8) Showmanship — Red Reserve Champion Intermediate Poultry Showman

Wyatt Targgart, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Lightweight 1 — 7

Wyatt Targgart, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Lightweight 2 — 5

Wyatt Targgart, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Mediumweight 2 — 4

Harper Taylor, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - Kindergarten — Blue

Harper Taylor, Mini 4-H Cake Decorating, Cake Decorating - Kindergarten — Blue

Paige Taylor, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Sr (grade 9-12) — White 3

Paige Taylor, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 7

Paige Taylor, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Heavyweight 3 — 7

Paige Taylor, Beef Cattle Dairy Feeder Steers, Dairy Feeder Steers/Dairy Feeder Steers - Mediumweight 1 — 6

Paige Taylor, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Wethers/Boer Goat Market Wethers - Show Class 2 — 5

Paige Taylor, Beef Cattle Dairy Steers, Dairy Steers/Dairy Steers - Heavyweight 1 — 5

Paige Taylor, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Sr (grade 9-12) — 7

Paige Taylor, Beef Cattle Dairy Steer/Dairy Feeder Steer Showmanship, Senior DS/DFS Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Reserve Champion Senior Dairy Steer Showman

Paige Taylor, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Toggenburg/Junior Doe — Blue 1 Champion Toggenburg Dry Doe

Paige Taylor, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Lightweight 2 — 3

Paige Taylor, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does -Lightweight 1 — 2

Paige Taylor, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 10 & under — White 3

Paige Taylor, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship (grades 9-12) — 7 Participation

Cole Thompson, Beef Cattle Heifers, Maintainer — Champion

Cole Thompson, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Hereford Steers — Champion Hereford Steer

Joshua Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Three Best Does — White 3

Joshua Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Mother/Daughter Dry (daughter dry) — Red 2

Joshua Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Heavyweight 1 — Blue 1 10 Year 4-H Member

Joshua Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-3 years (milking) — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Nubian Milking Doe

Joshua Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Senior Doe — Blue 1 Best of Show Dry Doe, Champion Nubian Dry Doe

Joshua Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — Blue 1

Joshua Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Yearling Dry Doe — White 3

Joshua Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Get of Sire — Red 2

Kyle Thompson, Beef Cattle Heifers, Noble County Born & Raised — Reserve Champion

Kyle Thompson, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 3 — 4

Kyle Thompson, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Honor

Kyle Thompson, Swine Swine Gilts, Crossbred Gilts/Crossbred Gilts - Show Class 1 — 4

Robert Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Mediumweight 2 — Blue 1 Champion Mediumweight Wether

Robert Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Premier Dairy Goat Showmanship — Blue 1 Champion Premier Dairy Goat Showman

Robert Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Yearling Dry Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Nubian Dry Doe

Robert Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Intermediate Doe — White 3

Robert Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Junior Doe — Blue 1

Robert Thompson, Goats Dairy Goat Does, Nubian/Doe-4 years (milking) — Red 2

Hank Timmerman, Mini 4-H Archery, Archery - Kindergarten — Blue

Hank Timmerman, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - Kindergarten — Blue

Hank Timmerman, Mini 4-H Garden, Garden - Kindergarten — Blue

Alex Tom, Rabbit & Cavy Polish, Broken/Senior Buck — Red 2

Kadence Tomlinson, Dog Obedience, Class 1A Obedience — 5

Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Mares 11 & over — 5

Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Gelding — 5

Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony Western, Ranch Horse Pleasure/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 3

Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 2

Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Equitation/Pony — 1

Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 3

Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race /Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 3

Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony Western, Showmanship/Int (grade 6-8) — White 3

Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony English, Hunt Seat/English Pleasure/Pony — 1

Maggie Tracy, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Jr Pony (grades 3-7) — 3

McKenzie Tracy, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Sr (grade 9-12) — 6

McKenzie Tracy, Horse and Pony Western, Trail/Sr (grade 9-12) — 6

McKenzie Tracy, Horse and Pony Western, Western Horsemanship/Sr (grade 9-12) — 2

McKenzie Tracy, Horse and Pony Contesting, Keyhole/Sr (grade 9-12) — 7

McKenzie Tracy, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Sr (grade 9-12) — 5

McKenzie Tracy, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Gelding — White 3

Bethany Trinklein, State Projects Health (HT), Advanced (HT) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Daniel Trinklein, County Only Projects Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing, Grades 6-8, Intermediate — Blue Honor

Matthew Trinklein, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level C (WW) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Aiden Tuttle, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Aiden Tuttle, Poultry Poultry Showmanship, Senior (Grades 9-12) Showmanship — Red Reserve Champion Senior Poultry Showman

