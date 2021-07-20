AUBURN — Image of Hope Ranch will host a color run and walk Saturday, Aug. 14, at the ranch, 5499 C.R. 31. Check-in is at 8 a.m. and the event will begin at 9 a.m.
The cost is $20 for adults and $15 for children, which includes a T-shirt and lunch. Admission for color-bombers is free. Color bombs, food and drinks will be available for purchase. Registration for runners and walkers is on Image of Hope’s website, imageofhoperanch.com.
Other activities will include archery, horse demonstrations, pictures with horses and a petting zoo.
All proceeds will support the ranch and help fund a one year-missions trip. For more information about the missions trip, visit sierrasmissions.com.
