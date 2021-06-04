AUBURN — Veterans helping veterans is the focus of a new group being launched in northeast Indiana.
Vet 2 Vet will meet every Monday, beginning June 7, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn. Veteran Travis Anderson is one of the group’s facilitators.
The group is for veterans of any era or branch of the military in need of mutual support. It is part of a national organization founded by veteran Mo Armstrong. Anderson meets virtually each week with Armstrong and two others to discuss the Vet 2 Vet program.
Anderson draws on his own experience as a veteran finding himself in need of services. He has served three tours of duty — four years in the Marine Corps and nine years in the Army National Guard.
While serving, Anderson was in three improvised explosive device (IED) explosions, he said. In the first two explosions, Anderson was in armored vehicles and described the explosions as “like hitting a speed bump — they were minor."
“The third one … it was a 500-pound bomb that was buried alongside the road, and it almost killed our whole crew. It was pretty devastating,” he said.
On his return from Iraq, Anderson was evaluated for post-traumatic stress disorder.
“I really had no clue what PTSD was, even going to the VA and being diagnosed and talking with the doctors,” Anderson said.
Anderson received help in the form of medications, but not an understanding of what was going on with him, he added.
Anderson said he hid his pain by turning to alcohol and other substances.
“I followed a path of trying to cover everything up to pretend I was OK. I didn’t want everybody to see my pain,” he said.
After leaving the military, Anderson worked odd jobs, but he said it was hard for him to keep a job due to his PTSD that caused him anxiety and depression.
Anderson said he wanted to get help and found a substance abuse, mental health and PTSD clinic in Battle Creek, Michigan. There, he completed three residential treatment programs.
“I actually learned what PTSD was,” he said. “I learned the symptoms, I learned the effects, I learned underlying issues. I learned that isolating makes it worse.”
While at Battle Creek he also joined a peer-support specialist program.
“You share your story and start helping other veterans, and I got into it,” he said. “A peer is someone who has lived experiences and allows someone to see hope.”
Anderson also participated in the DeKalb County Veterans Court program, graduating successfully earlier this spring.
“It was amazing,” he said of the Veterans Court experience.
Describing what will take place at VET 2 VET gatherings, Anderson said there will be a time for mingling and socializing prior to the meeting beginning. Then, those attending will introduce themselves.
“The thing is, there’s no titles. When you walk in here you’re a veteran, and that’s the good thing about it. It’s not captain, it’s not private, everybody’s just a veteran,” he said.
Anderson said meetings also will be attended by representatives from veterans’ organizations and services such as the the Veterans Service Office and Quiet Knight. There also will be a co-facilitator at each meeting.
The group’s first meeting will be attended by Matthew Nugent, founder of the We Are One Foundation that is aiming to provide bracelets installed with a chip that can be scanned at kiosks in major cities, offering information on veterans' services and assistance.
“It’s something that we want to get kicked off the ground, and we’re working really hard on this,” Anderson said.
Anderson described Vet 2 Vet as a “connection group.”
“It’s a way to get people connected back into society,” he added.
Anderson sees the group as an opportunity to give back to the community by volunteering and participating in service projects.
“Any veteran is welcome. This is veterans getting together to assist veterans. ... That could be someone needing their yard mowed. They could come in and be 80 years old and be a veteran and be like, ‘I just can’t mow my yard,’ and I’m sure you'd have somebody else in this group say, 'I’ll be over once a week to mow your yard.’”
Other veterans might find themselves in need of help with substance abuse or recovery or services for mental health issues, he added.
Now a full-time student at Ivy Tech, Anderson is on track to obtain his associate degree in psychology by the end of the year. He hopes to continue with his education to pursue a bachelor’s degree.
“The more information I can have to help people, the better I’ll be able to help people,” he said. “I want to be able to help veterans, and that’s the main thing.”
Anderson is enthusiastic about the new group and where it might lead.
“I’m looking for a good turn out for this. I just want veterans to know that there’s help out there if you need it, and if you don’t need it, there’s probably a veteran that may need your help,” he said.
“Let’s see what we can’t do as a family and get together.”