Dale Uhl, Mini 4-H Farm Animals, Farm Animals - 2nd Grade — Blue

Dale Uhl, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue

Dale Uhl, Mini 4-H Weather, Weather - 2nd Grade — Blue

Dale Uhl, Mini 4-H Robotics, Robotics - 2nd Grade — Blue

Dale Uhl, Mini 4-H Electric, Electric - 2nd Grade — Blue

Makinyson Walker, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level A — Blue Honor

Makinyson Walker, State Projects Construction and Architectural Replica (CA), Beginner — Blue

Xander Warren, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue

Zoey Warren, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Waterfowl — Blue

Zoey Warren, Horse and Pony Contesting, Stakes Race/Jr (grades 3-5) — 5

Zoey Warren, Horse and Pony Contesting, Pole Bending/Jr (grades 3-5) — 5

Zoey Warren, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Geldings 10 & under — White 3

Zoey Warren, Horse and Pony Contesting, Speed & Action/Jr (grades 3-5) — 4

Zoey Warren, Horse and Pony Contesting, Flag Race/Jr (grades 3-5) — 3

Andrea Weaver, Swine Swine Showmanship, Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12)/Senior Swine Showmanship (Grades 9-12) - Show Class 2 — Participation

Andrea Weaver, Swine Swine Barrows, Chester White Barrows/Chester White Barrows - Show Class 1 — 3

Andrea Weaver, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Advanced (CK) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Andrea Weaver, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Senior Beef Showmanship (grades 9-12) — Participation

Andrea Weaver, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Color Salon Print — Blue

Andrea Weaver, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Formal Wear — Blue

Andrea Weaver, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 2 — 2

Andrea Weaver, Beef Cattle Beef Steers, Hereford Steers — Reserve Champion Hereford Steer

Andrea Weaver, Beef Cattle Heifers, Red Poll/Red Poll - Show Class 1 — 2

Andrea Weaver, Beef Cattle Heifers, Red Poll/Red Poll - Show Class 2 — Reserve Champion

Andrea Weaver, State Projects Photography (PH), Advanced, Black & White Salon Print — Blue Honor

Gabriel Weaver, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level B — Blue

Gabriel Weaver, State Projects Woodworking (WW), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Helana Weaver, State Projects Sewing Construction, Wearable (SW), Free Choice — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Helana Weaver, State Projects Photography (PH), Intermediate, Color Prints — Blue

Helana Weaver, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level C — Blue

Helana Weaver, State Projects Fashion Revue (FR), Grade 8-12, Free Choice — Blue Champion Selected for State Fair

Levi Wechter, State Projects Health (HT), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Levi Wechter, Beef Cattle Beef Feeder Calves, Beef Feeder Calves/Beef Feeder Calves - Show Class 1 — 2

Levi Wechter, Sheep Market Lambs, Shropshire Market Lamb/Shropshire Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — 2

Levi Wechter, State Garden Herb (HB), Rosemary — Blue

Levi Wechter, Sheep Breeding Ewes, Noble County Born & Raised Ewe Lamb — Champion Noble County Born & Raised Ewe

Levi Wechter, Goats Boer Goat Does, Commercial Does/Commercial Does - Mediumweight 1 — 1 Reserve Champion Reserve Grand Champion Boer Goat Commercial Doe

Levi Wechter, Goats Boer Goats Showmanship, Junior Boer Goat Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Champion Junior Boer Goat Showman

Levi Wechter, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred Barrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 6 — 1

Levi Wechter, Swine Swine Barrows, Duroc Barrows/Duroc Barrows - Show Class 4 — 3

Levi Wechter, Sheep Market Lambs, Southdown Market Lamb/Southdown Market Lamb - Show Class 1 — Champion Southdown Market Lamb

Levi Wechter, State Projects Entomology (EN), 10 Insect Collection — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Levi Wechter, State Projects Beekeeping (BK), Single Honey Product — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Levi Wechter, State Projects Veterinary Science (VS), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Levi Wechter, Beef Cattle Beef Showmanship, Junior Beef Showmanship (grades 4 & 5) — Reserve Champion Junior Beef Showman

Levi Wechter, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue

Levi Wechter, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Beginner — Blue Champion, Honor

Levi Wechter, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level A — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Levi Wechter, County Only Projects Collections, Collections, Grades 3-5, Beginner — Blue Champion, Honor

Levi Wechter, Swine Swine Barrows, Crossbred BaSpots Barrows/Spots Barrows - Show Class 1rrows/Crossbred Barrows - Show Class 2 — 1

