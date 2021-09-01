PREP GIRLS GOLF
Central Noble, Lakeland, Prairie Heights at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Bellmont, 4:30 p.m.
East Noble at Norwell, 4:30 p.m.
Churubusco, Garrett at Fairfield, 4:45 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Central Noble at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Westview at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
Bellmont at East Noble, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Huntington North, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
East Noble at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
Garrett at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
West Noble at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Lakewood Park at Garrett, 5 p.m.
West Noble at Westview, 5 p.m.
Angola at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
East Noble at Northridge, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Angola at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Westview at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Goshen Blue Blazers at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Trine at Manchester, 7 p.m.