Levi Wechter, State Projects Dog Poster or Display (DP), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Levi Wechter, State Garden Garden Education (GE), Level A — Blue Honor Grand Champion

Levi Wechter, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Lightweight 2 — 2 Reserve Champion

Levi Wechter, Goats Boer Goat - Market Animals, Boer Goat Market Does/Boer Goat Market Does - Lightweight 2 — 1 Champion Reserve Grand Champion

Levi Wechter, Swine Swine Showmanship, Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) / 500041.02: Junior Swine Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) - Show Class 2 — Champion Junior Swine Showman

Levi Wechter, State Projects Cat Poster or Display (CP), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Levi Wechter, State Garden Herb (HB), Lavender — Blue Honor

Levi Wechter, Sheep Sheep Showmanship, Junior Sheep Showmanship (Grades 4 & 5) — Champion Junior Sheep Showman

Levi Wechter, State Garden Herb (HB), Oregano — Blue

Levi Wechter, State Projects Geology (GO), Beginner — Blue Champion, Honor Selected for State Fair

Levi Wechter, Sheep Market Lambs, Oxford Market Lamb/Oxford Market Lamb - Show Class 2 — Champion Oxford Market Lamb

Maecey Williams, Horse and Pony Western, Halter/Pony Gelding — Red 2

Maecey Williams, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Pleasure — 4

Vera Williams, Horse and Pony Western, ANY SEAT Novice Rider Walk Trot Pleasure — 7

Gentry Wilson, Mini 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show - Kindergarten — Blue 1

Jalayna Winebrenner, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Heavyweight 2 — White 3

Jalayna Winebrenner, Goats Dairy Goat Wethers, Dairy Goat Wether/Dairy Goat Wether - Heavyweight 1 — Red 2

Jalayna Winebrenner, Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship, Intermediate Dairy Goat Showmanship (Grade 6-8) — Red 2 Reserve Champion Intermediate Dairy Goat Showman

Jalayna Winebrenner, County Only Projects Microwave Foods, Microwave Cooking, Grade 8 — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Jalayna Winebrenner, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level C — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Jalayna Winebrenner, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Hens — Blue Champion, Honor

Jalayna Winebrenner, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Intermediate (CR) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair Alternate

Jalayna Winebrenner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Senior Doe — White 3

Jalayna Winebrenner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Yearling Dry Doe — Blue 1 Reserve Champion Lamancha Dry Doe

Jalayna Winebrenner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Doe-4 years (milking) — Red 2

Jalayna Winebrenner, Goats Dairy Goat Does, LaMancha/Doe-2 years and under 3 years (milking) — Blue 1

Jalayna Winebrenner, Poultry Commercial Poultry, Pullets — Blue Reserve Champion, Honor

Adrianna Winget, State Projects Creative Writing (CW), Advanced — Blue

Adrianna Winget, State Projects Foods, Baked (FB), Level D — Blue

Garrett Winget, State Projects Foods, Preserved (FP), Level B — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Garrett Winget, State Projects Electric (EL), Level 2 — Blue

Ellie Wysong, State Projects Arts and Crafts, General (CR), Beginner — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Ellie Wysong, State Projects Sewing Construction, Non-Wearable (SN), Grade 3 — Blue Honor

Ellie Wysong, State Projects Cake Decorating (CK), Beginner (CK) — Blue Honor Selected for State Fair

Eva Wysong, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - 2nd Grade — Blue

Eva Wysong, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - 2nd Grade — Blue

Maria Wysong, Mini 4-H Woodworking, Woodworking - Kindergarten — Blue

Maria Wysong, Mini 4-H Sewing, Sewing - Kindergarten — Blue

Remington Yoder, Mini 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Show - Kindergarten — Participation

Remington Yoder, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - Kindergarten — Blue

Remington Yoder, Mini 4-H Models, Models - Kindergarten — Blue

Remington Yoder, Mini 4-H Farm Animals, Farm Animals - Kindergarten — Blue

Remington Yoder, Mini 4-H Foods, Foods - Kindergarten — Blue

Remington Yoder, Mini 4-H Collecting, Collecting - Kindergarten — Blue

Brooks Young, Mini 4-H Bicycle, Bicycle - 1st Grade — Blue

Brooks Young, Mini 4-H Weather, Weather - 2nd Grade — Blue

Kroy Young, Mini 4-H Pets, Pets - 2nd Grade — Blue

Kroy Young, Mini 4-H Collecting, Collecting - 2nd Grade — Blue

Tate Young, Mini 4-H Crafts, Crafts - 1st Grade — Blue

Tate Young, Mini 4-H Whales & Dolphins, Whales & Dolphins - 1st Grade — Blue

